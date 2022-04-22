DAWN.COM Logo

Army officer martyred in gunfight with terrorists in Balochistan's Awaran: ISPR

Naveed SiddiquiPublished April 22, 2022 - Updated April 22, 2022 12:47pm
Major Shahid Basheer who embraced martyrdom in a gunfight with terrorists. — Photo provided by ISPR
A Pakistan Army major embraced martyrdom during an exchange of fire with terrorists in Balochistan's Awaran area, the military's media affairs wing said on Friday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), a group of terrorists "fire raided" a security forces' checkpost in the area of Kahan, near Awaran. However, the forces repulsed the attack and went after the terrorists in the nearby mountains.

"At one of the cordons established to block the passage of fleeing terrorists, a heavy exchange of fire took place between terrorists and security forces," the ISPR added.

During the skirmish, the military said, a valiant son of the soil, Major Shahid Basheer, lost his life while another soldier sustained injuries.

The ISPR said the forces caused heavy losses to the terrorists.

"Security forces, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability, and progress of Balochistan."

In January this year, ten soldiers were martyred after terrorists attacked a security forces' checkpost in Balochistan's Kech district.

The ISPR had said the "fire raid" by terrorists occurred on the night of Jan 25-26. One terrorist was also killed in retaliatory fire by the forces.

Last month, four soldiers had embraced martyrdom in North Waziristan's Hassan Khel area during an exchange of fire with terrorists who attempted to infiltrate into Pakistan from Afghanistan on the night between March 23 and March 24.

Justice
Apr 22, 2022 12:50pm
Ruthless freedom fighters. RIP
Cye
Apr 22, 2022 12:51pm
Inna lillahe wa inna ilehe rajeoon.
