DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 20, 2022

Imran to speak on social media today ahead of Lahore show

Ikram JunaidiPublished April 20, 2022 - Updated April 20, 2022 09:04am

ISLAMABAD: As the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) gears up to hold another power show in Lahore on Thursday, the party chairman, Imran Khan, has decided to address the nation through social media on Wednesday (today).

Moreover, PTI’s political committee met on Tuesday to discuss the prevailing situation and to finalise arrangements for the power show at Minar-i-Pakistan where a big announcement is expected.

While taking the decision to address the nation live, Mr Khan has directed his social media team to make arrangements for the address.

Presiding over the political committee’s meeting, the former prime minister discussed the political situation of the country as well as the future strategy.

A detailed briefing was also given about the public meeting in Lahore on April 21.

Meanwhile, party leaders Hammad Azhar, Munaza Hassan, Usman Dar and Farrukh Habib briefed the meeting on the rallies which would be held on Wednesday and Thursday to garner momentum for the power show.

Mr Khan directed all members of the political committee to ensure all rallies reach Lahore in time.

“People are guardians of independence and democracy. In future no ruler will be able to face foreign conspiracies if we surrender against the latest conspiracy. On April 21, we will announce the real freedom and independence of Pakistan,” the former prime minister said while talking to members of the political committee.

Meanwhile, PTI secretary general Asad Umar on Tuesday claimed that the new government had gotten the vehicle of economy in a very good condition.

“There were record exports, record crops, industrial production and rapidly increasing job opportunities during the tenure of the PTI. The way the current government has been taking lethargic decisions, the engine of the economy’s vehicle will soon get worn-out,” he claimed.

Published in Dawn, April 20th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (10)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Abrar
Apr 20, 2022 09:20am
Important rule of propaganda: keep on making noise
Reply Recommend 0
Ehsan. S
Apr 20, 2022 09:23am
the gang of thugs is still free to run amok rather than being made accountable for their serious wrong doings!!. the government is letting the grass grow under its feet
Reply Recommend 0
Rao
Apr 20, 2022 09:24am
Want some rusted containers to be sent to Lahore?
Reply Recommend 0
Huhhh
Apr 20, 2022 09:29am
Does he actually knows he is not the pm?
Reply Recommend 0
Nasir Hassany
Apr 20, 2022 09:31am
I think IK needs to know Social Media is good for max 30K people, and it doesn’t work well for millions
Reply Recommend 0
SMD
Apr 20, 2022 09:33am
People of Pakistan are just looking towards IK to save them from the disastrous situation looming over the country .May we have the wisdom to grasp the situation and take steps in the right direction. IK is the only hope
Reply Recommend 0
imad khan
Apr 20, 2022 09:40am
@Nasir Hassany, guy has 15 million twitter followers dude
Reply Recommend 0
UFO
Apr 20, 2022 09:45am
Don't break the momentum Khan. Nation is with you
Reply Recommend 0
Dan
Apr 20, 2022 09:53am
@Huhhh, he didn't know he was pm when he was pm.
Reply Recommend 0
ST
Apr 20, 2022 10:33am
IK , whole of the Pakistan wth you . We want you back as our beloved Prime Minister.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

20 Apr, 2022

Confession delayed

If he really is interested in making amends, Imran should consider delivering public apology, encourage his supporters to do same.
20 Apr, 2022

Balochistan protest

THE BNP-M walkout on Tuesday from the National Assembly over the security forces’ alleged firing on Baloch...
20 Apr, 2022

Priyantha lynching case

IN the long list of dark moments this country has seen, the lynching of Sri Lankan national Priyantha Kumara by a ...
Showing firmness
Updated 19 Apr, 2022

Showing firmness

Taliban regime in Kabul has been conveniently looking the other way outlawed TTP continues to carry out attacks on Pakistani soil.
19 Apr, 2022

Fuel shortages

IT is quite possible that we could be headed towards yet another fuel crisis as early as next month because of the...
19 Apr, 2022

Unnecessary protest

IT is sad to see political discourse in the country and among the Pakistani diaspora sink to a level where the...