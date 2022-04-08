DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 08, 2022

I accept Supreme Court's decision, says PM Imran in address to nation

Dawn.comPublished April 8, 2022 - Updated April 8, 2022 10:11pm
Prime Minister Imran Khan - DawnNewsTV
Prime Minister Imran Khan - DawnNewsTV

Prime Minister Imran Khan in an address to the nation on Friday said he accepts the Supreme Court's verdict issued a day ago.

"I am saddened by the verdict, but I accept it," the premier said.

He said the deputy speaker prorogued the assembly and set aside the no-confidence motion in light of Article 5 of the Constitution.

"There was foreign interference in Pakistan's no-confidence. I wanted the SC to at least looked at it, it was a very serious allegation that a foreign country wants to topple the government through a conspiracy."

The premier said he was at least expecting a probe by the SC.

"The SC could have at least asked for and looked at the document to gauge whether we're speaking the truth. I was a bit disappointed because this is a very big issue and there was no discussion on it in the SC."

PM Imran said he was also saddened at the haste with which the court made its decision.

He said open horse trading and "buying and selling of consciences of lawmakers" was going on in the country. "Every child knows the price at which consciences are being sold."

"What kind of democracy is this? Which democracy in the world allows this? And the biggest forum for justice, the judiciary, we expected it to take suo motu action if nothing else."

Yesterday, the apex court had in a 5-0 unanimous verdict set aside the April 3 ruling of National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri in which he dismissed the no-trust motion against the premier and also reversed the dissolution of the NA by the president on the PM's advice.

According to PTI leader Faisal Javed Khan, PM Imran was well aware of how to tackle the challenges thrown his way. "Apparently, the opposition thinks it has won but that is not so. They have lost," he said.

"Kaptaan will make an important announcement today. He will never disappoint the nation," he said.

As the opposition celebrated, the prime minister took to Twitter to announce that he had summoned a meeting of the federal cabinet for today and would also address the nation.

He said a meeting of the PTI's parliamentary committee would also be convened today and that he would "continue to fight for Pakistan till the last ball".

'Speaker's ruling contrary to Constitution'

The apex court, in its short order, ruled that the deputy speaker's ruling was "contrary to the Constitution and the law and of no legal effect".

It ruled that President Dr Arif Alvi's decision to dissolve the NA was also "contrary to the Constitution and the law and of no legal effect", noting that the prime minister could not have advised the president to dissolve the assembly as he is facing a no-confidence motion.

"It is further declared that the [National] Assembly was in existence at all times, and continues to remain and be so," the short order said.

The court's verdict restored the prime minister and his cabinet in their position. "In consequence of the foregoing, it is declared that the prime minister and federal ministers, ministers of state, advisers, etc stand restored to their respective offices," the office said.

The court also ordered for the NA session to reconvene on Saturday (tomorrow) no later than 10:30am, saying that the session cannot be prorogued without the conclusion of the no-trust motion against PM Imran.

The saga

The joint opposition had submitted a no-confidence motion against the premier with the NA Secretariat on March 8.

In the days to follow, the country's political landscape was abuzz with activity as parties and individuals changed alliances and the PTI and opposition were seen trading barbs and allegations alongside intensifying efforts to ensure their success in the no-confidence contest.

Eventually, major allies of the ruling PTI — Balochistan Awami Party and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan — deserted the government and joined the opposition ranks which led to PM Imran losing his majority in the lower house of parliament.

It was expected that if voting on the motion went ahead as scheduled on April 3, PM Imran would be ousted from office. The joint opposition, meanwhile, had nominated Shehbaz Sharif as their candidate for the top post.

But before voting could go ahead, the deputy speaker, who was chairing the session, in a shock ruling, dismissed the no-trust motion, terming it contradictory to Article 5 of the Constitution, which mandates loyalty to the state.

According to the deputy speaker, the no-confidence motion was part of a foreign conspiracy to oust PM Imran, evidence of which had been seen by the National Security Committee and the federal cabinet in the form of a 'threat letter' sent to Pakistan through its ambassador in a foreign country.

Immediately after Suri prorogued the session following his ruling, the premier addressed the nation on television, saying that he had advised the president to dissolve the National Assembly. Hours later, the president issued a notification to dissolve the lower house.

