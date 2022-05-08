DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 08, 2022

'Severe heatwave' set to grip entire Sindh including Karachi from May 11

Qazi HassanPublished May 8, 2022 - Updated May 8, 2022 01:12pm

A "severe heatwave" that was prevailing over central and upper Sindh is forecast to grip the entire province — including Karachi — for nearly a week from May 11 with the maximum temperature projected to exceed 40 degrees Celsius in the provincial capital, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said on Sunday.

In its heatwave advisory, the Met department said the weather in the metropolis would remain hot next week, predicting the heatwave spell could last till May 16.

"The maximum temperature in Karachi may rise to 40°C and more during May 12 and 14."

It predicted that the temperature in the city would likely be in the range between 35°C and 38°C from May 9 to 10 before intensifying by May 11 to 12.

The PMD also predicted "extreme heatwave" in other parts of the province, saying the daytime maximum temperatures in Dadu, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shaheed Benazirabad (Nawabshah), Naushero Feroz, Khairpur, Shikarpur and Ghotki districts would rise to 46 to 48 °C.

While in Jamshoro, Hyderabad, Badin, Thatta, Mirpurkhas and Umerkot districts, the temperatures could peak at 45 °C during the period.

The department warned that hot and dry conditions could cause stress on crops, vegetables and orchards, and increase energy demands.

It also advised the public to avoid open sun exposure as much as possible, especially during peak hours (11am to 4pm).

A day ago, top climate scientists said the devastating heatwave that gripped Pakistan and India over the last two months was unprecedented, but worse — perhaps far worse — was on the horizon as climate change continues apace.

“This heatwave is likely to kill thousands,” said Robert Rohde, lead scientist at Berkeley Earth, a climate science research non-profit.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Jaredlee007
May 08, 2022 01:23pm
And what will the corrupt govt do to protect citizens? Load shedding of power and water.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Apolitical or not?
Updated 08 May, 2022

Apolitical or not?

Is he suggesting that he was denied the support of the country’s spy chief in the midst of a foreign conspiracy?
08 May, 2022

Wheat crisis

THE looming wheat supply gap in the country now appears all set to morph into a full-blown crisis over the coming...
08 May, 2022

Curbs on Afghan women

ANYONE who thought that the Taliban regime in Afghanistan would tread with caution after being accused of human...
Updated 07 May, 2022

IHK constituencies

Any electoral exercise based on flawed constituencies in the valley will seriously lack legitimacy.
07 May, 2022

Growing hunger

FOOD insecurity is a significant and persistent problem in Pakistan, with millions of poor to low- and middle-income...
07 May, 2022

In a bind

THE new government’s bumbling efforts to articulate a strong counter-narrative to Imran Khan’s blistering...