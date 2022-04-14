DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 14, 2022

Cricket Australia, players sign deal to issue NFTs

ReutersPublished April 14, 2022 - Updated April 14, 2022 10:58am

MELBOURNE: Aust­ralia’s cricket board and players union have signed a multi-year licensing deal to issue NFTs (non-fungible tokens) as they seek to tap the market for digital collectibles.

NFTs are digital assets, often linked to an image, video or sound clip, whose ownership is authenticated by blockchain technology.

Professional sports leagues and teams, including the National Basketball Association and Germany’s Bundesliga, have piled into the sector to generate new revenue streams from paying fans and investors.

The cricket deal, in partnership with Rario and digital trading company BlockTrust, will pave the way for fans to buy NFTs involving Australian players.

“This is just the start and I have no doubt we will see enormous benefit for fans, players and the sport itself as we build this exciting partnership,” CA boss Nick Hockley said in a statement.

Revenue will be shared between CA and former and current players, though the specifics of the deal have not been made public.

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 14 Apr, 2022

Economic crisis

New govt is inheriting an economy encumbered with rising price inflation, widening fiscal, diminishing foreign currency reserves.
14 Apr, 2022

‘Proactive policing’

STUNG by public uproar over rising street crimes, Karachi police appears to be resorting to a ‘quick fix’ —...
14 Apr, 2022

Visas for pilgrims

THE arrival of over 2,000 Sikh pilgrims from India via the Wagah border to participate in the Baisakhi festival...
Updated 13 Apr, 2022

PTI’s poor choice

Resigning from NA en masse, party has left the field open for its political opponents to do as they please.
13 Apr, 2022

Another TTP attack

IN yet another deadly attack, militants targeted a police van in Kulachi, Dera Ismail Khan, on Monday. Five ...
13 Apr, 2022

Communalism shifts gear

COMMUNAL violence against Muslims has flared up again in India. There’s a method in the madness as usual. ...