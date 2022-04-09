DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 09, 2022

No-trust motion: NA session to decide PM Imran's fate begins

Dawn.comPublished April 9, 2022 - Updated April 9, 2022 10:55am
This image shows the opposition benches during the National Assembly session on Saturday. — DawnNewsTV
This image shows the opposition benches during the National Assembly session on Saturday. — DawnNewsTV
Security personnel patrol outside the Parliament House building in Islamabad on April 9. — AP
Security personnel patrol outside the Parliament House building in Islamabad on April 9. — AP

After what can perhaps be called the longest week in Pakistani politics in recent history, the National Assembly session to decide the fate of Prime Minister Imran Khan is currently underway.

NA Speaker Asad Qaiser is chairing the session which began at 10:30am sharp, in accordance with the Supreme Court's directives, and with the recitation of the Holy Quran. It was followed by the national anthem and Fatiha.

Voting on the no-confidence motion against the prime minister is the fourth item on the day's agenda. While the opposition has come out in full force, very few members of the treasury benches are in attendance.

Taking the floor, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif hailed Thursday as a historic day in the country's history when the apex court rejected the deputy speaker's ruling. According to the PML-N leader, the SC decision had made Pakistan's future "bright".

He also thanked the opposition leadership for struggling against the erroneous ruling, the fruits of which the country was seeing.

He called on Qaiser to conduct proceedings in accordance with the SC's directives, stating that parliament would be writing history today. "Today, parliament is going to defeat a selected prime minister in a constitutional manner," he declared.

Shehbaz told the speaker to let bygones be bygones and to stand for the law and the Constitution. He urged the speaker to play his role and to have his name "written in history in golden words".

"You must cash in on this moment with conviction and with your heart and your mind. Don't go on the dictation of the selected prime minister," he urged Qaiser, adding that the apex court's directives were clear.

Responding to Shehbaz's earnest plea, Qaiser assured the opposition leader that he would conduct proceedings according to the law and the Constitution. "[But] the important thing is that there has been talk of an international conspiracy. This should also be discussed," he said, as the hall echoed with protests from the opposition benches.

SS: if you will go that way, you are violating the SC order, and if you are talking about intl conspiracy when in 2014 Sept, they damaged Pak's interest thru sit in when Xi was to visit

Lawmakers began arriving at Parliament House ahead of the session while television footage showed tight security arrangements in place in the capital. The united opposition also held a meeting of its parliamentary group that was chaired by PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and attended by 176 lawmakers.

The opposition needs the support of at least 172 lawmakers from a total of 342 to oust the premier through the no-trust move.

Despite the impression that the PTI has lost its majority in the lower house, the ruling party is still adamant that it would not leave the field open for the opposition and has vowed to make things as difficult for them as they can, be it creating hurdles in the voting procedure or preventing the election of opposition nominee Shehbaz Sharif as the new leader of the house.

Ahead of the session, on Friday, PM Imran had presided over a meeting of the party’s parliamentary group.

Meanwhile, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has said the government would present the "threatening" cable — purportedly containing evidence of a foreign plot against the government — or its contents in the assembly and will ask the speaker for a debate on the issue.

Speaking to ARY News on Friday night, he was of the opinion that even though the vote of no confidence was on the agenda, voting would likely not take place today. He said that while the SC had instructed voting to be held in the session called on April 9, that didn't mean it would have to be on the same date.

No-trust motion commotion

The joint opposition — primarily the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and the PPP — had submitted the no-confidence motion against the premier with the NA Secretariat on March 8.

In the days to follow, the country's political landscape was abuzz with activity as parties and individuals changed alliances and the PTI and opposition were seen trading barbs and allegations alongside intensifying efforts to ensure their success in the no-confidence contest.

Eventually, major allies of the ruling PTI — Balochistan Awami Party and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan — deserted the government and joined the opposition ranks which led to PM Imran losing his majority in the lower house of parliament.