No Confidence
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (111)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Pakistani1
Apr 08, 2022 05:43pm
I hope there will be something new. Not a lecture. Not a repeat of what everyone has heard umpteen times.
Reply Recommend 0
Moud
Apr 08, 2022 05:45pm
Corruption and corruption everywhere, and a lot to suffer.
Reply Recommend 0
Gerry Dc
Apr 08, 2022 05:49pm
IK last ball is to create arnarky in the country to make way for army to take over
Reply Recommend 0
Kashif
Apr 08, 2022 05:56pm
He should have not given extension to XYZ
Reply Recommend 0
Hamid
Apr 08, 2022 05:59pm
This joker is gonna come up with another scheme to break the law
Reply Recommend 0
Hamid
Apr 08, 2022 06:00pm
Plz go home and let this country have some peace
Reply Recommend 0
Baba
Apr 08, 2022 06:00pm
Mr IK please take away your nia Pakistan with you. We love Pakistan only.
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
Apr 08, 2022 06:03pm
This man is not going to give up respectfully.
Reply Recommend 0
Patnabhai
Apr 08, 2022 06:04pm
IK is a sore loser, total disappointment
Reply Recommend 0
DrCanada_Pakistan
Apr 08, 2022 06:06pm
waste of time
Reply Recommend 0
ENGR Hamid Shafiq
Apr 08, 2022 06:06pm
His all speeches same nothing different
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Apr 08, 2022 06:07pm
I hope it’s about his resignation. We had enough of of his drama. Instead of musical Dharna, I’d suggest a “burning man” festival . People will remember you for centuries.
Reply Recommend 0
zahid
Apr 08, 2022 06:08pm
imran must b arrested.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Ahmad - Melbourne
Apr 08, 2022 06:09pm
No match, IK vs Bootistan and corrupt judges.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Ahmad - Melbourne
Apr 08, 2022 06:10pm
Country must be liberated from Bootistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Umar
Apr 08, 2022 06:13pm
Bohat bay abroo ho kay, teray koochay say hum niklay
Reply Recommend 0
Oneliner
Apr 08, 2022 06:13pm
Requiem for the Kaptaan
Reply Recommend 0
Moud
Apr 08, 2022 06:14pm
@Ibrahim S, : Short-sightedness persists innocently?
Reply Recommend 0
Humza
Apr 08, 2022 06:15pm
@Hamid, Container march 2.0 if he loses
Reply Recommend 0
M Emad
Apr 08, 2022 06:15pm
Another Defeated Niazi.
Reply Recommend 0
Khan_ABC
Apr 08, 2022 06:23pm
Resignation on the way!
Reply Recommend 0
Umar
Apr 08, 2022 06:26pm
Can't there be any less penalty for Rozadars.
Reply Recommend 0
Qaisar
Apr 08, 2022 06:26pm
He may announce his and all PTI MNAs mass resignation
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 08, 2022 06:26pm
Another lecture on me me me!
Reply Recommend 0
AHAQ
Apr 08, 2022 06:26pm
All of PTI should resign from Assemblies to force new elections countrywide
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Apr 08, 2022 06:35pm
My sympathies are with honest, brave and loyal leader Imran Khan without being a supporter of any party.
Reply Recommend 0
Waqar Qureshi - US
Apr 08, 2022 06:35pm
When nation elect corrupt politicians with slave mentality, one man can not change. It takes ages to change the mentality of the nation.
Reply Recommend 0
atif
Apr 08, 2022 06:41pm
@Pakistani1, U still hope that??
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 08, 2022 06:44pm
Once again, the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan is 100 percent right.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr.Mofu
Apr 08, 2022 06:45pm
Bring it on.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. AsHamed.
Apr 08, 2022 06:46pm
Where is that ball that is yet to be played.
Reply Recommend 0
Loriyaa
Apr 08, 2022 06:46pm
Every address is labelled as important message to attract people.. and every time he repeats what he plays same tape he has been playing for last 10 years.. he offered governance even worst than zardari regime
Reply Recommend 0
Khanum
Apr 08, 2022 06:48pm
@zahid, for what?
Reply Recommend 0
Jamil Ahmed
