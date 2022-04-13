DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 13, 2022

Enraged Muttahida workers protest torching of party flag by PTI men

The Newspaper's Staff CorrespondentPublished April 13, 2022 - Updated April 13, 2022 10:22am
MQM-P activists hold a protest demonstration over burning of the party flag.—Dawn
MQM-P activists hold a protest demonstration over burning of the party flag.—Dawn

HYDERABAD: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) organised a demonstration at Hyder Chowk on Monday night against torching of its flag by some Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf workers and supporters a day earlier. The PTI workers were reacting to the ouster of their party chief, Imran Khan, as prime minister through a no-trust motion and MQM-P’s act of supporting the motion.

During the night-long protest, MQM-P leaders spoke to the participants. They condemned burning of their party’s flag and alleged use of abusive language against armed forces by some PTI workers.

Led by Muttahida’s Hyderabad district chapter organiser Zafar Siddiqui, the demonstration was attended by MPAs Nadeem Siddiqui and Nasir Hussain Qureshi, besides a large number of its activists and supporters.

In their speeches, the leaders accused the former PM and his associates of having destroyed the national economy. As a result, they observed, the masses were groaning under price hike.

They alleged that the PTI chief and its every worker trampled over the Constitution and hurt opponents’ sentiments.

“The Pakistan army, judiciary and MQM-P are our pride and those who use abusive language against them would have to be ready to face the consequences,” they said.

They said that those who were dubbing the army, judiciary and MQM-P as traitors were not political activists but pawns of some international and anti-Pakistan forces.

Political activists always respected each other but Imran Khan promoted a culture of hate and abuses which was condemnable, they said, and accused the former PM of having created a Constitutional crisis.

The activists carried banners inscribed with slogans condemning use of abusive language against judiciary and armed forces by PTI workers. One banner was inscribed with demand for arrest of those who had burnt MQM-P flag. An effigy of Imran Khan was also torched during the demonstration.

Published in Dawn, April 13th, 2022

MQM AND PTI
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 13 Apr, 2022

PTI’s poor choice

Resigning from NA en masse, party has left the field open for its political opponents to do as they please.
13 Apr, 2022

Another TTP attack

IN yet another deadly attack, militants targeted a police van in Kulachi, Dera Ismail Khan, on Monday. Five ...
13 Apr, 2022

Communalism shifts gear

COMMUNAL violence against Muslims has flared up again in India. There’s a method in the madness as usual. ...
Updated 12 Apr, 2022

New PM’s challenge

Enormity of economic, foreign policy challenges demands a strong govt, which is not encumbered by uncertainty over its future.
Chilling tactics
Updated 12 Apr, 2022

Chilling tactics

The vicious cycle of the state silencing citizens must stop.
12 Apr, 2022

Water shortage

FOR the past couple of weeks, news reports have been indicating an acute water shortage in the country. According to...