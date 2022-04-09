DAWN.COM Logo

No-trust motion: NA session on PM Imran's fate to resume shortly after adjournment

Dawn.com | Fahad ChaudhryPublished April 9, 2022 - Updated April 9, 2022 12:52pm
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (left) and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif speak during the National Assembly session. — DawnNewsTV
Security personnel patrol outside the Parliament House building in Islamabad on April 9. — AP
This image shows the opposition benches during the National Assembly session on Saturday. — DawnNewsTV
The National Assembly session to decide the fate of Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to resume shortly. The session was adjourned till 12:30pm but was seemingly delayed as opposition and government members held meetings.

NA Speaker Asad Qaiser is chairing today's session which began at 10:30am sharp, in accordance with the Supreme Court's directives, and with the recitation of the Holy Quran. It was followed by the national anthem and prayers for the recently deceased mother of MNA Shazia Sobia.

Voting on the no-confidence motion against the prime minister is the fourth item on the day's agenda. While the opposition came out in full force, very few members of the treasury benches were in attendance before the session was adjourned. Prime Minister Imran Khan was also not present.

A meeting was held between the treasury and opposition benches in the speaker's chamber after the session was adjourned, where the latter called for holding proceedings according to the Supreme Court's directives.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and PTI leader Amir Dogar participated from the government's side while Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Rana Sanaullah, Ayaz Sadiq, Naveed Qamar and Maulana Asad Mahmood represented the opposition.

Following this, a meeting of the opposition's parliamentary group was called at the opposition leader's chamber.

Shehbaz calls on Qaiser to follow SC's orders

Taking the floor shortly after the session began, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif hailed Thursday as a historic day in the country's history when the apex court rejected the deputy speaker's ruling. According to the PML-N leader, the SC decision had made Pakistan's future "bright".

He called on Qaiser to conduct proceedings in accordance with the SC's directives, stating that parliament would be writing history today. "Today, parliament is going to defeat a selected prime minister in a constitutional manner," he declared.

Shehbaz told the speaker to let bygones be bygones and to stand for the law and the Constitution. He urged the speaker to play his role and to have his name "written in history in golden words".

"You must cash in on this moment with conviction and with your heart and your mind. Don't go off of the dictation of a selected prime minister," he urged Qaiser, adding that the apex court's directives were clear.

Responding to Shehbaz's earnest plea, Qaiser assured the opposition leader that he would conduct proceedings according to the law and the Constitution.

"[But] the important thing is that there has been talk of an international conspiracy. This should also be discussed," he said, as the hall echoed with protests from the opposition benches.

This prompted Shehbaz to tell the Qaiser that he would be violating the court's directives if he would go down that road. He also read out the court's directives regarding the convening of the session.

"Under the court's directives, you are bound to take up this agenda item and no other item. That is the intent of the order and you cannot deviate from it," he said, calling on the speaker to hold voting on the motion forthwith.

"The SC's orders will be followed in true letter and spirit," Qaiser replied, giving the floor to Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Qureshi says will fight no-trust motion in 'constitutional, democratic manner'

The foreign minister began by acknowledging that the opposition had the right to table a no-trust motion against the prime minister but said that defending it was his obligation. "We intend to fight it in a constitutional, political and democratic manner," he asserted.

Talking about constitutional violations, he said that it was obligatory "on us to respect the Constitution". "As the prime minister said yesterday, he is disappointed but has accepted the court's decision," Qureshi said, referring to PM Imran's late-night address on Friday.

Qureshi said there had been many examples of constitutional violations in Pakistan's history. "Constitutional violations, unfortunately, have been a part of our history."

He said a major example of a constitutional violation from recent history pertained to October 12, 1999, when PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif's government was toppled as a result of a military coup.

"The nation is a witness to the fact that the Constitution was violated on October 12, 2009. And when the case was presented before the apex court ... history is witness, that not only justifications were made but permission was also given for an amendment to the Constitution," he said.

Qureshi noted that Pakistan Democratic Movement chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had said they would not accept any ruling based on the doctrine of necessity, even before the SC had issued its verdict and while the matter was sub-judice.

The minister went on to say that the doctrine of necessity should have been buried, voicing his happiness at the "evolution" of Pakistan's democracy. "I am happy that Pakistan's democracy has evolved and that we all are not ready to take its (doctrine of necessity) support."

