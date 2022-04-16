DAWN.COM Logo

'Was it a conspiracy or interference?' Imran Khan asks supporters at PTI power show in Karachi

Dawn.comPublished April 16, 2022 - Updated April 17, 2022 12:45am
PTI Chairman Imran Khan addresses a rally in Karachi. Photo: DawnNewsTV
PTI supporters gather for a rally at Bagh-i-Jinnah, Karachi, Saturday. — PTI Karachi Official Twitter
PTI Chairman Imran Khan arrives at the stage at Karachi's Bagh-i-Jinnah. — Photo: DawnNewsTV
PTI supporters gather for a rally at Bagh-i-Jinnah, Karachi, Saturday. — PTI Instagram
PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday asked his supporters at a political power show in Karachi if his now dissolved government was up against a foreign "conspiracy" or mere "interference" in what was an indirect reference to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Babar's recent remarks that had jolted the former prime minister's political narrative.

The DG ISPR on Thursday said that the word "conspiracy" was not used in the statement issued after a meeting of the National Security Committee last month, instead saying that the demarche was issued for the use of "undiplomatic language" which he said "is equal to interference".

Khan, while addressing a much-anticipated rally at Karachi's Bagh-i-Jinnah on Saturday, touched upon Maj Gen Iftikhar's differentiation between the two terminologies and asked his audience what they thought of it but did not critique the military man's assessment.

"Karachi, I thank you from my heart," Khan said in his opening remarks in the port city. "I've come to talk some very special things because the problem is of your and your children's future. This conspiracy against our country ... I want you to carefully listen ... was it a conspiracy or an interference? Raise your hands and tell me if it was an interference or a conspiracy.

"There was a conspiracy against this country at a very vast international scale," he said as he explained his political philosophy while dealing with foreign affairs.

"I want to tell the nation that I've never been against any country. I'm not anti-India, anti-Europe or anti-US. I'm with the humanity of the world. I'm not against any nation. I want friendship with everyone but slavery with no one."

Khan claimed that he came to know three to four months back that the turncoats who eventually left his party as well as some journalists had started having meetings at the US embassy. "A journalist told me that 'a lot of money is being spent on us'. Thus, the conspiracy had been in the works for a while and then our US ambassador meets Donald Lu."

He repeated his grievance against the judiciary, asking what crime had he committed that they felt the need to open courts last Saturday at midnight.

"I, till today, have never broken Pakistan's law. I created two of Pakistan's biggest charity institutions. I created Shaukat Khanum and two universities. I am the only politician to have been declared sadiq and ameen by Pakistan's Supreme Court. I knew that the match was fixed but what pained me is that the courts opened up at midnight. It will remain with me for the rest of my life."

Khan asked why the judiciary did not take suo motu notice and get the cable investigated when the then deputy speaker gave his ruling on a foreign conspiracy and why it remained silent "when an open market was set up and politicians were being sold".

The PTI chairman said he stood by his decision to say "absolutely not" to the US when asked for military bases. "A country's prime minister is like the father. The 220m people were my responsibility, and to take them into someone else's war was my responsibility. I will never sacrifice my people for another country."

Khan slammed Shehbaz Sharif, his successor in the top office. "There are 40bn rupee corruption cases on Shehbaz in NAB and the FIA. What more insult of our country can it be that a person out on bail is the prime minister," he said.

"His son, also out on bail, is the chief minister. Think carefully what is happening with our country. They make thieves our leaders because they can be easily used. They get ready to do everything to protect their money."

The PTI chairman identified Shehbaz's elder sibling Nawaz Sharif as the "mastermind of this conspiracy". "The one who is sitting in London, who ran away from the law after lying is now preparing to return. The entire Pakistan's justice system is on trial. Can it stand against these powerful thieves or not? I ask the courts and NAB ... what will you do?"

Khan told his followers that God has given them two paths to choose from. "There is no other third path. You cannot be neutral. It is God's order."

