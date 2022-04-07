'Doctrine of necessity buried': Opposition, journalists rejoice Supreme Court verdict

Opposition lawmakers, journalists, academicians and members of civil society rejoiced while government officials showed their disappointment after the Supreme Court on Thursday set aside the deputy speaker's ruling to dismiss the no-trust resolution against Prime Minister Imran Khan and the subsequent dissolution of the NA.

The court, in its short order, ruled that the deputy speaker's ruling was "contrary to the Constitution and the law and of no legal effect, and the same are hereby set aside".

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari shared a short message celebrating the news. "Democracy is the best revenge!" he said.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif termed the day's events as "epoch-making".

He said the "politics of lies, deceit and allegations has been buried" and the nation had won.

Reception from the government ranks was not quite as accepting, with Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry saying the "unfortunate decision" would exacerbate the political crisis in the country.

"Immediate elections could have brought stability to the country. Unfortunately, the importance of the people has been overlooked," he tweeted.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz also congratulated the nation on the "supremacy of the Constitution" and said Shehbaz would become the next prime minister.

"Supreme Court has won hearts and minds! It has not only buried doctrine of necessity but also Imran Khan’s toxic narrative of 'ghaddari' (treachery)," said PPP Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar.

PTI Senator Faisal Javed said the prime minister would continue to "fight for his nation" and told the public to not panic, saying the premier would soon announce his next strategy.

Jamaat-i-Islami chief Sirajul Haq said the apex court had "buried" the doctrine of necessity and the whole nation welcomed the decision.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill claimed the country had returned to the same situation as 1947.

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib claimed that the opposition had lost while the prime minister's stance had won.

From among the journalistic community, industry veteran Hamid Mir said the Constitution had survived an "assassination attempt" and congratulated the country.

Abbas Nasir, former editor for Dawn, said the apex court had "redeemed" itself.

Anchorperson Mansoor Ali Khan claimed the ruling had "convincingly punched holes" in the prime minister's narrative of a foreign conspiracy against him.

From members of civil society, Lahore-based academic and activist Ammar Ali Jan said: "Sordid legacy of Doctrine of Necessity buried. We have moved beyond the ghosts of 1954. Long live our republic!"

"Pakistan's Supreme Court has washed away the sins of its past. [...] Important day for Pakistan's flawed and floundering democracy," added Uzair Younus, director of the Pakistan Initiative at Atlantic Council's South Asia Centre.