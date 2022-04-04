DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 04, 2022

MQM-Altaf resumes activities in Karachi after over 5 years

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished April 4, 2022 - Updated April 4, 2022 09:52pm

KARACHI: In a surprising development, the Altaf Hussain-led Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), commonly known as MQM-London, resumed its organisational activities in Karachi after a lapse of over five years and named two senior leaders as members of its coordination committee, party’s top decision-making forum.

The development coincides with a petition filed in the Sindh High Court seeking lifting of a ban imposed in 2015 on the broadcast of speeches of London-based Mr Hussain by the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra).

According to a statement sent to Dawn by London-based MQM leader Mustafa Azizabadi, former MNA Kunwar Khalid Yunus and veteran leftist leader Momin Khan Momin, both based in Pakistan, have been made senior deputy convener and deputy convener of the coordination committee, respectively.

The statement said the two would pursue cases of interned MQM workers and also work for the recovery of “missing” activists.

It said that further organisational set-up would be announced in the days to come and asked what it described as party’s “wafa parast” workers to keep in touch with Mr Yunus and Mr Khan.

Meanwhile, another statement issued on Sunday said that the coordination committee had mailed a petition from London to the Supreme Court of Pakistan against the “illegal and unconstitutional” ban on Mr Hussain’s speeches.

Published in Dawn, April 4th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (33)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
pakpro
Apr 04, 2022 09:44am
He should come back then and face the music
Reply Recommend 0
Saif Zulfiqar
Apr 04, 2022 09:45am
The destroyer of beautiful Karachi is again ready to start killings in Karachi very soon.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Apr 04, 2022 09:49am
When all the thieves are out why discriminate against MQM. This is a welcome decision. BTW, I'm not a muhajir or MQM fan.
Reply Recommend 0
Irfan
Apr 04, 2022 10:02am
Absolutely not
Reply Recommend 0
zaya
Apr 04, 2022 10:04am
It should be declared a Proscribed outfit.
Reply Recommend 0
Keen
Apr 04, 2022 10:27am
Result of Agreement between MQM(P) and PPP
Reply Recommend 0
Bublu Shublu
Apr 04, 2022 10:32am
Karachiites be prepared for target killing and loot maar.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Apr 04, 2022 10:42am
Terror Part-II in the offing.
Reply Recommend 0
Aragon
Apr 04, 2022 10:52am
The true leader of secularism and persecuted mohajirs in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Mirza
Apr 04, 2022 11:21am
Who is their sponsor!
Reply Recommend 0
Mak
Apr 04, 2022 11:44am
@Saif Zulfiqar, Thanks to PPP.
Reply Recommend 0
Kamran Khan
Apr 04, 2022 11:46am
Thank you Umpire. In order to get your second extension you are willing to cross any line.
Reply Recommend 0
Ammar Saeed
Apr 04, 2022 12:11pm
Welcome back to Purana pakistan. Only country to move backwards. Takecare Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Yousuf
Apr 04, 2022 12:24pm
It seems Pakistan will never get rid of thieves, looters and killers and this mainly because of our Judiciary.
Reply Recommend 0
Tallat
Apr 04, 2022 12:49pm
Please not him, don’t allow him.
Reply Recommend 0
siddiqui
Apr 04, 2022 12:50pm
@Saif Zulfiqar, HE is the one who gave Karachi world 2nd best Mayor in the Asia , Mustafa Kamal.
Reply Recommend 0
Sara
Apr 04, 2022 01:01pm
@Saif Zulfiqar, The situation in Karachi is worst than ever before. No one is safe from muggers who kill people on slight resistance.
Reply Recommend 0
Sara
Apr 04, 2022 01:02pm
@pakpro, He does not need to come back, can operate from the UK.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Apr 04, 2022 01:02pm
UK Govt has aquited such a person who has killed thousands of innocent people in Pakistan. He has been encouraging violence in his daily speeches. UK the so called champion of human rights keep such killers for their vested interests. Shame!!
Reply Recommend 0
Sara
Apr 04, 2022 01:06pm
@Syed A. Mateen, As If it is really as you portray!
Reply Recommend 0
Sara
Apr 04, 2022 01:06pm
@Mirza, Millions of supporters in Pakistan!
Reply Recommend 0
Jigen.m19
Apr 04, 2022 01:09pm
Dear government and army. The butchers are sharpening their knives again. Let’s see how you react.
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Apr 04, 2022 01:10pm
Karachi is a mess with the rival parties.
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Apr 04, 2022 02:17pm
@Saif Zulfiqar, yes. By the design of the powerful. They (mQm) in themselves are nothing..
Reply Recommend 0
S. Nasheed Ahmed
Apr 04, 2022 02:57pm
Sindh Urban is disenfranchised & suffered state violence since 2015. This is just a glimpse of return to democracy.
Reply Recommend 0
S. Nasheed Ahmed
Apr 04, 2022 03:05pm
The State / Establishment will now impose another round of genocide in Karachi to prevent a resurgence of MQM.
Reply Recommend 0
Nadia Arshad
Apr 04, 2022 03:19pm
Good to hear,not a single verdict against Altaf Hussain in any Pakistani court proven,with all sect of state is on one page against him .why not any act of terrorism proved against him and his so called facilitators as they are now in MQM p or PSP why not act against them .alot of grey shade is between all this. So Welcome MQM L.
Reply Recommend 0
Nadia Arshad
Apr 04, 2022 03:20pm
@Bublu Shublu, as they are safe now
Reply Recommend 0
Tayab Nisar
Apr 04, 2022 05:04pm
Target killing will start again....
Reply Recommend 0
AA
Apr 04, 2022 06:27pm
@siddiqui, "...World second best mayor of Asia"...who was the world's first best mayor of Asia?
Reply Recommend 0
Nazeer
Apr 04, 2022 08:02pm
It will be Very bad and dangerious for Karachi.
Reply Recommend 0
zane
Apr 04, 2022 10:01pm
If he is not a traitor, then who is?
Reply Recommend 0
nk
Apr 04, 2022 10:05pm
@Sara, I do not even want him UK but somewhere else ... he belongs.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

04 Apr, 2022

Democracy subverted

THE nation is stunned. Ahead of the vote of no-confidence, the prime minister had repeatedly hinted that he had a...
04 Apr, 2022

Dealing with militants

IN two recent back-to-back attacks in the southern district of Tank and neighbouring South Waziristan tribal...
Eyes on Islamabad
Updated 03 Apr, 2022

Eyes on Islamabad

Gen Bajwa seems to have chosen a questionable time to publicly break ranks with the PTI government.
03 Apr, 2022

Power in a few hands

THE PML-N decision to nominate Hamza Shehbaz Sharif for the job of chief minister in Punjab is a bad idea given that...
03 Apr, 2022

Sri Lanka crisis

EMERGENCY rule has been declared in the island nation of Sri Lanka after anti-government protests turned violent. ...
Rocking the boat
Updated 02 Apr, 2022

Rocking the boat

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan seems willing to go to any lengths in his determination to convert his looming defeat in...