He demanded that a judicial commission be made under the chief justice of Pakistan's supervision to decide on the merits of his claims regarding the cable and foreign conspiracy. Furthermore, he demanded that the foreign funding case against his party be heard together with similar cases against PML-N and the PPP.

The former prime minister urged his supporters to "remain peaceful and not engage in politics of confrontation". We have always done peaceful protests and our movement will remain peaceful. I want to warn ... don't do anything that this movement changes [into something else] because I don't want to see this country suffer in any way."

'Khan never said no when asked for something for Karachi'

Earlier, PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi criticised the current government's policies and compared it unfavorably with Khan's recently dissolved government.

"I remember last year, the Israeli army attacked Al-Aqsa and Muslims were martyred. What did Imran Khan say? He told me to go to the UN and raise voice for the oppressed Palestinians. I did not tweet like Shehbaz Sharif but fought case for the Palestinians and gained ceasefire," he said.

"Today, they [only] tweet and then they say they will make an independent foreign policy. Today, the oath wasn't taken, the cabinet hasn't been formed, yet sugar price has been hiked by 10 rupees, ghee by 30 rupees, and electricity by 4.5 rupees per unit. And oil and diesel price hikes are yet to come."

The party's central secretary general Asad Umar said that during PTI's government whenever he asked Khan for something for Karachi, "never did I hear no."

PTI's central secretary general Asad Umar addresses the crowd.

"The reason is that he (Khan) is Pakistan's only leader who does not belong to any one city, region, language or religion. He is the leader of every Pakistani.

"It's my faith that in this month of Ramazan, under Imran Khan's leadership, the dream of Quaid-e-Azam will be fulfilled by Imran Khan."

Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid, who is a key ally of the PTI, saluted "Karachi's passion", claiming that the city has "broken the record of Fatima Jinnah's gathering" for Khan.

He predicted that Khan would end the incumbent government before May 30 before he took aim at PPP Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, calling him a "bandit".

Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid addresses the crowd.
Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid addresses the crowd.

In the end, he had a message for the military. "I want to talk to the Pakistan Army. We are with you," he said as he told the crowd to "wave Pakistan's flag so it can be seen that Karachi is with Pakistan's flag and Imran Khan".

Former Sindh governor Imran Ismail said that the entire city of Karachi was willing to take to the streets on Khan's call. He claimed that his party can shut down the entire city whenever it wants.

"We retain the power to shut down the city on half an hour's notice," he said. "We have done it in the past ... and we are restless to do it again. All we need is the go-ahead from you Khan sahab. We will take to the streets and teach them a lesson."

Former minister Ali Zaidi was also critical of Zardari, questioning: "What have you done with our city and people of our province?

"The people will never forgive you. When elections take place, there will be a PTI government in Sindh," he warned

PTI's local leadership warns MQM-P of political extinction

Prior to Khan's arrival at the venue, various PTI leaders from Sindh, including Faisal Vawda, Aslam khan, Khurram Sher Zaman, Haleem Adil Sheikh and Firdous Shamim Naqvi addressed the crowd.

The party's local leadership, during their speeches, criticised in particular their former regional ally Muttahidda Qaumi Movement-Pakistan. Sindh MPA Khurram Sher Zaman branded the MQM-P "traitors", possibly referring to their severing of ties with the PTI at a crucial time that cost them their government.

PTI leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi termed the MQM-P a party that "destroyed the city" and predicted that its seats would be reduced to "zero" in the next elections.

Size of the stage

MPA Shahzad Qureshi said that the stage — set up in the shadow of the Quaid’s mausoleum — "has been built using 100 containers”, adding that “we have never seen such a huge stage for any rally in Karachi.”

A day ago, Khan requested his supporters to carry the Pakistani flag to tonight's gathering, adding that the "fight now was for the country's sovereignty and real democracy".

