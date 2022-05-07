Parvez assures Punjab governor Cheema of support

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi says Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema is not doing anything unconstitutional by challenging the unconstitutional government.

The governor has the full support of the people and our party, he added.

Mr Elahi was speaking to former provincial minister Mahmoodur Rasheed who called on him at his residence on Friday.

The PA speaker said the call of Imran Khan’s protest would prove to be a game changer that would change the entire political environment of the country. He said the PML-N could not withstand the pressure of the people. “The anger of the people against the PML-N is increasing day by day,” he added.

Both the leaders also discussed the current political situation in the country and the removal of obstacles in the way of local government elections.

Mr Elahi said the Local Government Ordinance was coming to an end on June 10 and added that the Punjab Assembly wanted all the obstacles to be removed before the ordinance expired. In this regard, he said, the PML-N MPAs had been invited to the standing committee of the Punjab Assembly but they were not coming.

Published in Dawn,May 7th, 2022