Apr 08, 2022 06:49pm
Ghabrana naheen he.
Reply Recommend 0
Nishad
Apr 08, 2022 06:50pm
Some one please through the last ball to IK.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Asim Maqbool
Apr 08, 2022 06:53pm
Will miss you my Kaptan - sad to see this country is going to anarchy again with looters on the rampage.
Reply Recommend 0
Babubhai
Apr 08, 2022 06:55pm
Most of the nation is behind PMIK Inshallah
Reply Recommend 0
Doost
Apr 08, 2022 06:58pm
Keep up the great work. There’s always going to be rough patches, Rome was not built in a day.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Apr 08, 2022 06:59pm
The nation stands with Khan.
Reply Recommend 0
Babar
Apr 08, 2022 07:02pm
@zahid, is that before or after rest of the people on bail, corruption charges and people abroad get arrested?
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Apr 08, 2022 07:03pm
My sympathies are with honest and brave leader Imran Khan, who was badly letdown by his own people and legal advisors including attorney general. Yesterday was dark day for democracy in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Slowtrack
Apr 08, 2022 07:10pm
More lies ? More division ? More chaos ?
Reply Recommend 0
Dave
Apr 08, 2022 07:14pm
Address the nation about third empire decision
Reply Recommend 0
Chetan
Apr 08, 2022 07:18pm
All talk and no delivery. The handsome PM and all his army of ministers have the same problem. They believe just the narrative does the delivery.
Reply Recommend 0
Aziz Alam, USA
Apr 08, 2022 07:22pm
Lotas are always on sale ! Please buy it if you can as you did earlier !
Reply Recommend 0
Dave
Apr 08, 2022 07:22pm
Caption , self run out
Reply Recommend 0
Delta 1
Apr 08, 2022 07:25pm
@Hamid, at least he has a home in Pakistan. Why don't you ask the parties you support where their homes are?
Reply Recommend 0
Chalo Pelo
Apr 08, 2022 07:25pm
THis guy was bad news for Pakistan from day 1. One can only hope that there is no more surge in insanity, but with IKN, one can never tell. A battered nation lays waiting to weather one more storm.
Reply Recommend 0
ZKhan
Apr 08, 2022 07:32pm
He hasn't delivered a single important message as of yet, and he's going to start now?! I see PKR hitting 200 per USD on Monday morning.
Reply Recommend 0
rat
Apr 08, 2022 07:36pm
the ruling is clear and there is nothing to wiggle around . It is how ever sad that this Khan has no guts and no pride but most of all no respect for Pakistan. He is ready to walk all over us for his greed to power.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Abbas
Apr 08, 2022 07:39pm
@Hamid, time will tell you guys who the real jokers are. When your intellectual capacity cannot differ between the right and wrong, you lose conscience.
Reply Recommend 0
Ash Chak
Apr 08, 2022 07:46pm
There has to be consequences for IK and his retinue of chamchas. They have thrown all democratic norms to the wind, and dragged this country down , while pretending to uplift it.
Reply Recommend 0
UHD
Apr 08, 2022 07:49pm
'Martaa kya nahi kartaa ' !
Reply Recommend 0
Dean
Apr 08, 2022 07:51pm
kAAPTAAN you are the man ! big respect you didn't bow down to anyone. No matter what happens you told USA where to go!"!
Reply Recommend 0
Aziz Alam
Apr 08, 2022 07:54pm
Naya toh Gaya !
Reply Recommend 0
Not So Smart
Apr 08, 2022 07:56pm
Hope he implements true sharia.
Reply Recommend 0
Aziz Alam, USA
Apr 08, 2022 07:57pm
When you think everybody is wrong then you need to think twice ! A stupid person even learns from his mistakes but an ignorant person never learns !
Reply Recommend 0
Ashley22
Apr 08, 2022 07:57pm
He will again take U-turn and run away. He has no other option than to resign. He can do another drama of all PTI MNAs resigning, but likely not all PTI MNAs will resign. But overall it won’t have any effect.
Reply Recommend 0
Ashley22
Apr 08, 2022 07:58pm
Likely backend deal is done. Imran will resign, and elections will be called around November.
Reply Recommend 0
Slowtrack
Apr 08, 2022 07:59pm
