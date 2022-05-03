DAWN.COM Logo

Putin puts West on notice: Moscow can terminate exports and deals

ReutersPublished May 3, 2022 - Updated May 3, 2022 09:34pm
Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a ceremony opening new stations of the Moscow metro via a video link in Sochi, Russia on December 7, 2021. — Reuters/File
Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a ceremony opening new stations of the Moscow metro via a video link in Sochi, Russia on December 7, 2021. — Reuters/File

Russian President Vladimir Putin put the West on notice on Tuesday that he could terminate exports and deals, the Kremlin's toughest response yet to the sanctions burden imposed by the US and allies over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Putin, Russia's paramount leader since 1999, signed a broad decree on Tuesday which forbade the export of products and raw materials to people and entities on a sanctions list that he instructed the government to draw up within 10 days.

The decree, which came into force with its publication, gives Moscow the power to sow chaos across markets as it could at any moment halt exports or tear up contracts with an entity or individual it has sanctioned.

The Russian government has 10 days to draw up lists of those it will sanction beyond the Western politicians it has already.

Putin explicitly framed the decree as a response to what he cast as the illegal actions of the United States and its allies meant to deprive "the Russian Federation, citizens of the Russian Federation and Russian legal entities of property rights or the restricting their property rights".

The decree sets out "retaliatory special economic measures in connection with the unfriendly actions of some foreign states and international organisations".

Russia's February 24 invasion of Ukraine prompted the United States and its allies to impose the most severe sanctions in modern history on Russia and Moscow's business elite, steps Putin casts as a declaration of economic war.

The West's attempt to economically isolate Russia — one of the world's biggest producers of natural resources — has propelled the global economy into uncharted waters with soaring prices and warnings of food shortages.

Putin, 69, has repeatedly warned that Moscow will respond in kind, though until Tuesday the Kremlin's toughest economic response had been to cut off gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria and demand a new payment scheme for European buyers of gas.

Tuesday's decree forbids the export of products and raw materials to people and entities that the Kremlin has sanctioned. It forbids any transactions with such people or entities — even under current contracts.

Putin tasked the government with drawing up the list of foreign individuals and companies to be sanctioned, as well as defining "additional criteria" for a number of transactions that could be subject to restrictions.

"This is a framework decree," said Tatiana Stanovaya, a non-resident scholar at Carnegie Moscow Centre and founder of the R. Politik political analysis firm.

"Now all the specific lists should be developed by the government. That's the main thing and we need to wait for."

Since the West imposed sanctions on Russia, the $1.8 trillion economy has been heading for its biggest contraction since the years following the 1991 break-up of the Soviet Union, amid soaring inflation.

A significant transfer of Russian assets has begun as the Russian state gains even more influence over the economy, many major Western investors — such as energy giants BP and Shell — exit, and oligarchs try to restructure their business empires.

khalid
May 03, 2022 09:39pm
Putin planted the seeds of this with Trump, now action taking place. Wonder what seeds Trump planted in IK's head...
Reply Recommend 0
dude
May 03, 2022 10:08pm
Putin wanted to re-establish the old Soviet Union. Looks like he's going to get what he wanted - a bankrupt country who's citizens have to stand in long lines to get bread. I doubt the Russian people are going to enjoy that.
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
May 03, 2022 10:09pm
Yes when Putin speaks people listen.
Reply Recommend 0
Light at the end of the tunnel
May 03, 2022 10:10pm
Needless and immoral proxy war results does have such consequence
Reply Recommend 0
Lin
May 03, 2022 10:14pm
Nothing wrong I see. People listen the language they speak.
Reply Recommend 0
Doc Asad
May 03, 2022 10:33pm
Hail Putin !
Reply Recommend 0

