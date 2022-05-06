DAWN.COM Logo

Met Office predicts 'severe heatwave conditions' in most parts of Pakistan next week

Dawn.comPublished May 6, 2022 - Updated May 6, 2022 08:20pm

The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Friday forecast "severe heatwave conditions" across Pakistan during the next week, stating that high pressure was likely to grip the upper atmosphere from Sunday (May 8).

"Due to this high pressure, day temperatures are likely to increase gradually in most parts of the country from Sunday," the department said.

It added that the temperature during the day was likely to remain between 7-9 degrees Celsius above normal in upper Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the temperature during the day In upper and central Sindh, central and south Punjab and parts of Balochistan would likely remain 6-8 degrees Celsius above normal.

The Met Office also warned of the possible impact of the heatwave, saying very hot and dry weather could put stress on reservoirs, crops, vegetables and orchards.

"High temperature may cause increased energy demand," it said, adding that it may also increase the "base flow in the rivers during the next week".

The department advised farmers to manage water for crops accordingly, and urged the general public to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight and to use water judiciously in "all aspects of life".

Comments (1)
A Shah
May 06, 2022 08:56pm
A companied by 16 hour load shedding. Thank you IK