In addition, over a dozen PTI dissident MNAs have already come into the open with their criticism on the government policies, indicating that they might support the opposition’s no-trust motion even at the cost of being disqualified as NA members.

For its part, the PTI has managed to secure the support of another one of its key allies, the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), as Usman Buzdar stepped down as the Punjab chief minister in favour of the PML-Q's Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, who the ruling party announced as its candidate for the province's new chief executive.

However, one of the many twists in the saga emerged when PM Imran claimed to have evidence of a "foreign conspiracy" to oust his government. At the PTI's rally on March 27, the premier had pulled out a piece of paper from his pocket and waved it at the crowd, claiming it was evidence of an "international conspiracy" being hatched to topple his government.

The PTI accused the opposition of being part of the foreign plot and tried to turn the tide in its favour by disclosing some of the details in the "threat letter" to journalists and lawmakers.

Separately, after a few delays, the National Assembly finally convened on April 3 to vote on the no-trust motion against the premier. In a "surprise" move, the opposition submitted a similar motion against the speaker which led to the deputy speaker chairing the session.

However, the PTI would prove to be five steps ahead of the opposition as Suri dismissed the motion, saying it was part of a foreign conspiracy to oust PM Imran, after Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry spoke on a point of order, citing Article 5 of the Constitution, which mandates loyalty to the state for every citizen.

Within minutes of the pandemonium that broke out, PM Imran appeared on television to announce that he had advised the president to dissolve the lower house of parliament and called on the people to prepare for fresh elections.

The government's move also led to the Supreme Court taking suo motu notice of the deputy speaker's ruling with Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial stating that all orders and actions initiated by the prime minister and president regarding the dissolution of the National Assembly would be subject to the court's order. Meanwhile, opposition parties also filed pleas questioning the legality of Suri's ruling.

What followed were five days of marathon hearings where the court heard arguments from the government and the opposition. At the same time, the PTI began its preparations for the next elections, insisting on the existence of a foreign conspiracy behind the no-confidence motion.

On Thursday night, the apex court — in a historic ruling — set aside Suri's ruling and the subsequent dissolution of the assembly by the president on the PM's advice, with all five judges unanimously voting 5-0 against it.

The court's verdict also restored the prime minister and his cabinet in their position and directed for the session of the National Assembly to reconvene on Saturday (today) no later than 10:30am. saying that the session cannot be prorogued without the conclusion of the no-trust motion against PM Imran.

