DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 26, 2022

Two Pak Army soldiers martyred during gun battle with terrorists in South Waziristan: ISPR

Naveed SiddiquiPublished April 26, 2022 - Updated April 26, 2022 08:51pm

Two Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom in the Sararogha area of South Waziristan district during a gun battle with terrorists, the military's media affairs wing said on Tuesday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), armed terrorists attacked the soldiers in the Sararogha area, prompting immediate retaliation from the troops and an intense exchange of fire ensued.

The soldiers, after fighting gallantly among others, lost their lives, the statement said.

The martyred soldiers have been identified as 26-year-old Lance Naik Umar Ali Khan, a resident of Bannu; and 23-year-old Naik sepoy Muhammad Siraj ud Din, a resident of Dera Ismail Khan.

The military said a clearance operation was being carried out in the area.

"Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve," the ISPR added.

On April 23, three soldiers were martyred in the Dewagar area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's North Waziristan district during an exchange of fire with terrorists from across the Afghan border.

Similarly, in January this year, ten soldiers were martyred after terrorists attacked a security forces' checkpost in Balochistan's Kech district.

The ISPR had said the "fire raid" by terrorists occurred on the night of Jan 25-26. One terrorist was also killed in retaliatory fire by the forces.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

26 Apr, 2022

More costs to bear

It is time for those who have lived off the average Pakistani citizen to pay larger costs to stabilise the economy.
26 Apr, 2022

Preserving democracy

ELATED at their joint success in putting a premature end to the PTI government, the leaders of the PML-N and PPP ...
26 Apr, 2022

Malir Expressway concerns

THE Sindh Environmental Protection Agency’s approval for the controversial Malir Expressway in Karachi makes a...
25 Apr, 2022

Flawed perspective

EVEN while accounting for rhetorical flourishes that are part and parcel of politics, former prime minister Imran...
25 Apr, 2022

Right to travel

INTERIOR Minister Rana Sanaullah has said there are nearly 3,000 people on the Exit Control List and the government...
Updated 26 Apr, 2022

Polio setback

A polio-free status is still eluding us but recent experience has shown that it is not impossible to achieve.