PLS PM GO ALONG WITH YOUR LAWLESS LAW MINISTER..
Reply Recommend 0
Sunny
Apr 08, 2022 07:59pm
Another Niazi surrendered.
Reply Recommend 0
Aziz Alam, USA
Apr 08, 2022 08:04pm
Pakistan is going through a very difficult situation ! A hawkish attitude and anarchism will go away for forever with the end of Imran !
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Apr 08, 2022 08:09pm
I believe he will submit his resignation with a face saving excuse. That would be perfectly fine and appropriate.
Reply Recommend 0
Om
Apr 08, 2022 08:12pm
Conceding the match to nawaz sheriff
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabi Lion
Apr 08, 2022 08:18pm
Same old empty motivational talks are expected from IK.
Reply Recommend 0
AHAQ
Apr 08, 2022 08:24pm
If the opposition tried to block overseas Pakistanis from voting, they will stop investing and sending money to Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Dummy
Apr 08, 2022 08:27pm
Point of no return - Not every one should claim to be another top leader. Period.
Reply Recommend 0
Retired
Apr 08, 2022 08:28pm
Since everyone loot and power has ceased including Imran Khan allies ,they got united to deseat the PM.
Reply Recommend 0
Nauman
Apr 08, 2022 08:28pm
Crocodile tears on national tv on nation’s expense
Reply Recommend 0
Khan D
Apr 08, 2022 08:33pm
He will announce his resignation. Instead of being outstead ,he will call it a day and hope he doesn't go the Nawaz Sheriff route . He will declare his innings.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Apr 08, 2022 08:41pm
@Pakistani1, What "something new" you hear from the opposition, ever??
Reply Recommend 0
Retired
Apr 08, 2022 08:47pm
Who are the turncoats,Tareen and Aleem facing NAB cases when PTI came to power.Sugar barons including Tareen minted money thru ill design and when caught they all went against PM.Who to blame the Mafias of Pakistan or lone PM fighting against corruption.
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan
Apr 08, 2022 08:48pm
Leave us now please
Reply Recommend 0
a4
Apr 08, 2022 08:54pm
Oy he's going to score another self-goal.
Reply Recommend 0
UHD
Apr 08, 2022 09:06pm
Going, Going, Gone !
Reply Recommend 0
TTA IS RESPONSIBLE FOR TTP
Apr 08, 2022 09:07pm
@Loriyaa, because he relies on the worst of the worst teams ever in politics. They have destroyed him.
Reply Recommend 0
Madari Tamash
Apr 08, 2022 09:09pm
Nation doesn’t wanna hear him.
Reply Recommend 0
Neutral Umpire
Apr 08, 2022 09:11pm
@Dr. AsHamed., deflated ball?
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Apr 08, 2022 09:19pm
@Farhan, "Leave us now please" Do that in elections if your leaders dare to face them, who are now running away from them!!
Reply Recommend 0
Iqbal Qamar
Apr 08, 2022 09:20pm
PTI may consider presenting its case in the international court of arbitration particularly if it involves western conclusion and it is seconded by China and/or Russia
Reply Recommend 0
Bharat Sharma
Apr 08, 2022 09:23pm
He never loses any opportunity to address the nation (somebody has told him that he is a v fine speaker)
Reply Recommend 0
Nirmal
Apr 08, 2022 09:24pm
Please show some grace rhis time and face no trust motion
Reply Recommend 0
InqelaB
Apr 08, 2022 09:29pm
@a4, Absolutely not...it's going to be a hit-wicket
Reply Recommend 0
Hindsight
Apr 08, 2022 09:31pm
many shareef supporters here who believe in looting...
Reply Recommend 0
A Shah
Apr 08, 2022 09:38pm
How low can this man go?
Reply Recommend 0
A Shah
Apr 08, 2022 09:38pm
He is only interested in saving his skin
Reply Recommend 0
Khan baba
Apr 08, 2022 09:41pm
Drama
Reply Recommend 0
Saifur Rahman
Apr 08, 2022 09:42pm
The so called last ball will swing in the air without making any runs
Reply Recommend 0
Ryan
Apr 08, 2022 09:44pm
Dismiss the Supreme Court ?
Reply Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Apr 08, 2022 09:50pm
politics 101. new drama everyday...dont cry over split milk..
Reply Recommend 0
Jamki
Apr 08, 2022 09:52pm