Qureshi also presented the stance of the prime minister, saying that he was disappointed but respected the court's orders. He added that NA proceedings were being conducted in accordance with the directives issued by the court.

"Today is Saturday and the session has started at 10:30am. The court said the session will not be prorogued unless the process of Article 95 and rule 37 is concluded."

However, it is important to present the context under which the court directed to summon the session again, he added. He said that the clock was turned back and the apex court unanimously dismissed the April 3 ruling.

The minister said that the prime minister went to the people by dissolving the assembly, adding that the opposition had been calling for early polls for close to four years.

"He (prime minister) said let's go to the people and let them decide in whose hands they want to see Pakistan's future."

He reiterated that the government had accepted the court's decision but questioned why the opposition parties went to the court and why the SC took suo motu notice. "The ruling the deputy speaker gave when he was chairing the session [...] he did not reject the constitutional process. He said a new situation had surfaced and that it should be probed in its light."

Qureshi added that the National Security Committee (NSC), one of the country's top forums, had seen the cable — purportedly containing evidence of a foreign plot against the government — and concluded that it was a sensitive matter.

"The NSC took two decisions. First, they acknowledged there was interference in Pakistan's internal matters and that a demarche must be issued," he said, adding that the Foreign Office followed these directives.

"The second was to immediately summon the Parliamentary Committee on National Security and for the matter to be presented before elected representatives," he said, adding that the opposition was also invited.

At this point, the opposition benches started protesting and shouting which led the minister to ask why they were "nervous". Amid the commotion, the speaker adjourned the session till 12:30pm.

Opposition holds parliamentary committee meeting

Lawmakers began arriving at Parliament House ahead of the session while television footage showed tight security arrangements in place in the capital. The united opposition also held a meeting of its parliamentary group that was chaired by PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and attended by 176 lawmakers.

The opposition needs the support of at least 172 lawmakers from a total of 342 to oust the premier through the no-trust move.

Despite the impression that the PTI has lost its majority in the lower house, the ruling party is still adamant that it would not leave the field open for the opposition and has vowed to make things as difficult for them as they can, be it creating hurdles in the voting procedure or preventing the election of opposition nominee Shehbaz Sharif as the new leader of the house.

Ahead of the session, on Friday, PM Imran had presided over a meeting of the party’s parliamentary group.

Meanwhile, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has said the government would present the "threatening" cable — purportedly containing evidence of a foreign plot against the government — or its contents in the assembly and will ask the speaker for a debate on the issue.

Speaking to ARY News on Friday night, he was of the opinion that even though the vote of no confidence was on the agenda, voting would likely not take place today. He said that while the SC had instructed voting to be held in the session called on April 9, that didn't mean it would have to be on the same date.

No-trust motion commotion

The joint opposition — primarily the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and the PPP — had submitted the no-confidence motion against the premier with the NA Secretariat on March 8.

In the days to follow, the country's political landscape was abuzz with activity as parties and individuals changed alliances and the PTI and opposition were seen trading barbs and allegations alongside intensifying efforts to ensure their success in the no-confidence contest.

Eventually, major allies of the ruling PTI — Balochistan Awami Party and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan — deserted the government and joined the opposition ranks which led to PM Imran losing his majority in the lower house of parliament.

In addition, over a dozen PTI dissident MNAs have already come into the open with their criticism on the government policies, indicating that they might support the opposition’s no-trust motion even at the cost of being disqualified as NA members.

For its part, the PTI has managed to secure the support of another one of its key allies, the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), as Usman Buzdar stepped down as the Punjab chief minister in favour of the PML-Q's Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, who the ruling party announced as its candidate for the province's new chief executive.

However, one of the many twists in the saga emerged when PM Imran claimed to have evidence of a "foreign conspiracy" to oust his government. At the PTI's rally on March 27, the premier had pulled out a piece of paper from his pocket and waved it at the crowd, claiming it was evidence of an "international conspiracy" being hatched to topple his government.

The PTI accused the opposition of being part of the foreign plot and tried to turn the tide in its favour by disclosing some of the details in the "threat letter" to journalists and lawmakers.

Separately, after a few delays, the National Assembly finally convened on April 3 to vote on the no-trust motion against the premier. In a "surprise" move, the opposition submitted a similar motion against the speaker which led to the deputy speaker chairing the session.