PTI leader Imran Ismail claimed the power show would be the "biggest in Pakistan's history" and said Khan was expected to speak by 9pm.

PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi said it didn't matter whether the PTI was censored, banned or its coverage blocked, the people would still come out for an independent and sovereign Pakistan.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry claimed the "entire country" would come out to protest and every city would present scenes similar to Karachi — the "heart" of the campaign. "The ones to black out this movement will themselves get blacked out," he said.

On Wednesday, Chaudhry along with PTI leader Hammad Azhar had called for protests across the country every Saturday to “re­claim the freedom lost to the United States of America”.

Security

The Karachi police made detailed security arrangements and as admitted by the PTI leadership, the party extended every possible help for the security.

However, the party itself has a pool of over a thousand volunteers for all arrangements, including security, seating and movement of shuttle service from the designated points to bring families to Bagh-i-Jinnah.

“We have devised a plan. For families, we have asked to take a route that would lead them to Society traffic intersection from where they can enter Bagh-i-Jinnah through Shahrah-i-Quaideen,” Shahzad Qureshi said. “Those coming from Gulshan-i-Iqbal, Gulistan-i-Jauhar or through University Road can park their vehicles at the VIP gate of Mazar-i-Quaid.

"Similarly, parking arrangements have been made at Nishtar Park, KGA Ground and China Ground from where a shuttle service would bring the families to the venue.”

The PTI rally is being held less than a week after a storm of people thronged the Millennium Mall traffic intersection from all over the city on the call of the PTI chairman for agitation against his removal from the government via a no-confidence vote.

Even PTI critics and political pundits had no doubt that the PTI through its Saturday rally was going to “prove its Karachi power again”.

The party claimed that the show had already begun and it would not be a “less than a million people crowd” which would roar with its leader at Bagh-i-Jinnah against the “selected government”.

