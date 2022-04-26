Two Pak Army soldiers martyred during gun battle with terrorists in South Waziristan: ISPR

Two Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom in the Sararogha area of South Waziristan district during a gun battle with terrorists, the military's media affairs wing said on Tuesday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), armed terrorists attacked the soldiers in the Sararogha area, prompting immediate retaliation from the troops and an intense exchange of fire ensued.

The soldiers, after fighting gallantly among others, lost their lives, the statement said.

The martyred soldiers have been identified as 26-year-old Lance Naik Umar Ali Khan, a resident of Bannu; and 23-year-old Naik sepoy Muhammad Siraj ud Din, a resident of Dera Ismail Khan.

The military said a clearance operation was being carried out in the area.

"Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve," the ISPR added.

On April 23, three soldiers were martyred in the Dewagar area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's North Waziristan district during an exchange of fire with terrorists from across the Afghan border.

Similarly, in January this year, ten soldiers were martyred after terrorists attacked a security forces' checkpost in Balochistan's Kech district.

The ISPR had said the "fire raid" by terrorists occurred on the night of Jan 25-26. One terrorist was also killed in retaliatory fire by the forces.