No Confidence
No Confidence

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
MAZHAR AZIZ ANSARI
Apr 09, 2022 10:06am
Regime change by foreign intervention "ABSOLUTELY NOT"
Reply Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Apr 09, 2022 10:09am
Get ready for another surprise aka unconstituitional move.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Sabir
Apr 09, 2022 10:10am
... We are all anxious to see what Imran Khan's reaction to his disqualification will be. At this point it is a foregone conclusion he will lose the no confidence vote.
Reply Recommend 0
Sri
Apr 09, 2022 10:10am
Ghabrana nahin. PTI gone and good news to entire country. All is well
Reply Recommend 0
CClements
Apr 09, 2022 10:11am
Good luck to Imran. At least he has not embezzled the Treasury. He also stood up to the Americans. I doubt if the other mob would do better. Perhaps the new government will meet the same fate in three to four years.
Reply Recommend 0
AKB
Apr 09, 2022 10:12am
Congratulations to all my loved Pakistanis for having issued with new ventilators but unfortunately these also do not have any warranty or guarantee. Everyone to be happy with it and rest in peace till it works.
Reply Recommend 0
hfzm malik
Apr 09, 2022 10:13am
Another U-turn ??
Reply Recommend 0
Arshad
Apr 09, 2022 10:13am
Today is the end of PTI.
Reply Recommend 0
hfzm malik
Apr 09, 2022 10:14am
Another U-turn???
Reply Recommend 0
M Emad
Apr 09, 2022 10:14am
Political-, Economic- & Social-instability are the only achievements of Imran Khan Niazi in last 3.5 years.
Reply Recommend 0
Umar
Apr 09, 2022 10:17am
IK is not as pious or genuine as he claims and we all know it.
Reply Recommend 0
Sheikh Sa'adi
Apr 09, 2022 10:17am
No Megalomaniac Melodrama please.
Reply Recommend 0
Shaun
Apr 09, 2022 10:18am
and the show goes on and on, while the people are suffering.
Reply Recommend 0
F Nawaz
Apr 09, 2022 10:19am
Unfortunately all our institutions are compromised. It's time to clean them up.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali da Malanga
Apr 09, 2022 10:21am
Shahbaz Sharif to the Pakistani people - "Beggars are not choosers".
Reply Recommend 0
Umar
Apr 09, 2022 10:23am
Mediocre Khan failed miserably in his first democratic test without invigilator's help.
Reply Recommend 0
Chirag
Apr 09, 2022 10:24am
If there is foreign influance , what was IK's roll to save country or so called democracy
Reply Recommend 0
Stable Genius
Apr 09, 2022 10:27am
IK will not go out willingly or gracefully
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Apr 09, 2022 10:35am
Imran Khan is not in a mood to leave premiership according to his last night televised speech despite the fact that there are 177 opposition members present in the National Aseembly Hall, excluding 22 dissident members who are ready to give votes against PM Imran Khan.
Reply Recommend 0
Cris Dăn
Apr 09, 2022 10:38am
Firstly,the foreign intervention co-mingled with open horse trading by opposition during last 30 days can't be seperated as the source of these mega bribe funds is unknown til date. Supreme court could have&should have taken up this national issue. How they passed order on a reaction without goung into cause is surprising for every common citizen. It is sad that a party elected by people is being thrown out by a group of corrupts&their supporters in bureaucracy.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali da Malanga
Apr 09, 2022 10:39am
Khwaja Asif to the Pakistani public - "The US can pull the plug on your life support".
Reply Recommend 0
AKB
Apr 09, 2022 10:41am
@Stable Genius, . That what you are scared of.
Reply Recommend 0
ZK
Apr 09, 2022 10:44am
Speakers having the power can postpone it.
Reply Recommend 0
Cris Dăn
Apr 09, 2022 10:46am
Corrupt vultures against one party. Money is speaking. Money is walking.
Reply Recommend 0
Cris Dăn
Apr 09, 2022 10:46am
@Sri, Corrupt vultures against one party. Money is speaking. Money is walking.
Reply Recommend 0
Hamza Khan
Apr 09, 2022 10:48am
Shame on you dawn only letting anti-Imran comments. I am noticing this from pass couple of weeks and extremely disappointed. Moderator ask yourself what you are doing and why you are doing.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdullah
Apr 09, 2022 10:48am
@MAZHAR AZIZ ANSARI, absolutely yes because the change is not happrning of foreign power.The letger is fake and if ir was real opposition would be behind bars now.it was just a diplomatic cable and nothing more.so yes ABSOLUTELY YES.
Reply Recommend 0
Oneliner
Apr 09, 2022 10:51am
OUT, CLEAN BOWLED
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Endgame?
Updated 09 Apr, 2022

Endgame?

ONCE again, the prime minister seems to have accepted the inevitability of his forced removal from office. Barring...
09 Apr, 2022

Policy rate hike

THE State Bank has taken its own sweet time to spring into action to avert the growing risks to the economy, which...
09 Apr, 2022

Covid risk

WITH the National Command and Operation Centre wrapped up and more than 80pc of the eligible population vaccinated...
Editorial: The reckoning
Updated 08 Apr, 2022

Editorial: The reckoning

If the PTI finds it no longer has a graceful exit left to take from the NA, it only has itself to blame.
08 Apr, 2022

Punjab chaos

THE brazen disregard exhibited by the PTI-PML-Q alliance for democratic norms in Punjab has plunged the province ...
08 Apr, 2022

Polythene bags

POLYTHENE bags are such an essential part of life that no government ban or public awareness campaign has so far ...