Imran Khan to speak shortly as Lahore leg of PTI's power show under way at Minar-i-Pakistan

Dawn.com | Umar FarooqPublished April 21, 2022 - Updated April 21, 2022 09:56pm
PTI Chairman Imran Khan spotted on the stage at Minar-i-Pakistan in Lahore. — Photo: DawnNewsTV
PTI Chairman Imran Khan spotted on the stage at Minar-i-Pakistan in Lahore. — Photo: DawnNewsTV
PTI supporters gather at Minar-i-Pakistan for a rally in Lahore. — DawnNewsTV
PTI supporters gather at Minar-i-Pakistan for a rally in Lahore. — DawnNewsTV

The Lahore leg of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's public power show is underway at Minar-i-Pakistan, where party chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan is expected to address his supporters at around 10pm.

Prior to Khan's speech, Ali Muhammad Khan, Hammad Azhar, Mian Aslam, Murad Saeed, Babar Awan, Zartaj Gul, Yasmin Rashid, Fawad Chaudhry, Qasim Khan Suri, Farrukh Habib, Ejaz Chaudhry, Usman Dar, Asad Umar and Shafqat Mahmood also addressed the rally.

The rally was also attended by PTI supporters from the music industry such as Salman Ahmed, Bilal Khan and Abrarul Haq, with the latter two also singing songs.

PTI accuses govt of blocking routes, disrupting Internet

Earlier, party leaders Shireen Mazari and Faisal Javed accused the government of blocking routes leading to Minar-i-Pakistan in an attempt to impede the rally.

"First blocking all the roads leading to Minar-i-Pakistan, and now shutting off internet service!" Mazari tweeted. " ... imported govt & desperate crime minister (Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif) think they can stop the nation from rising against this criminal mafia of an imported govt!"

PTI Senator Faisal Javed, while addressing the rally, said reports were being received that routes were being blocked to stop people from reaching the rally site. He called on the administration to unblock routes and warned them not to obstruct the public.

"Don't stop them otherwise the people will themselves reach here and remove all obstacles. Remove all obstacles before people do so themselves."

Internet services have also been reportedly disrupted in the vicinity of the rally site.

The preparations for the rally began in earnest on Wednesday as PTI leaders brought out rallies from different parts of the city in the run-up to the demonstration.

Former Punjab health minister and senior PTI leader Dr Yasmin Rashid, while speaking to Dawn, had said the PTI's main slogan for the ‘historic gathering’ would be that the nation would not allow any foreign power to dictate its policies in Pakistan

She had said a huge stage had been set up at the Minar-i-Pakistan ground and Imran would address the historic gathering that would touch the magic number of one million.

PTI Punjab information secretary Mussarat Jamshed Cheema said the stage had been made ready and there were segregated female and families’ enclosures.

PTI leaders and people had thronged the venue of the public meeting on Wednesday night for a ‘full dress rehearsal’ for the main show.

Meanwhile, the Lahore deputy commissioner had written a letter to PTI’s Punjab and Lahore leaders, stating that severe threat alerts had been received from security agencies, and suggested that Imran address the public gathering virtually instead of making a physical appearance at Greater Iqbal Park.

The PTI chairman himself responded at a Twitter space that he would physically attend the ‘Lahore jalsa’ and address the nation. He also said a record crowd would attend the gathering.

A surprise move is also expected from the party in today's power show.

Tom
Apr 21, 2022 09:12pm
Imran khan —- Greedy for power
Reply Recommend 0
Guest
Apr 21, 2022 09:14pm
I was looking at Google maps. There were no blockages. Khisiani billi khamba nochay :)
Reply Recommend 0
AZIZ USA
Apr 21, 2022 09:15pm
This is not your government which runs special train for your jalsa against the establishment !
Reply Recommend 0
ST
Apr 21, 2022 09:15pm
No one can stop the voice of people Imran khan zindaabaad .
Reply Recommend 0
Confused
Apr 21, 2022 09:18pm
Even after all the blockades there is a sea of people in Lahore , more than any previous crowd
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 21, 2022 09:22pm
The drone camera is showing very less people in the Jalsa.
Reply Recommend 0
TruthHurts
Apr 21, 2022 09:23pm
When they dont get fake crowds they make fake reasons. Fake PM, Fake letter, Fake conspiracy.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 21, 2022 09:23pm
Why blaming government all the time. This time PTI only able to attract less crowd. Lahore seems to be still with PML-N.
Reply Recommend 0
Middle-class Kid
Apr 21, 2022 09:23pm
Same faces, same stories! But #ImportedHakoomatNamanzoor
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT
Apr 21, 2022 09:25pm
They are asking for trouble if the Govt tries cheap tactics like that.
Reply Recommend 0
Inayat Khan
Apr 21, 2022 09:26pm
Vulture megathieves dynasties your days are numbered along property dealers Gs and sold out spineless judges. IA
Reply Recommend 0
Fragile State
Apr 21, 2022 09:27pm
@Tom, The voice of the honest people.
Reply Recommend 0
AMJAD KHAN
Apr 21, 2022 09:27pm
Rana SanaUllah the goon in action.
Reply Recommend 0
Neutral Umpire
Apr 21, 2022 09:29pm
Corona threat is over ?
Reply Recommend 0
Waqar (UK)
Apr 21, 2022 09:32pm
Also blocking certain channels on cable for the live coverage??
Reply Recommend 0
Asad ali
Apr 21, 2022 09:33pm
imran khan the greeeedy boy to be prime minister ;)
Reply Recommend 0
Bublu Shublu
Apr 21, 2022 09:33pm
Go imported go.
Reply Recommend 0
Mishayl Malik
Apr 21, 2022 09:36pm
Same fascist tactics - blocking ARY channels. You can block but the message will go out - we will not accept this imported government
Reply Recommend 0
Prof. Panda
Apr 21, 2022 09:38pm
After 4 years, emotional rhetoric and nothing else. Feel sorry for the cult followers.
Reply Recommend 0
Talh
Apr 21, 2022 09:38pm
opposition has falled off their chair after this
Reply Recommend 0
Touhidur
Apr 21, 2022 09:39pm
Crime minister do everything because he is afraid of Imran khan
Reply Recommend 0
danish
Apr 21, 2022 09:40pm
IK feeling useless now. desperate to get into power like other politicians.
Reply Recommend 0
David
Apr 21, 2022 09:40pm
@Fastrack, they have blocked roads into lahore, shut off the internet. This is shebaz's foolproof security
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 21, 2022 09:45pm
Where is the money coming for all these PTI rally's ?. FBR, NAB and FIA should investigate.
Reply Recommend 0
Adeel
Apr 21, 2022 09:46pm
nobody cares
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 21, 2022 09:47pm
PTI social media teams are notorious for using Photoshop to show crowds in images
Reply Recommend 0
GreenAura
Apr 21, 2022 09:48pm
@Tom, He is very greedy indeed and an addict. Greedy to serve Pakistani interests, and addicted to lead us out of subservience.
Reply Recommend 0
Urban Guy
Apr 21, 2022 09:49pm
Imran was stopped from going to Malaysia by Saudi, which Imran himself told. Was it not foreign interference? Why Imran didn’t go?
Reply Recommend 0
Humble
Apr 21, 2022 09:52pm
Creating tremendous momentum, early elections is necessary now
Reply Recommend 0
Bilal
Apr 21, 2022 09:56pm
The nation is awaken.
Reply Recommend 0

