PM Shehbaz to address public meeting in Mansehra after Eid

MANSEHRA: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will address a public meeting here shortly after the Eidul Fitr festival and announce the resumption of mega development projects scrapped by the last Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government, said MNA of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Mohammad Sajjad on Thursday.

The lawmaker told reporters here that those projects were launched by the PML-N government and included Mansehra airport and land acquisition for a graveyard four urban union councils.

He said the PML-N government had released Rs300 million to acquire land for the proposed airport in 2017 but the funds hadn’t been spent by the district administration.

Mr Sajjad said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had also sanctioned Rs200 million for the acquisition of land for the graveyard but that funding remained unutilised to the misery of the residents.

Local MNA says resumption of projects scrapped by last govt will be announced

He said the recently-formed coalition government in the centre would approve new development schemes for Mansehra district.

The MNA said the people of five of three tehsils – Mansehra, Balakot and Baffa-Pakhal – elected the PMN-N’s nominees as the council chairmen, who would restore water, road, gas and other projects scrapped by the PTI government.

ALERT: District police officer Sajjad Khan has ordered the department to place security in Mansehra on alert ahead of and during Eid days and said police personnel should be deployed in bazaars and sensitive places to prevent any untoward incident.

He issued orders during a meeting with deputy superintendents of police, SHOs and investigation officers here on Thursday.

The DPO said the police should monitor the activities of outlaws, who came out of jail on bail or after serving term, and any negligence in that respect won’t be tolerated.

He also said a crackdown should be immediately initiated on a wheelie and racing by motorcycles on the roads after Iftar.

INTERVIEWS: The education department will hold interviews for 430 posts of women teachers in Mansehra district on April 25.

“We have called the candidates shortlisted for interview after written examinations for each teaching cadre next Monday,” district education officer (female) Naghmana Sardar told reporters here on Wednesday.

She said 376 primary school teachers, 27 certified teachers, 12 senior schoolteachers of various subjects and 15 teachers of theology and other subjects would be appointed to schools across the district.

Published in Dawn, April 22nd, 2022