Pakistan celebrates Eidul Fitr with religious zeal and fervour as Covid's spectre finally banished

Pakistan on Tuesday celebrated Eidul Fitr with religious zeal and fervour as Covid-19's spectre that had marred the festivities the last two years finally disappeared.

On Sunday, the Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee had announced that Eidul Fitr would be celebrated today as the Shawwal moon was not sighted on Sunday. However, most of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, excluding some areas, had already celebrated Eid yesterday (Monday).

According to Radio Pakistan, Eid congregations were held today at open areas in mosques and Eidgahs across the country while the ulema highlighted the day's significance for the Muslims.

Special prayers were also offered for the progress and prosperity of the country and the welfare of the global Muslim community.

The main Eid prayer was held at Faisal Mosque in Islamabad where President Dr Arif Alvi and high officials and envoys of Muslim countries offered their prayers.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, meanwhile, offered prayers alongside Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz at Jati Umrah.

The state radio broadcaster added that around 25,000 Eid congregations were held in Punjab and close to 4,000 at mosques, imambargahs and open places in Lahore.

Strict security arrangements were also in place to avoid any untoward incident including 43,000 personnel deployed in the province while 5,000 police officers were deployed in Lahore.

Similarly, prayers were held at KP's areas that celebrated Eid today, including Malakand, Hazara and Dera Ismail Khan divisions. Over 190 Eid congregations were also held in Quetta with the main one at Eidgah Toghi Road.

PM vows to overcome challenges

Addressing PML-N workers after offering the Eid prayers, the prime minister expressed his resolve to overcome the current economic challenge with the support of coalition partners in the government.

“Pakistan is currently under severe economic stress, but there is no need to get worried, as under a collective responsibility, they along with the support of other allied parties will not leave any stone unturned to address these issues," he said.

The prime minister also hinted that he would soon address the nation and mention these challenges in detail.

He also prayed to God that the auspicious day of Eid becomes the harbinger of progress and prosperity, enabling the country to steer the country out of the difficult situation.

The prime minister further observed that the government would have to cover this journey towards progress and prosperity with "dedication and hard work coupled with honesty".

He assured the nation that under PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s leadership, the government would resume the journey of "rapid progress and prosperity that had been disrupted during 2018 by an incompetent government which wreaked havoc with the economy".

The prime minister also thanked the people and the party workers for their steadfast support for the PML-N leadership during the last four years. "Sharif family and the PML-N leadership will never forget your staunch support," he added.

In a separate message, the premier said that Eid was more than a special day and instead, a "special occasion for unparalleled united".

He said it was a day to embrace and smile together as he extended his good wishes to the people and the global Muslim community for Eid.

