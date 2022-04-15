DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 15, 2022

Amnesty urges Pakistan to immediately release those arrested over 'critical tweets'

Dawn.comPublished April 15, 2022 - Updated April 15, 2022 04:02pm
Amnesty International urges Pakistan to stop using PECA to punish freedom of speech. — Reuters
Amnesty International urges Pakistan to stop using PECA to punish freedom of speech. — Reuters

Amnesty International has urged Pakistani authorities to immediately release eight people arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for "criticising the state" on Twitter.

"The Pakistani authorities must stop using the draconian Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act (Peca) to punish people who are simply exercising their right to freedom of expression online," Dinushika Dissanayake, the human rights organisation's director for South Asia, demanded.

She pointed out that for the longest period of time successive governments had used the law as a tool to crush peaceful dissent and intimidate supporters of political opposition.

Dissanayake called for the government to immediately and unconditionally release the eight people arrested across Punjab, adding that instead of quashing dissenting voices, the authorities should end their "repressive crackdown" on the right to freedom of expression.

Earlier this week, the FIA launched a crackdown on social media activists that it believed were involved in a "smear campaign" against institutions, especially the army, since former prime minister Imran Khan was ousted through a no-confidence motion.

Read: IHC orders FIA to stop harassing PTI's activists, workers

Since last Sunday, the top trending hashtags on Twitter were those targeting the army, the judiciary and the new government, and on Tuesday the tweets using those hashtags soared to 4.3 million.

An FIA official told Dawn that they had arrested some eight suspects in connection with a social media campaign against the army and the judiciary from different parts of Punjab, including Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad and Gujrat.

He, however, added that the arrests were not related to any political parties.

Meanwhile, a press conference of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General (DG) Major General Babar Iftikhar yesterday condemned the criticism on the army and called it "malicious propaganda".

The ISPR DG said that everything against the state institutions on social media was being "amplified" through external linkages and fake technology.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 15 Apr, 2022

Army’s step back

Military has had a pernicious habit of political meddling throughout the brief and interrupted history of Pakistan’s democracy.
15 Apr, 2022

Vicious cycle

A PREDICTABLE ‘cleaning of the Augean stables’ is taking place at law-enforcement agencies — as is wont to...
15 Apr, 2022

Sri Lanka meltdown

THE economic and political crisis in Sri Lanka has deepened. The country’s central bank has said that foreign debt...
Updated 14 Apr, 2022

Economic crisis

New govt is inheriting an economy encumbered with rising price inflation, widening fiscal, diminishing foreign currency reserves.
14 Apr, 2022

‘Proactive policing’

STUNG by public uproar over rising street crimes, Karachi police appears to be resorting to a ‘quick fix’ —...
14 Apr, 2022

Visas for pilgrims

THE arrival of over 2,000 Sikh pilgrims from India via the Wagah border to participate in the Baisakhi festival...