However, the PTI would prove to be five steps ahead of the opposition as Suri dismissed the motion, saying it was part of a foreign conspiracy to oust PM Imran, after Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry spoke on a point of order, citing Article 5 of the Constitution, which mandates loyalty to the state for every citizen.

Within minutes of the pandemonium that broke out, PM Imran appeared on television to announce that he had advised the president to dissolve the lower house of parliament and called on the people to prepare for fresh elections.

The government's move also led to the Supreme Court taking suo motu notice of the deputy speaker's ruling with Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial stating that all orders and actions initiated by the prime minister and president regarding the dissolution of the National Assembly would be subject to the court's order. Meanwhile, opposition parties also filed pleas questioning the legality of Suri's ruling.

What followed were five days of marathon hearings where the court heard arguments from the government and the opposition. At the same time, the PTI began its preparations for the next elections, insisting on the existence of a foreign conspiracy behind the no-confidence motion.

On Thursday night, the apex court — in a historic ruling — set aside Suri's ruling and the subsequent dissolution of the assembly by the president on the PM's advice, with all five judges unanimously voting 5-0 against it.

The court's verdict also restored the prime minister and his cabinet in their position and directed for the session of the National Assembly to reconvene on Saturday (today) no later than 10:30am. saying that the session cannot be prorogued without the conclusion of the no-trust motion against PM Imran.

