DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 08, 2022

Governor justifies inviting army intervention in Punjab

Mansoor MalikPublished May 8, 2022 - Updated May 8, 2022 08:18am
Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema addresses a press conference in this file photo. — DawnNewsTV
Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema addresses a press conference in this file photo. — DawnNewsTV

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema has said the ‘foreign conspiracy facilitators’ are levelling allegations against the establishment and the army to achieve their goals.

In a thread of tweets on Saturday, the governor said the nation venerated and trusted its national institutions as well as the Pakistan Army, adding those who facilitated (the alleged foreign conspiracy against the PTI government) wanted to create a rift between the nation and the armed forces.

The governor’s latest thread of tweets comes a couple of days after he wrote a letter to the army chief seeking his intervention to lead Punjab out of the legal and constitutional crises plaguing it for months – a move that was panned by political and social circles. Mr Cheema had also announced to send a reference against Lahore High Court’s Justice Jawad Hassan to the Supreme Judicial Council for an “illegal decision” of asking the National Assembly speaker to administer the oath to the then chief minister-elect Hamza Shehbaz.

In another tweet on Saturday, Mr Cheema said several people had started offering their opinions on the ongoing constitutional, legal and political crises in Punjab. “Since Punjab is suffering from a constitutional crisis, it is not a crime to ask other constitutional office-holders to intervene and play their legal and constitutional role to avert the crisis,” he asserted.

The governor also expressed solidarity with the judiciary in a tweet, saying everyone should respect the judiciary and judges, whether the decisions are in favour of or against someone.

“The law will take its course if anyone violates the Constitution and defames a constitutional institution,” he wrote. “Being a constitutional office-holder, it is my responsibility to protect the law and Constitution.”

Published in Dawn, May 8th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Apolitical or not?
Updated 08 May, 2022

Apolitical or not?

Is he suggesting that he was denied the support of the country’s spy chief in the midst of a foreign conspiracy?
08 May, 2022

Wheat crisis

THE looming wheat supply gap in the country now appears all set to morph into a full-blown crisis over the coming...
08 May, 2022

Curbs on Afghan women

ANYONE who thought that the Taliban regime in Afghanistan would tread with caution after being accused of human...
Updated 07 May, 2022

IHK constituencies

Any electoral exercise based on flawed constituencies in the valley will seriously lack legitimacy.
07 May, 2022

Growing hunger

FOOD insecurity is a significant and persistent problem in Pakistan, with millions of poor to low- and middle-income...
07 May, 2022

In a bind

THE new government’s bumbling efforts to articulate a strong counter-narrative to Imran Khan’s blistering...