Dave
Apr 16, 2022 08:34pm
No containers, The pitch is doctorined, too much grass
Reply Recommend 0
Dave
Apr 16, 2022 08:34pm
Good luck ik, I can understand your pain
Reply Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Apr 16, 2022 08:35pm
Nothing will happen with these gatherings. Karachi had seen bigger than such gatherings in MQM time . Now, they are history...just wait for the time.
Reply Recommend 0
jay
Apr 16, 2022 08:36pm
PTI needs to find a way to deal with gangsters and corrupt groups like SCBA that harm the country.
Reply Recommend 0
Logic
Apr 16, 2022 08:39pm
Looks like PTI supporters are diminishing.
Reply Recommend 0
Shaun
Apr 16, 2022 08:39pm
Crying to be the Prime Minister. Liar, get lost.
Reply Recommend 0
Be Good
Apr 16, 2022 08:40pm
Let’s make it as peaceful as possible, cooperates our security staff and volunteers, take care elderly, ladies and children's, Thanks to all.
Reply Recommend 0
Humza
Apr 16, 2022 08:51pm
Imran Khan so blatantly publicly blaming US will take them no where good. PTI will implode if it doesn't lose IK and soon. These public rants will lead to party's collapse
Reply Recommend 0
Khan is On Run
Apr 16, 2022 08:54pm
Niazi will be tired me ch before November election.
Reply Recommend 0
Mansoor
Apr 16, 2022 08:57pm
Let us prove Imran is big. Bigger than constitution, bigger than Pakistan, and even bigger than Military establishment, in that order.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 16, 2022 08:59pm
Wait for me, I'm on my way.
Reply Recommend 0
Texas Ranger
Apr 16, 2022 09:05pm
This is the real power of Imran Khan and Democracy
Reply Recommend 0
Constantine
Apr 16, 2022 09:05pm
These are all just Pakistani londe lapades not to be taken seriously
Reply Recommend 0
Aadi
Apr 16, 2022 09:06pm
IK knows how to spoil relationship with US and get more troubles for PAK.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 16, 2022 09:06pm
This is absolutely mammoth. And it hasn't started yet. Pakistanis are united today like never before.
Reply Recommend 0
Texas Ranger
Apr 16, 2022 09:07pm
A message for opposition “Kaapain Taang Rahi hain”
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 16, 2022 09:08pm
Great move and excellent news for democracy loving people of the world.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Dummy
Apr 16, 2022 09:09pm
HONESTLY SPEAKING - DAKOOS AND MORE -- He won't survive as the issues and scandals are unraveled.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Dummy
Apr 16, 2022 09:09pm
It would be foolish for the party in power to hold the elections on demand now..
Reply Recommend 0
Neutral Umpire
Apr 16, 2022 09:10pm
Circus tour?
Reply Recommend 0
Neutral Umpire
Apr 16, 2022 09:10pm
Next power show in front of White House?
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Dummy
Apr 16, 2022 09:12pm
Frankly speaking, how much time did he spend in Karachi during his 3 1/2 years stint as the selected prime minister?
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Dummy
Apr 16, 2022 09:12pm
PAYBACK TIME - What did he do and achieve for Karachi in the last 3 1/2 years?
Reply Recommend 0
AMJAD KHAN
Apr 16, 2022 09:13pm
One lone True Muslim fighting for the dignity of Pakistan and facing American supported thugs and luteras.Final victory will be yours Imran Khan.
Reply Recommend 0
Milind Dave
Apr 16, 2022 09:14pm
well done decide your future with your own will no one can dictate your country.
Reply Recommend 0
Dave
Apr 16, 2022 09:15pm
Clear the litter after jalsa. Chinese already cleaning Karachi for a buck
Reply Recommend 0
Om
Apr 16, 2022 09:19pm
Modi and Biden enjoying the entertainment, sure they have popcorn and soda
Reply Recommend 0
Nouman
Apr 16, 2022 09:19pm
People of pakistan are with IK and not the looters. Next election will be end of these opposition
Reply Recommend 0
Nouman
Apr 16, 2022 09:20pm
Cant wait to see pmln and PPP fight each other next election
Reply Recommend 0
AKB
Apr 16, 2022 09:20pm
My prayers are always with IK bcz he is a bond between all the castes and creeds in Pakistan and can keep the nation united and will never allow the enemies of people of Pakistan to succeed in their evil designs
Reply Recommend 0
Samia
Apr 16, 2022 09:26pm
Pakistan stands with Imran Khan another not with these dynasties.
Reply Recommend 0