MAZHAR AZIZ ANSARI
Apr 09, 2022 10:06am
Regime change by foreign intervention "ABSOLUTELY NOT"
Reply Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Apr 09, 2022 10:09am
Get ready for another surprise aka unconstituitional move.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Sabir
Apr 09, 2022 10:10am
... We are all anxious to see what Imran Khan's reaction to his disqualification will be. At this point it is a foregone conclusion he will lose the no confidence vote.
Reply Recommend 0
Sri
Apr 09, 2022 10:10am
Ghabrana nahin. PTI gone and good news to entire country. All is well
Reply Recommend 0
CClements
Apr 09, 2022 10:11am
Good luck to Imran. At least he has not embezzled the Treasury. He also stood up to the Americans. I doubt if the other mob would do better. Perhaps the new government will meet the same fate in three to four years.
Reply Recommend 0
AKB
Apr 09, 2022 10:12am
Congratulations to all my loved Pakistanis for having issued with new ventilators but unfortunately these also do not have any warranty or guarantee. Everyone to be happy with it and rest in peace till it works.
Reply Recommend 0
hfzm malik
Apr 09, 2022 10:13am
Another U-turn ??
Reply Recommend 0
Arshad
Apr 09, 2022 10:13am
Today is the end of PTI.
Reply Recommend 0
hfzm malik
Apr 09, 2022 10:14am
Another U-turn???
Reply Recommend 0
M Emad
Apr 09, 2022 10:14am
Political-, Economic- & Social-instability are the only achievements of Imran Khan Niazi in last 3.5 years.
Reply Recommend 0
Umar
Apr 09, 2022 10:17am
IK is not as pious or genuine as he claims and we all know it.
Reply Recommend 0
Sheikh Sa'adi
Apr 09, 2022 10:17am
No Megalomaniac Melodrama please.
Reply Recommend 0
Shaun
Apr 09, 2022 10:18am
and the show goes on and on, while the people are suffering.
Reply Recommend 0
F Nawaz
Apr 09, 2022 10:19am
Unfortunately all our institutions are compromised. It's time to clean them up.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali da Malanga
Apr 09, 2022 10:21am
Shahbaz Sharif to the Pakistani people - "Beggars are not choosers".
Reply Recommend 0
Umar
Apr 09, 2022 10:23am
Mediocre Khan failed miserably in his first democratic test without invigilator's help.
Reply Recommend 0
Chirag
Apr 09, 2022 10:24am
If there is foreign influance , what was IK's roll to save country or so called democracy
Reply Recommend 0
Stable Genius
Apr 09, 2022 10:27am
IK will not go out willingly or gracefully
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Apr 09, 2022 10:35am
Imran Khan is not in a mood to leave premiership according to his last night televised speech despite the fact that there are 177 opposition members present in the National Aseembly Hall, excluding 22 dissident members who are ready to give votes against PM Imran Khan.
Reply Recommend 0
Cris Dăn
Apr 09, 2022 10:38am
Firstly,the foreign intervention co-mingled with open horse trading by opposition during last 30 days can't be seperated as the source of these mega bribe funds is unknown til date. Supreme court could have&should have taken up this national issue. How they passed order on a reaction without goung into cause is surprising for every common citizen. It is sad that a party elected by people is being thrown out by a group of corrupts&their supporters in bureaucracy.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali da Malanga
Apr 09, 2022 10:39am
Khwaja Asif to the Pakistani public - "The US can pull the plug on your life support".
Reply Recommend 0
AKB
Apr 09, 2022 10:41am
@Stable Genius, . That what you are scared of.
Reply Recommend 0
ZK
Apr 09, 2022 10:44am
Speakers having the power can postpone it.
Reply Recommend 0
Cris Dăn
Apr 09, 2022 10:46am
Corrupt vultures against one party. Money is speaking. Money is walking.
Reply Recommend 0
Cris Dăn
Apr 09, 2022 10:46am
@Sri, Corrupt vultures against one party. Money is speaking. Money is walking.
Reply Recommend 0
Hamza Khan
Apr 09, 2022 10:48am
Shame on you dawn only letting anti-Imran comments. I am noticing this from pass couple of weeks and extremely disappointed. Moderator ask yourself what you are doing and why you are doing.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdullah
Apr 09, 2022 10:48am
@MAZHAR AZIZ ANSARI, absolutely yes because the change is not happrning of foreign power.The letger is fake and if ir was real opposition would be behind bars now.it was just a diplomatic cable and nothing more.so yes ABSOLUTELY YES.
Reply Recommend 0
Oneliner
Apr 09, 2022 10:51am
OUT, CLEAN BOWLED
Reply Recommend 0
Oneliner
Apr 09, 2022 10:53am
Played recklessly, didn't care whether ball went over the boundary or straight in the hands of a player
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Apr 09, 2022 10:54am
