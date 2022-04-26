PTI stages country-wide protests outside ECP offices

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) members staged protests outside Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) offices in different cities on Tuesday, condemning the alleged biased conduct of Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja.

Television footage showed demonstrations were held in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Gujrat and Faisalabad, among other cities.

Karachi

Police were deployed outside the ECP office in Karachi ahead of the protest and three mobile vans were also present at the site as part of security arrangements.

According to a statement issued by PTI spokesperson Saddam Kumbhar, Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh and other party leaders, including Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Bilal Ghaffar, Aftab Siddiqui, Raja Azhar and Saifur Rehman, were among the demonstrators.

The statement said Sheikh addressed the protesters on the occasion, saying: "We are here to make the shameless feel some shame."

Without naming anyone, he added, "You were the election commission. Since when did you become the corruption commission."

The PTI leader called the present times "black days", further dubbing the ECP the "patron of turncoats".

Last night, the PTI had also taken out a bike rally in port city against the incumbent coalition government.

Sharing a video of the rally on social media, PTI leader and former human rights minister Shireen Mazari tweeted: "Motorbike rally in Karachi last night against imported govt brought in through [the] US regime change conspiracy aided by local abettors. Our Movement continues — the ppl have risen!"

Peshawar

PTI members stage a protest outside the ECP office in Peshawar on Tuesday. — Photo by Zahid Imad

On Tuesday, chaos was witnessed outside the ECP office in Peshawar as PTI members attempted to barge into the building. They were stopped by police deployed outside the ECP office's gate.

PTI lawmakers from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, including Zahir Shah and Abdul Salam, were among the protesters, who raised slogans against the CEC, calling him biased.

They questioned as to why only the PTI's funding was being investigated while other parties were not facing similar probes.

The protest ended in Peshawar around 1pm.

Islamabad

Former interior minister Sheikh Rashid and PTI leader Shibli Faraz speak to the media during the protest outside the ECP office in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV

Meanwhile in Islamabad, former interior minister Sheikh Rashid and PTI leader Shibli Faraz spoke to the media during the protest out the ECP office.

Amid loud slogans by the demonstrators, Faraz said while his party was staging a "symbolic protest" outside the ECO office in the capital, thousands of party members were unable to reach the site of demonstration as "routes have been blocked".

But, he added, this would make little difference as "everyone knows that people from the across the country can gather even on an hour's notice on the call of Imran Khan".

Referring to the PTI's recent rallies in Lahore, Peshawar and Karachi, he said thousands of people had turned up at the public meetings out of their own will.

"But since this government is an imported one, they have been inflicted with the disease of security," he added. "Wherever they see a gathering of four people, their legs start shaking."

The PTI leader further criticised the PTI government for removing several names from the Exit Control List (ECL).

"The way they have removed 3,000 names from the ECL, I would suggest that they even open the gates of the Kot Lakhpat Jail," Faraz said.

Earlier, PTI's Fawad Chaudhry and Farrukh Habib also criticised the government for placing containers and blocking routes to the ECP office in Islamabad.

Chaudhry said in a tweet that the PTI was only staging a "token protest" outside ECP offices across the country.

"And this foolish government has closed the entire country," he added.

Chaudhry said the move to block roads with container signified that the government was "perplexed".

"What will become of them when we launch a proper movement?" he said.

Habib, meanwhile, said staging a protest was the PTI's democratic right, "but the way containers have been placed to block roads, it seems legs of the incumbent imported government are shaking".

He added that when the Pakistan Democratic Movement had staged a protest outside the ECP last year, when the PTI was in power, "we had given them the permission [to hold the demonstration] and provided them security and all other facilities".

Dawn correspondent in Islamabad also reported that the main PTI rally was barred from reaching the ECP office in Islamabad and was stopped at Nadra Chowk, while the Red Zone had been sealed with containers.