Sheraz Ali
Apr 16, 2022 09:26pm
Lift the restriction on Altaf Hussain voice and then you will see the real power show in Karachi. Imran Khan in last 3 year gave nothing to Karachi and Karachites. He is the one who signed quota system indefinite terms.
Reply Recommend 0
Ehsan. S
Apr 16, 2022 09:27pm
hell with this power show of the gang of the thugs that is a conspiracy against the country and the people, pure and simple.
Reply Recommend 0
Dave
Apr 16, 2022 09:29pm
Biryani is too cheap to accumulate the crowd.
Reply Recommend 0
Denali
Apr 16, 2022 09:32pm
Game is on
Reply Recommend 0
raj
Apr 16, 2022 09:33pm
Give Altaf a chance and you will see.
Reply Recommend 0
Asad ali
Apr 16, 2022 09:37pm
imran khan is selling a cheap manjan and pti supporters are purchasing this. Just blaming them on a fake letter and not going for its investigation. Did nothing in 3.5 years except saying I'll not give NRO. He is a big joke.
Reply Recommend 0
Samosa
Apr 16, 2022 09:51pm
Hitler in the making!
Reply Recommend 0
Khaled
Apr 16, 2022 09:52pm
For what crime are the people of Karachi being punished to listen to the same old rhetoric in the scorching heat , specially in the holy month of Ramzan?
Reply Recommend 0
TruthTrack
Apr 16, 2022 09:55pm
fake news
Reply Recommend 0
Waqas Saeed
Apr 16, 2022 09:56pm
Spending what was looted in 3.7 years to loot further for 5 years. PTI government had remained an absolutely failed
Reply Recommend 0
Kaun
Apr 16, 2022 10:04pm
My PM only Imran Khan! this adventure from our coward Mir jaffars has badly back fired.
Reply Recommend 0
Jiji
Apr 16, 2022 10:05pm
Friends - not masters
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 16, 2022 10:09pm
Whole Pakistan united Alhamdulillah- Karachi to GB. This is beyond mammoth.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Apr 16, 2022 10:11pm
A lot of people have already arrived at the venue and waiting to listen Imran Khan as what new he has to say today. Repeating the same old message of Peshawar will not be of any attraction for the people of Karachi. People want to hear what new strategy Imran Khan have in his wallet today so that people of Karachi should know how to support Imran Khan other than attending the Karachi rally. A lot of people are hungry now and waiting to listen to Imran Khan, Chairman of PTI.
Reply Recommend 0
Gaanw ka Pehelwan
Apr 16, 2022 10:12pm
Damp squib or an all out civil war..or may be just a mega fake show with people spinning and spinning around yarns.
Reply Recommend 0
masters NOT friends
Apr 16, 2022 10:14pm
MQM dented
Reply Recommend 0
masters NOT friends
Apr 16, 2022 10:15pm
MQM = Establishment Karachi says Absolutely Not
Reply Recommend 0
TTA is responsible for TTP
Apr 16, 2022 10:16pm
Did he sell all the items from Toshakhana and deposit the money in State coffers? That's what I am hearing.
Reply Recommend 0
ST
Apr 16, 2022 10:16pm
Best wishes for Imraan khan.
Reply Recommend 0
masters NOT friends
Apr 16, 2022 10:16pm
Everyone needs to know Who are masters Who are friends
Reply Recommend 0
masters NOT friends
Apr 16, 2022 10:17pm
If Pakistan was economically stable No body would dare
Reply Recommend 0
Usman
Apr 16, 2022 10:18pm
Where is pti getting the funding for jalsas .
Reply Recommend 0
Josh Powell
Apr 16, 2022 10:25pm
Same old cries... no one cares.
Reply Recommend 0
TimeToMovveOn
Apr 16, 2022 10:26pm
This guy had almost 50% seats in the NA. Instead of working there, why is he working the streets!
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Apr 16, 2022 10:28pm
After losing election, Donald Trump( a populists) supporters started capitol insurrection.
Reply Recommend 0
TimeToMovveOn
Apr 16, 2022 10:35pm
The gall of PTI, they did not even win the elections, but were selected. But they act as if they own pakistan, military, and the NA. It is not going anywhere. Emotions may be high now, but the elections are next year, and you cannot sing the same tune for the next 18 months
Reply Recommend 0
Ifti Malik
Apr 16, 2022 10:35pm
Shameful sight. The real enemies and traitors of Pakistan, carrying the Pakistani flag.
Reply Recommend 0
moiz saeed
Apr 16, 2022 10:41pm
MASSIVE!!..COLOSSAL!!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Naya Pakistan thriving
Apr 16, 2022 10:41pm