Same old drama . Nothing new
Reply Recommend 0
Kashmir
Apr 08, 2022 09:53pm
@Patnabhai, he accepted Supreme Court ruling, how is he a sore loser?
Reply Recommend 0
Just Saying
Apr 08, 2022 09:54pm
More history lesson
Reply Recommend 0
Public
Apr 08, 2022 09:55pm
Sir Shabaz has Right. Beggars aren't choosers.
Reply Recommend 0
hussain
Apr 08, 2022 09:57pm
I see the supporters of the 'beggars can't choosers' leader are out in droves, the Khooni liberal want us to remain surf's.
Reply Recommend 0
UHD
Apr 08, 2022 10:04pm
Of course the judges are more knowledgeable in interpreting facts. Five intelligent brains would not have thought that it was necessary to look at the foreign conspiracy documents.
Reply Recommend 0
Khan is On Run
Apr 08, 2022 10:05pm
Usual bakwas. Kaan Pak Gaya.
Reply Recommend 0
FN
Apr 08, 2022 10:07pm
He is now PM under restricted rules because of no confidence motion against him. He should not be allowed to use PTV for personal gains.
Reply Recommend 0
S. Nasheed Ahmed
Apr 08, 2022 10:07pm
PM IKN turned Pakistan into a beggar nation. No question is left about independence of Foreign Policy.
Reply Recommend 0
TheOne
Apr 08, 2022 10:07pm
@M Emad, Good one. I still remember the old one
Reply Recommend 0
Salim
Apr 08, 2022 10:08pm
Same old lecture, blah, blah, this man never tires.
Reply Recommend 0
Stable Genius
Apr 08, 2022 10:09pm
It is not over yet, he'll come up with some new scheme / lie tomorrow
Reply Recommend 0
TruthHurts
Apr 08, 2022 10:10pm
Stop talking about Indian Muslims. They are just doing fine. In India, the captain of Indian cricket team was muslim, the president of India was muslim, the best music director with oscar is a muslim, the top 3 to 5 bollywood actors are muslims. Give me a break!
Reply Recommend 0
Sammy
Apr 08, 2022 10:11pm
I hope this guy doesn't start a new drama now and waste time. Already nation has suffered a lot.
Reply Recommend 0
TruthTrack
Apr 08, 2022 10:12pm
latest software update finally worked on Niazi OS
Reply Recommend 0
Ali B
Apr 08, 2022 10:12pm
If the situation goes from bad to worst Media will also be accountable to the people.
Reply Recommend 0
S. Nasheed Ahmed
Apr 08, 2022 10:13pm
Pakistan had self-respect, dignity & honour in 1999-2007 when we did not borrow any money from IMF, G20 or USAID.
Reply Recommend 0
Slowtrack
Apr 08, 2022 10:13pm
More lies. Why not show the letter to everyone ? Its just meeting notes from a meeting which IK's team edited. Let the nation decide instead of doing this drama.
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Apr 08, 2022 10:13pm
It is clear to the judicial system the Local Courts and Supreme Court judges are not in favor of Imran Khan. The judicial system has failed.
Reply Recommend 0
ABD
Apr 08, 2022 10:15pm
Supreme Court asked for the minutes of National Security Meeting and discussed during the hearing.
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Apr 08, 2022 10:17pm
Like a broken record….Wasted everyone’s time with stupid speech. Trump Junior
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Editorial: The reckoning
Updated 08 Apr, 2022

Editorial: The reckoning

If the PTI finds it no longer has a graceful exit left to take from the NA, it only has itself to blame.
08 Apr, 2022

Punjab chaos

THE brazen disregard exhibited by the PTI-PML-Q alliance for democratic norms in Punjab has plunged the province ...
08 Apr, 2022

Polythene bags

POLYTHENE bags are such an essential part of life that no government ban or public awareness campaign has so far ...
Cable confusion
Updated 07 Apr, 2022

Cable confusion

This assessment should include the severity and likelihood of any perceived ‘threats’ or ‘pressures’ we face, if any.
07 Apr, 2022

Economic uncertainty

WITH the entire country in the grip of political chaos and virtually no government in place in Islamabad, Pakistan ...
07 Apr, 2022

Grammy winner

BEFORE she won a Grammy, musician Arooj Aftab was a household name in Pakistan for her song Mohabbat, which was on...