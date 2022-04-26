PTI plans sit-in in capital till election announcement

ISLAMABAD: As the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) gears up for mass mobilisation against its planned march on the federal capital, party chairman Imran Khan on Monday decided to visit Peshawar, Lahore and Multan to finalise arrangements and announced that the call for the march would be given in just ‘a few weeks’.

The march would turn into a prolonged sit-in in the capital until the announcement of general elections, the ex-premier announced just weeks after being voted out of power in a video message to PTI workers.

On the other hand, party workers and supporters would reach outside the offices of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday (today) and record their protest against the alleged “biased attitude” of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), the party’s central leadership decided in its meeting on the occasion of party’s 26th foundation day.

While chairing the meeting, Mr Khan said he would meet party workers and political leaders in three cities to finalise the arrangements for the march towards Islamabad.

In his video statement, the PTI chairman said his party was founded to ensure justice and respect for the green passport. “I struggled for 14 years and then people started listening to me and I managed to fill the Minar-i-Pakistan. After coming into power, we gave health card, which is unprecedented in the history of Pakistan,” he recalled.

However, he said, all the corrupt powers got united against him and toppled the government with the “support of foreign forces”.

The PTI chairman then appealed to his party workers to hold protest outside the offices of the ECP. Besides, he said, “In just a few weeks I will give you a call to march towards Islamabad and we will hold sit-in in the federal capital till the announcement of general elections.”

PTI secretary general Asad Umar said his party had abolished the two-party system in the country, giving a choice to the nation to elect representatives of their choice. “We have eradicated feudal politics and now importance is given to the masses. Despite difficulties, during our tenure, we addressed issues of people,” he added.

PTI senior vice president Fawad Chaudhry said CEC Raja was behaving like a PML-N worker. He claimed the entire nation would protest the CEC attitude on Tuesday. He dem­an­ded that the ECP de-notify PTI dissidents at the earliest. “The delay is violation of the constitution,” he said.

Published in Dawn, April 26th, 2022