Today's Paper | April 27, 2022

Imran wants 2m people to gather in Islamabad when he issues call

Dawn.comPublished April 27, 2022 - Updated April 27, 2022 04:32pm
PTI Chairman Imran Khan addresses a workers' convention on Wednesday. — DawnNewstV
PTI Chairman Imran Khan addresses a workers' convention on Wednesday. — DawnNewstV

PTI Chairman Imran Khan said on Wednesday that he wanted two million people to gather in Islamabad when he gives the call to his party's supporters on a yet unspecified date.

Addressing an adoring crowd chanting slogans in support of the PTI chairman at a workers' convention in Lahore, he said: "I want two million people to come to Islamabad when I give the call. I want all of you to go to the people and preach to them about our movement for true freedom."

He told party workers to go to their neighbourhoods and inform the people of the "conspiracy" that had been hatched to topple the PTI government in the form of a no-trust motion in the National Assembly.

"When you go to the people, you have to tell them that an imported government has been brought through a conspiracy [...] this means that the United States will control us through these stooges and boot polishers," he said, referring to the former opposition that has since formed the new government.

Imran claimed that the leaders of the incumbent government will be easily controllable since their assets and wealth were stashed abroad. "They will enslave the whole country to save their looted wealth. They will sacrifice the country for the interests of another."

He maintained that the move to oust him was born due to the fact that he wanted to follow an independent foreign policy that would benefit the people of Pakistan.

"The conspiracy was carried out because your prime minister said he wanted a foreign policy that would only look at the interests of his people. That is why a conspiracy was carried out," he thundered as party workers roared with chants of "imported government, namanzoor".

Giving the example of former Iranian prime minister Mohammad Mosaddegh, Imran said that the US and Britain colluded to conduct a regime change operation.

"What was the plan? First they fed money to the media [...] they did character assassination and levelled charges against him. Then, they gave bribes to his party's parliamentarians to get them to switch loyalties. Then, opposition parties were given money and were brought onto the streets."

He claimed that a conspiracy similar to the one against the Mosaddegh government was carried out against his own government.

"Campaigns were run on media calling us the most incompetent government." He urged party workers to inform the people of the PTI government's performance and the way it had effectively handled the economy while also successfully battling the Covid-19 pandemic.

The PTI chairman also alleged that US embassy officials met with his party's lawmakers, some of who later became turncoats. "When embassy officials meet [lawmakers], they discuss foreign policy. They met our people who knew nothing about foreign policy, but who they knew were unhappy with the party."

He reiterated that US Assistant Secretary of State for Central and South Asia Donald Lu met the Pakistani envoy in Washington on March 7 and told him that a no-trust move would be tabled against the PTI government.

"He knew beforehand. He also said that Pakistan would have to suffer the consequences if it is not successful. He said the US would isolate Pakistan and the European Union would also follow suit. But he said that if Imran Khan is removed, then Pakistan would be forgiven."

He alleged that preparations for this had been done beforehand, adding that the no-trust move was tabled immediately after the meeting was held. "This is called a conspiracy. First, a conspiracy is carried out, preparations are done and then there is interference."

Imran went on to say that if this conspiracy was successful, no prime minister would dare to stand up to foreign countries in the future. "This is a war for our freedom."

He also reiterated his criticism of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, calling him a "PML-N agent". He accused Raja of targeting the PTI and called on him to resign.

"CEC, the biggest political party has no faith in you. Therefore, you have no right to remain at your post and you should resign."

Imran also lambasted the purported media blackout of the PTI on mainstream TV channels and questioned why the defenders of press freedom were not standing up against it.

"During our stint in power, 80 per cent of the programmes were against our government. So why is there a media blackout now?" he asked.

Changez Khan
Apr 27, 2022 04:46pm
It may be higher than 2 million.
Reply Recommend 0
Irfan
Apr 27, 2022 04:48pm
Good luck PTI. He thinks everyone is against him except the turncoats in his party.
Reply Recommend 0
Milton Chowdhury
Apr 27, 2022 04:50pm
IK is behaving like Mr.Trump after loosing power.
Reply Recommend 0
Zeezoo
Apr 27, 2022 04:51pm
Why just 2 million why not 2 billion?
Reply Recommend 0
Amin Ansari
Apr 27, 2022 04:53pm
Right word is raise awareness about true freedom. Not preach.
Reply Recommend 0
Usman J
Apr 27, 2022 04:53pm
Even though I support Imran Khan but 2M people marching towards ISB looks impossible. Good Luck PM !
Reply Recommend 0
Babubhai
Apr 27, 2022 04:57pm
SSR time to GO NOW for the sake of this beloved country!!
Reply Recommend 0
Usman
Apr 27, 2022 05:00pm
Weeee lakh bandah chaidaa hai inu
Reply Recommend 0
Delta 1
Apr 27, 2022 05:07pm
The real lion of Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Tallat
Apr 27, 2022 05:12pm
Please don’t waste fuel of the country by making unnecessary movement of the people. You had your turn and nothing improved accept dodgy people around you.
Reply Recommend 0
ray
Apr 27, 2022 05:13pm
What to do about dirty judges?
Reply Recommend 0
Slowest trak
Apr 27, 2022 05:14pm
What about the conspiracy when you were selected as the PM?
Reply Recommend 0
jq
Apr 27, 2022 05:15pm
2 million people don't even live in islamabad. lol.
Reply Recommend 0
Slowtrack
Apr 27, 2022 05:19pm
He does not care where the economy is going, whatever happens to country, he needs to polish his ego.. There looks no stability in Pakistan in the near future..
Reply Recommend 0
Rahim, Karachi
Apr 27, 2022 05:20pm
PMIK thinks people don’t have job to do… we need people dedicate their time to their families and develop the nation. PMIK can march everywhere with his left over supporters!!
Reply Recommend 0
Pindite uk
Apr 27, 2022 05:24pm
Civil unrest
Reply Recommend 0
Imtiaz Ali Khan
Apr 27, 2022 05:25pm
Nations rise when they break the chains of oppression. 2 million will be surpassed the call of the honest man, we are all Imran Khan every corner of Pakistan and the world there is honest citizen of Pakistan call Imran Khan.
Reply Recommend 0
Huhhh
Apr 27, 2022 05:29pm
@Imtiaz Ali Khan, nothing will happen, keep wasting your money and time.
Reply Recommend 0
Mustafa
Apr 27, 2022 05:30pm
Please do it in daylight and not the so called jalsa that was meant to be 1m but turned into 30k and required photoshopping. This guy has lost his mind. Also can all your US resident and Sapm chant slogans against USA embassy. Gill Zulfi Tabish Gohar Vawda etc
Reply Recommend 0
Mustafa
Apr 27, 2022 05:31pm
@Imtiaz Ali Khan, lol
Reply Recommend 0