The nation will not find another honest man like IK. A national loss. Sorry state of affairs.
Reply Recommend 0
ENGR Hamid Shafiq
Apr 09, 2022 10:57am
Imran Khan failures and ego sink their ship for ever
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Apr 09, 2022 10:59am
@Sri, "PTI gone and good news to entire country." India??
Reply Recommend 0
FN
Apr 09, 2022 10:59am
It appears speaker will dismiss no confidence motion again after allowing debate on fake foreign conspiracy letter.
Reply Recommend 0
Irfan
Apr 09, 2022 11:03am
Here we go again, wasting the time of the nation on the debunked conspiracy theories and dragging to stay in power.
Reply Recommend 0
Zaheer
Apr 09, 2022 11:05am
They are not lawmakers but law brokers; this term should be revised; everyone is trying to break the law at their possible interest; Today's voting is not for a better Pakistan but for self-interest, like they are of saying axing NAB first; So, need to think where their direction will be.
Reply Recommend 0
Mirza
Apr 09, 2022 11:07am
Regime change under $10 Million compliments of local Mir Sadiqs and Mir Jafers!
Reply Recommend 0
Tamza
Apr 09, 2022 11:08am
Somebody should challenge the SCP order before the ICC.
Reply Recommend 0
BangBundo
Apr 09, 2022 11:08am
@M Emad, You must not be a Pakistani!
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Apr 09, 2022 11:08am
Imported regime NOT acceptable!!
Reply Recommend 0
Tim
Apr 09, 2022 11:09am
@F Nawaz, Corrupt to the core,,,no sense of national pride, loyalty or conflict of interest!
Reply Recommend 0
Tim
Apr 09, 2022 11:10am
@Cris Dăn, Regime change for peanuts!
Reply Recommend 0
Sami
Apr 09, 2022 11:10am
We Pakistanis reject the IMPORTED government!
Reply Recommend 0
Irfi
Apr 09, 2022 11:11am
The Supreme court decision has no respect in the eyes of our Prime Minister. The Supreme court is looking so small in front of a giant Imran Khan. Shame on anyone who supports PTI.
Reply Recommend 0
Truth will Always prevail
Apr 09, 2022 11:11am
which constitution and Law allows corrupt money launders under NAB investigation showbaz to submit VNC
Reply Recommend 0
Awalmir
Apr 09, 2022 11:12am
I hope there is a camera to show IK's face when he is booted out.
Reply Recommend 0
mann
Apr 09, 2022 11:13am
You have Hina rabani Khan, who is educated and oozing of class. She could be touted as next PM.
Reply Recommend 0
Sami
Apr 09, 2022 11:14am
@Hamza Khan, Correct they are one of the sold ones IK said in his speech. Now post this comment if you re not one of bad guys Dawn! WE PAKISTANIS REJECT IMPORTED GOVERNMENT!!
Reply Recommend 0
FN
Apr 09, 2022 11:16am
Impatient leader of opposition and some of his party members will provide speaker excuse to delay or even cancel the session.
Reply Recommend 0
Rahman
Apr 09, 2022 11:17am
Imran is acting like a child, not a mature leader and politician. He is clinging on to power afterblosung majority. By delaying voting he will only lose his credibility.
Reply Recommend 0
Mustafa
Apr 09, 2022 11:17am
Asad qaiser article 6 should apply. There is no foreign conspiracy and just hold a vote
Reply Recommend 0
LostTrack
Apr 09, 2022 11:18am
Corrupt IK and PTI vultures destryed the economy and governance in just 3.5 years. PTI will never come back now.
Reply Recommend 0
Contractor
Apr 09, 2022 11:20am
Imran praising India because he wants visa for commentary in world cup.
Reply Recommend 0
Ash Man
Apr 09, 2022 11:21am
What fawad said yesterday indicates something big.
Reply Recommend 0
Kirren
Apr 09, 2022 11:22am
Power hungry politician is worse than corrupt politicians. IK is power hungry and wants to hold it whatever way it’s is.
Reply Recommend 0
Faraz Ali
Apr 09, 2022 11:22am
They are stretching it too far, May the country be liberated from this group of irresponsible and non-serious men soon!
Reply Recommend 0
Jay ahmed
Apr 09, 2022 11:24am
@M Emad, no different to previous government only nothing was embezzled this time and ik is free of any corruption charges
Reply Recommend 0
Jay ahmed
Apr 09, 2022 11:28am
Only time will tell how opposition if they come into power will help the economy and inflation. My gut feeling is they will default payment, rupee will be worthless and we will have sell or give our nuclear arsenal fir funds from the west
Reply Recommend 0
Fayyaz
Apr 09, 2022 11:28am
A sad moment for Pakistan's democratic experience. A sitting elected democratic government is going to be replaced by the opposition for no real purpose but just to give a blow to people's mandate. PDM would not play such dirty politics if it were sincere with the wishes of the common people.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Apr 09, 2022 11:31am
@M Emad, Pak obsessed RSS insecure cross-border trolls have nothing better to do in their own country, always glued here spreading Disinformation!
