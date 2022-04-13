DAWN.COM Logo

PML-N's Ayaz Sadiq calls for placing entire NAB staff on ECL

Dawn.comPublished April 13, 2022 - Updated April 13, 2022 06:08pm
PPP leader Sherry Rehman (L) and PML-N's Ayaz Sadiq address a joint press talk in Islamabad on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV
PPP leader Sherry Rehman (L) and PML-N's Ayaz Sadiq address a joint press talk in Islamabad on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV

PML-N lawmaker and former speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, on Wednesday called for placing the entire staff of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) along with its chairman on the Exit Control List (ECL) for their alleged corruption during the PTI-led government.

Talking to the media in Islamabad, Sadiq accused the accountability watchdog of turning a blind eye to the wrongdoings of the then PTI government and targeting their rivals.

Senior PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had on Tuesday also voiced similar sentiments against the NAB and urged his party's newly elected government to dissolve the Bureau and hold its employees accountable.

At a press conference today, Sadiq said NAB was wrong to believe that it could go scot-free for all its "malpractices". "We were always sure of a nexus between Imran Khan and the NAB, and this connection proved true with time."

He also demanded that an investigation into the extravagant lifestyle and "living beyond means" of all NAB officials should be conducted.

About resignations submitted by PTI lawmakers in the National Assembly, Sadiq alleged that the PTI did not intend to resign from assemblies and that "they are just creating a fake impression on the issue".

He explained that there was a proper procedure to submit a resignation, which included appearing in person before the speaker. "Resignations are not given the way the PTI has submitted them. They deliberately avoided rules for the process."

To a question about the reservations of the MQM-P, the PML-N leader said the former was a part of the government and an agreement was already in place with them.

