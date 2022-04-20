Imran to speak on social media today ahead of Lahore show

ISLAMABAD: As the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) gears up to hold another power show in Lahore on Thursday, the party chairman, Imran Khan, has decided to address the nation through social media on Wednesday (today).

Moreover, PTI’s political committee met on Tuesday to discuss the prevailing situation and to finalise arrangements for the power show at Minar-i-Pakistan where a big announcement is expected.

While taking the decision to address the nation live, Mr Khan has directed his social media team to make arrangements for the address.

Presiding over the political committee’s meeting, the former prime minister discussed the political situation of the country as well as the future strategy.

A detailed briefing was also given about the public meeting in Lahore on April 21.

Meanwhile, party leaders Hammad Azhar, Munaza Hassan, Usman Dar and Farrukh Habib briefed the meeting on the rallies which would be held on Wednesday and Thursday to garner momentum for the power show.

Mr Khan directed all members of the political committee to ensure all rallies reach Lahore in time.

“People are guardians of independence and democracy. In future no ruler will be able to face foreign conspiracies if we surrender against the latest conspiracy. On April 21, we will announce the real freedom and independence of Pakistan,” the former prime minister said while talking to members of the political committee.

Meanwhile, PTI secretary general Asad Umar on Tuesday claimed that the new government had gotten the vehicle of economy in a very good condition.

“There were record exports, record crops, industrial production and rapidly increasing job opportunities during the tenure of the PTI. The way the current government has been taking lethargic decisions, the engine of the economy’s vehicle will soon get worn-out,” he claimed.

Published in Dawn, April 20th, 2022