Reply Recommend 0
kashif Mahmood
Apr 09, 2022 11:33am
two criminals .... soon to become PM Shehbaz, and his son CM Punjab ... what a country
Reply Recommend 0
Truth will Always prevail
Apr 09, 2022 11:34am
which constitution and Law allows corrupt money launders under NAB investigation showbaz to submit VNC
Reply Recommend 0
Truth will Always prevail
Apr 09, 2022 11:34am
which constitution and Law allows corrupt money launders under NAB investigation showbaz to submit VNC
Reply Recommend 0
Truth will Always prevail
Apr 09, 2022 11:35am
It is unbelievable in Ramzan,in Islamic Republic of Pakistan.In a broad daylight in front of whole nation. Mullahs, Muftis Allamas, Judiciary , Law enforcement agencies, arms forces,10-15 MNAs by selling public vote can remove the Prime Minister of the country. Is this Islam? Whole world is watching
Reply Recommend 0
Faisal
Apr 09, 2022 11:35am
IK the ultimate Bonga. He will keep PML-N govt engaged for next 6 years. SS is good administrator and will get work done.
Reply Recommend 0
FN
Apr 09, 2022 11:36am
Opposition should let the speaker run the session as per his plan. Opposition members should not interfere in his job or other wise he will find the excuse. SC will not give verdict in opposition's favour every time.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Apr 09, 2022 11:36am
@Kirren, "Power hungry politician is worse than corrupt politicians." Some peoples' morality has sunk to the lowest where more corrupt you are, more respect you get!
Reply Recommend 0
TTA IS RESPONSIBLE FOR TTP
Apr 09, 2022 11:37am
@mann, Khar.... Not Khan. You must be a Indian.
Reply Recommend 0
MONIER
Apr 09, 2022 11:39am
PM Imran Khan and PTI have done more for the country in three years of rule than the whole of combined opposition of 6 parties has done in last 30 years
Reply Recommend 0
Be good
Apr 09, 2022 11:39am
Escapist Imran Khan. Are you still searching for a way to again fool all.
Reply Recommend 0
Muna
Apr 09, 2022 11:41am
Speaker is violating Courts Guidance. There should be no other agenda than the Voting
Reply Recommend 0
Truth will Always prevail
Apr 09, 2022 11:42am
Judicial branch can look into if Law was broken or law interfere with constitution but judicial branch can not dictate legislative branch speaker on how to run parliament house In UK or USA you will never find judicial branch dictating to legislative branch speaker on how to run the parliament house
Reply Recommend 0
MONIER
Apr 09, 2022 11:44am
@Irfi, Apparently Supreme court has taken over Executive powers from here on. Shabaz will be a weak leader of Pakistan and bring down the country. Living on aid is a curse to Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Farooq
Apr 09, 2022 11:45am
sea of teeming millions stand with Imran against this evil nexus of corrupt politicians and establishment.
Reply Recommend 0
MONIER
Apr 09, 2022 11:46am
Some lolly-pop aid coming to Pakistan as soon as government falls
Reply Recommend 0
MONIER
Apr 09, 2022 11:47am
People of Pakistan call for free and fair open elections to decide who runs the country
Reply Recommend 0
Gerry Dc
Apr 09, 2022 11:52am
An emergency will be declared by the President on the advice of the PM
Reply Recommend 0
Z khan
Apr 09, 2022 11:52am
@MAZHAR AZIZ ANSARI, regime change by constitution of Pakistan , Absolutely YES
Reply Recommend 0
Z khan
Apr 09, 2022 11:52am
IK is a dictator
Reply Recommend 0
Z khan
Apr 09, 2022 11:54am
Stop making fun of this country and constitution IK , just go home you have nothing to deliver.
Reply Recommend 0
Reham Khan
Apr 09, 2022 11:55am
The supposedly fearless kaptaan is running scared
Reply Recommend 0
Z khan
Apr 09, 2022 11:56am
Nothing to say nothing to deliver no vision no strategy to run the country no sense no sportsman spirit and still IK is the best , Joke of the century
Reply Recommend 0
Z khan
Apr 09, 2022 11:59am
@Sami, like we rejected the selected one
Reply Recommend 0
Vikas
Apr 09, 2022 11:59am
Question: Will Niazi and his cronies go to jail?
Reply Recommend 0
KC
Apr 09, 2022 12:01pm
Shameful horse trade, corrupt wins in kangaroo court and banana republic is formed by the establishment to support boot polishing the Americans masters. Nut said!
Reply Recommend 0
Kamran
Apr 09, 2022 12:04pm
@Z khan, what’s your vision?
Reply Recommend 0
Mir Wazir Khan
Apr 09, 2022 12:08pm
Would the opposition victory in the much-trumpeted no-confidence move will open floodgates of prosperity for the poor masses. Caretaker government and general elections seem the only viable option..
Reply Recommend 0
Mehngai Khan
Apr 09, 2022 12:12pm
Last gasps of a fascist ruler ddedesperately tryong to ptolong his rule by a few minutes, a few hours. This is painful to watch