Wow! PTI determined to send PPP & PMLN into forced retirement soon.... this turning into a phenomenon, we need to take country back from the purana Pakistan wolves. Proud of all citizens....march on brothers & sisters.
Reply Recommend 0
Uyghur Ahmadi
Apr 16, 2022 10:42pm
Put this goon in jail ASAP
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar Ahmed
Apr 16, 2022 10:43pm
People still flocking the leaders of their choice while they have not given anything called to be good for people.
Reply Recommend 0
Ilyas Tarar
Apr 16, 2022 10:47pm
We are going for election very soon. It seems very very imminent already.
Reply Recommend 0
haider shaikh
Apr 16, 2022 10:50pm
People and Establishment are on different page.
Reply Recommend 0
TTA is responsible for TTP
Apr 16, 2022 10:51pm
i feel its a little too early, let the awam miss you a bit Imran Khan, you should start 6 months before elections or everyone will be exhausted by then.
Reply Recommend 0
Saad
Apr 16, 2022 10:51pm
He is clean bowled and out but still wanna bat
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Apr 16, 2022 10:52pm
Imran khan is a habitual liar. He should be jailed for destroying our economy and social fabric of our society
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Haider
Apr 16, 2022 10:55pm
Slogans won't solve your problems. Just look at the situation in Sri Lanka before it is too late for us as well.
Reply Recommend 0
Israr Khan IsmailZai
Apr 16, 2022 10:58pm
People of Pakistan have woken up. Enough is enough, no more dynasty politics, no more American slaves, no more lotas, no more corruption. We will live with respect and dignity. Down with all the traitors and thieves.
Reply Recommend 0
Hope786
Apr 16, 2022 10:58pm
Let loser talk. The show has ended, you got what you deserved rightfully!
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Apr 16, 2022 11:00pm
Look at Karachi Julsa - the message is very clear for elected government and our institutions that you cannot ignore public's demand and love for honest and brave leader, Imran Khan.
Reply Recommend 0
Murthy
Apr 16, 2022 11:03pm
Not appropriate for a former head of country to incite people and causing a possible law and order problem.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Indoaryan
Apr 16, 2022 11:09pm
Sour loser or what. He will never be a PM again in his lifetime. Still no phone call from Joe Biden ?
Reply Recommend 0
Humza
Apr 16, 2022 11:11pm
Realising Jinnah’s dream? Imran Khan will? Good joke.
Reply Recommend 0
Dabbu
Apr 16, 2022 11:12pm
Biggest Liar.,
Reply Recommend 0
Digital
Apr 16, 2022 11:13pm
People have given their verdict. Establishment made a grave error by bringing corrupt criminals back and overthrowing IK govt. They need to rectify their mistake by announcing elections asap and to calm millions of angry people on streets before things get oit of control.
Reply Recommend 0
Ehsan. S
Apr 16, 2022 11:13pm
the gang of thugs cannot be allowed to be free to incite the simple minded people to disaffect and rebel against the country and disturb the public peace its anti state antics warrant the deregisteration as a political party and the gang of thugs should be arrested before it's too late
Reply Recommend 0
Cancel culture
Apr 16, 2022 11:14pm
A monkey’s wedding!
Reply Recommend 0
dhinchak
Apr 16, 2022 11:14pm
Neazi Khan: A Loser. Whining looser.
Reply Recommend 0
Danish
Apr 16, 2022 11:15pm
People have nothing to do in Pakistan no entertainment for them and families so they turn up to listen these jalsasas. Majority of them have full stomach and they know how to get food for tomorrow from sources. Majority of them live with families and have no liabilities .
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Apr 16, 2022 11:19pm
A fake PM in Islamabad with no cabinet and empty seats in parliament discussed PTI resignations that have already been submitted and approved all while Khan has amassed the biggest show on earth.
Reply Recommend 0
Humza
Apr 16, 2022 11:26pm
Shah Mahmood Qureshi got the Palestine ceasefire? If you want to exaggerate at least do something believable
Reply Recommend 0
Humza
Apr 16, 2022 11:27pm
"PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi criticised the current government's policies" They've been in power for like 2 days...Right now it's all your (PTI) policies in place...
Reply Recommend 0
Aamer
