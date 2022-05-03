DAWN.COM Logo

'We will decide best time for elections', Sanaullah tells Sheikh Rashid

Dawn.comPublished May 3, 2022 - Updated May 3, 2022 09:17pm
Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah addresses a press conference in Islamabad on April 22. — PID website/File
Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah addresses a press conference in Islamabad on April 22. — PID website/File

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah reacted on Tuesday to his predecessor Sheikh Rashid's statement about Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan being ready to sit with Prime Minister Shehbaz on the issue of early elections, questioning why he was "begging the government and institutions now" as he declared that "we will decide what is the best time for the elections."

In a series of tweets, Sanaullah said Imran had the authority to dissolve assemblies and hold new elections while he was the prime minister. He added that now the elections would not be held before "the accountability [is conducted] of looting the national treasury and making the country economically barren".

Rashid, one of Imran's long-time allies who remained a part of the recently ousted PTI government, had said during an interview to Voice of America on Monday that Imran was ready to hold talks with the Sharif government for early general elections, but it required the guarantee of “powerful quarters”.

“Imran Khan does not want to shake hands with the leaders of Shehbaz Sharif’s coalition government, but there can be talks regarding elections if the establishment guarantees,” the Awami National League-Pakistan had added.

He had further said he was making efforts to clear “misunderstandings” between the PTI and the establishment, and that he was of the opinion that the PTI should not have confronted any state institutions. Rather, the party should have sat with the Election Commi­ssion of Pakistan (ECP) so that it could have convinced the commission on early polls, Rashid had said.

The former interior minister had spoken about the the PTI's planned march on Islamabad to demand early elections.

“Imran Khan is going to gather millions of people in Islamabad and in that case the country would go into a state of uncertainty which may lead to civil war,” he had warned.

Rashid had expressed similar fears earlier today, when he said while speaking to the media that the PTI's Islamabad march could turn "bloody" and urged the powers that be to "find a solution before the long march", by May 31.

He said he was pre-empting that the "long march" could turn "bloody" as part of a "conspiracy", and that the marchers may commit self-immolation.

Reacting to these statements, Sanaullah said on Twitter that "people like Sheikh Rashid wanted to create a a situation of a ... civil war."

But his "wish for a civil war will never be fulfilled ... people will not be misled by ridiculous statements", Sanaullah added.

The interior minister also alleged that Rashid was the "mastermind" behind the recent incident at Masjid-i-Nabwi, during which a group of pilgrims had converged on PM Shehbaz and his delegation and shouted slogans against them at the mosque.

A first information report has been registered against PTI leaders, Rashid and several others, including the former interior minister's nephew MNA Rashid Shafique — who has been arrested — under blasphemy laws over the incident.

Sanaullah said alleged in his tweets that Sheikh and other PTI leaders had hatched a conspiracy during the first 10 days of Ramazan at a hotel in Jeddah that led to the incident at the Prophet's Mosque.

"Driven by your selfishness and desperation, you have not even spared your nephew. You are celebrating Eid in Rawalpindi and your nephew is in jail because of your conspiracy," Sanaullah remarked.

Ibrahim S
May 03, 2022 09:20pm
Rana Sana Ullah why are you scaring that child . He is already afraid of you.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
May 03, 2022 09:21pm
PML-N adopted a good strategy and it seems that PTI is fully trapped.
Reply Recommend 0
Shezi
May 03, 2022 09:22pm
"we will decide what is the best time for the elections." And the best time is when NS is cleared of corruption charges and all cases are void.
Reply Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
May 03, 2022 09:26pm
Government should be elected by the people of Pakistan. That is democracy. Thugs like Sanaullah and Shareef brothers, who are convicted of corruption should be in jail, let alone leading the country.
Reply Recommend 0
Sajjadx
May 03, 2022 09:31pm
No nro to niazi
Reply Recommend 0
Texas Tariq
May 03, 2022 09:31pm
Listen to this criminal, the people will decide your fate now. Imran has woken up the nation.
Reply Recommend 0
Denali
May 03, 2022 09:31pm
Delaying the obvious
Reply Recommend 0
khalid
May 03, 2022 09:35pm
No lift for Sheeda
Reply Recommend 0
Anwar Saleem
May 03, 2022 09:35pm
Well said Rana sb,
Reply Recommend 0
Pardesi
May 03, 2022 09:36pm
So a drug dealer now dictates when elections should take place.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
May 03, 2022 09:40pm
The best time is NOW! Ask people of Pakistan!!
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
May 03, 2022 09:41pm
Countdown to jail begins.
Reply Recommend 0
MirzaCanada
May 03, 2022 09:43pm
Imran Khan wants to shake hands with the Crime Minister! I will not be surprised if he would travel to London to have blessings of Mr. Nawaz Sharif.
Reply Recommend 0
Bhai
May 03, 2022 09:45pm
His measured responses to Sheikh Rashid are welcome. Rashid should be booked for abetment or suicide and murder if anyone in Rawalpindi immolates himself or herself. He is openly instigating public to break the law. It is a shameful to say the least.
Reply Recommend 0
Mark
May 03, 2022 09:45pm
That's a solid taste of own medicine for IK n his goons. They have abused others so much that now their begging will not appease anyone.
Reply Recommend 0
Qbmx
May 03, 2022 09:46pm
tell rashid to take a hike
Reply Recommend 0
Mark
May 03, 2022 09:47pm
IK's politics of hate bearing fruits now. The world is made in a manner that everything comes around.
Reply Recommend 0
Uzair
May 03, 2022 09:48pm
No, you shouldn't. Elections should be held exactly 5 years after the last elections.
Reply Recommend 0
Jokhio
May 03, 2022 09:53pm
Sanaullah we love to hate you.
Reply Recommend 0
Hafeez Shaikh
May 03, 2022 09:53pm
Actually elections wil be delayed till pml-n and ppp are able to clear all party leaders from the cases of corruption and ‘pardon’ the absconding ones!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Sam
May 03, 2022 10:01pm
We are busy... let us loot and once we are done we will decide about elections....maybe
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
May 03, 2022 10:07pm
These corrupts temporarily come into power and they get carried away and talk like kings.
Reply Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
May 03, 2022 10:10pm
Why didn't PTI announce elections when they were in power? its a very simple question which unfortunately PTI supporters have no answer to.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahsan
May 03, 2022 10:10pm
Thugs of PML-N
Reply Recommend 0
Shahud ur Rahman
May 03, 2022 10:16pm
imagine a killer is the minister of interior, what a shame
Reply Recommend 0
Sher Khan
May 03, 2022 10:24pm
He is tweeting and replying to himself??
Reply Recommend 0
M Emad
May 03, 2022 10:27pm
'best time for elections' = after November, 2022.
Reply Recommend 0
Dominic
May 03, 2022 10:27pm
Who are they to decide on the next election, it is the Public that will decide.
Reply Recommend 0
Dominic
May 03, 2022 10:29pm
@Shahud ur Rahman, You will only get these criminals in Pakistan Politics.
Reply Recommend 0