Reply Recommend 0
Abdur Razzaque
Apr 09, 2022 12:13pm
The era of the looters are coming back until it isn't stopped by the patriotic members and the nation.
Reply Recommend 0
MJ Khan
Apr 09, 2022 12:19pm
Judiciary must respect the parliamentary processes and refrain from dictating the elected members on how to conduct their business inside the Parliament.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Atam Vetta
Apr 09, 2022 12:21pm
The speaker is not obeying the Pakistan SC order. I wonder if the SC will take action against him on Monday 11 April 2022.
Reply Recommend 0
Khan
Apr 09, 2022 12:22pm
Please finish this drama and let assembly vote on no confidence motion. PTI has the time to go to public and get votes again to form Govt
Reply Recommend 0
FN
Apr 09, 2022 12:27pm
It is PTI's wish to hand over government to army than to opposition. But their wish won't be fulfilled. Top court won't allow that to happen.
Reply Recommend 0
Malik
Apr 09, 2022 12:40pm
@Sri, how this is a good news? You are happy because looters,,traitors,and theives will take charge of his country?
Reply Recommend 0
Aamir
Apr 09, 2022 12:41pm
Dawn Zindabad...again.
Reply Recommend 0
SAk
Apr 09, 2022 12:43pm
@Syed A. Mateen, PTI is not worried about dissidents. Speaker will simply reject their votes.
Reply Recommend 0
Malik
Apr 09, 2022 12:43pm
@Arshad, and start of looters.Right?
Reply Recommend 0
Irfi
Apr 09, 2022 12:43pm
" Great India is an example for us," says Pakistan's Prime Minister.
Reply Recommend 0
amina zahir
Apr 09, 2022 12:44pm
IK and the nation pitted against the band of looters mafia and media...May the ones loyal to our beloved country win. Amen.
Reply Recommend 0
Malik
Apr 09, 2022 12:49pm
@F Nawaz, who will clean and how? Mir Jaffars and Mir Sadiqs?
Reply Recommend 0
SM
Apr 09, 2022 12:51pm
Best Wishes to Imran Khan from India
Reply Recommend 0
Hwh
Apr 09, 2022 12:52pm
Don't think speaker will conduct the NCM so easily. It'll go to SC again.
Reply Recommend 0
Malik
Apr 09, 2022 12:53pm
@Abdullah, offers? Do you have any proof ?
Reply Recommend 0
VG
Apr 09, 2022 12:54pm
Why IK ran away from the house, not even in attendance. Shame on him, no face to face the no trust motion.
Reply Recommend 0
Malik
Apr 09, 2022 12:56pm
@Z khan, you have everything .Right?
Reply Recommend 0
Raja
Apr 09, 2022 12:59pm
@MAZHAR AZIZ ANSARI, There is no foreign intervention, PTI and IK is just a sore loser.
Reply Recommend 0
A Shah
Apr 09, 2022 01:00pm
Has Taliban Khan selected the country he is moving to?
Reply Recommend 0
Fahad
Apr 09, 2022 01:05pm
@Jay ahmed, that is precisely the plan of all these planted people from different parties.
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
Apr 09, 2022 01:08pm
Horse trading is not right but hike in petroleum price, unemployment, hike in Daily commodities, huge taxes and many more problems are allowed. This is actually all PTI supporters wants. But now Niyazi will gone.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Apr 09, 2022 01:08pm
We will inform iron brother that our payments are delayed due to democracy show.
Reply Recommend 0
ST
Apr 09, 2022 01:10pm
Majority is with you @ Imran Khan.
Reply Recommend 0
Zaki Sabih
Apr 09, 2022 01:10pm
In spite of the fact that the Government has lost the majority in the NA, PTI is beating about the bush, and ignoring the SC rulings by not going quickly to vote on the no trust motion. They have no respect for the Constitution or the Courts. Shame. I appeal to the Opposition to stay steadfast, be patient, and do not give up. Victory is yours.
Reply Recommend 0
Rock Solid- 2.0
Apr 09, 2022 01:10pm
IF Kaptaan Saab loses today, Would it be considered as an innings defeat with 2 more years of rule still left? Or a defeat by 10 wickets?
Reply Recommend 0
Aamir
Apr 09, 2022 01:10pm
Pakistan to bask in the glory of the upcoming resolute, scar free, for Pakistan politicians, for years to come. SS, MN, BB, FZ over to you...take us over the horizon please.
Reply Recommend 0
Jay ahmed
Apr 09, 2022 01:18pm
@Farhan khan, like every country in this planet, obviously have no idea of what's going on in the world
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani1
Apr 09, 2022 01:21pm
Absence of IK from this session shows how much Ik believes in democracy!
Reply Recommend 0
KC
Apr 09, 2022 01:22pm
Proves that an honest man has no business in Pakistan! Looters can win everywhere including courts or houses. Pak don't deserve a great leader like IK!
Reply Recommend 0
Pak_UK
Apr 09, 2022 01:36pm
This is shamocrecy not democracy. Very sad day for country. But we stand by Imran khan. Imran khan will prove nightmare for looters in power.
Reply Recommend 0