Apr 16, 2022 11:36pm
People still believe in Khan,people love ❤️ Their country and hate foreign interference (conspiracy) and puppets. That’s the open verdict.
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Apr 16, 2022 11:37pm
Dharna II in progress . This time, the dispute is between selected and selectors. The main beneficiary, MSS
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabi Lion
Apr 16, 2022 11:39pm
IK is a good entertainer!
Reply Recommend 0
asma
Apr 16, 2022 11:40pm
wow new world record in jalsa, so many ppl. Long live IK
Reply Recommend 0
Mohsin Abbas
Apr 16, 2022 11:44pm
Imran khan spent maximum 24 hours in total 4 visitsl in Karachi as PM. Where is Karachi’s 1200 billion package ????
Reply Recommend 0
Chirag
Apr 16, 2022 11:46pm
He had more than 3 years to prove him self. He was blame opposition, India and others to his failure and still he will blame to USA to lost power. He put his arogant before country
Reply Recommend 0
Abrar
Apr 16, 2022 11:46pm
Watch movie "our brand is crisis" I find some uncanny resemblance in Khan's campaign after ouster and the movie... any ways you decide yourself
Reply Recommend 0
Chal Bhag
Apr 16, 2022 11:51pm
IK will be back with thumping majority
Reply Recommend 0
Khalid
Apr 16, 2022 11:51pm
Thank you for campaigning against yourselves. No need for enemies lol
Reply Recommend 0
beardlover
Apr 16, 2022 11:51pm
According to pti fan: there are 10 billion people at jalsa ground
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Apr 16, 2022 11:51pm
I say to selected government and their facilitaters that look at the Karachi Julsa and see what public want and whom they love. The message is very clear 'Imported Government Namazoor'.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul Rahman
Apr 16, 2022 11:51pm
Double down
Reply Recommend 0
Concerned
Apr 16, 2022 11:51pm
I have never believed in Imran Khan or PTI. Why are you bent on spreading anarchy Mr Khan. Even if other politicians are crooks, so are you - your bani gala house was built on a land that is not meant for residential purposes and yet you got away with it. I am appalled at the machinations of the Pakistan society that is in decadence. Everyone is wrong and corrupt but you. You are spreading fassad in the name of rooting out corruption.
Reply Recommend 0
Sidc
Apr 16, 2022 11:52pm
Size of gathering don’t matter. We have too much population and majority of them nothing to do . Election select the right people and come into power . Honestly last 3 yrs you are totally failure and really disappointed.
Reply Recommend 0
Om
Apr 16, 2022 11:53pm
Imran is good for india, bring him back
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Apr 16, 2022 11:53pm
IKN is out of power due to a family dispute. It was unwise to topple elected government with agitations and Dharna. If PM MSS is booted out in an democratic way, there will be counter agitations and processions. which might lead to broader conflict and confrontation among other political parties - if this happens , the establishment will be the main beneficiary.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Apr 16, 2022 11:54pm
@Constantine, A sad day for insecure cross-border trolls!!
Reply Recommend 0
Arslan khan
Apr 16, 2022 11:54pm
Pakistan zindabad, Imran khan zindabad.
Reply Recommend 0
Jim
Apr 16, 2022 11:56pm
Way to go captain! Please help Pakistan get rid of these looters
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Apr 16, 2022 11:56pm
@Uyghur Ahmadi , "Put this goon in jail ASAP" CrimeMinister ? Yes!
Reply Recommend 0
Saif
Apr 16, 2022 11:56pm
Lier.
Reply Recommend 0
Pindite uk
Apr 16, 2022 11:56pm
Same old rhetoric
Reply Recommend 0
Pindite uk
Apr 16, 2022 11:57pm
Broken records
Reply Recommend 0
Concerned
Apr 16, 2022 11:57pm
We are all Pakistanis and let us strengthen our institutions… Corruption needs to be rooted from every part of the society… Stop spreading anarchy Mr Khan… you had three and a half years and yet followed finger pointing to your predecessors. Why couldn’t Pakistan implement land reforms to give farmers land to till?
Reply Recommend 0
Kash
Apr 16, 2022 11:58pm
#mujhey kiyun nikala.cry baby..
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. AsHamed.
Apr 17, 2022 12:03am
We should ban all containers in the country.
Reply Recommend 0

