'Doctrine of necessity buried': Opposition, journalists rejoice Supreme Court verdict

Dawn.comPublished April 7, 2022 - Updated April 7, 2022 10:42pm
A combination photo of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and Vice President Maryam Nawaz. — PPP Twitter/AFP/File
Opposition lawmakers, journalists, academicians and members of civil society rejoiced while government officials showed their disappointment after the Supreme Court on Thursday set aside the deputy speaker's ruling to dismiss the no-trust resolution against Prime Minister Imran Khan and the subsequent dissolution of the NA.

The court, in its short order, ruled that the deputy speaker's ruling was "contrary to the Constitution and the law and of no legal effect, and the same are hereby set aside".

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari shared a short message celebrating the news. "Democracy is the best revenge!" he said.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif termed the day's events as "epoch-making".

He said the "politics of lies, deceit and allegations has been buried" and the nation had won.

Reception from the government ranks was not quite as accepting, with Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry saying the "unfortunate decision" would exacerbate the political crisis in the country.

"Immediate elections could have brought stability to the country. Unfortunately, the importance of the people has been overlooked," he tweeted.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz also congratulated the nation on the "supremacy of the Constitution" and said Shehbaz would become the next prime minister.

"Supreme Court has won hearts and minds! It has not only buried doctrine of necessity but also Imran Khan’s toxic narrative of 'ghaddari' (treachery)," said PPP Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar.

PTI Senator Faisal Javed said the prime minister would continue to "fight for his nation" and told the public to not panic, saying the premier would soon announce his next strategy.

Jamaat-i-Islami chief Sirajul Haq said the apex court had "buried" the doctrine of necessity and the whole nation welcomed the decision.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill claimed the country had returned to the same situation as 1947.

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib claimed that the opposition had lost while the prime minister's stance had won.

From among the journalistic community, industry veteran Hamid Mir said the Constitution had survived an "assassination attempt" and congratulated the country.

Abbas Nasir, former editor for Dawn, said the apex court had "redeemed" itself.

Anchorperson Mansoor Ali Khan claimed the ruling had "convincingly punched holes" in the prime minister's narrative of a foreign conspiracy against him.

From members of civil society, Lahore-based academic and activist Ammar Ali Jan said: "Sordid legacy of Doctrine of Necessity buried. We have moved beyond the ghosts of 1954. Long live our republic!"

"Pakistan's Supreme Court has washed away the sins of its past. [...] Important day for Pakistan's flawed and floundering democracy," added Uzair Younus, director of the Pakistan Initiative at Atlantic Council's South Asia Centre.

Comments (18)
bhaRAT
Apr 07, 2022 10:09pm
Crooks won the day, just for now!!
Recommend 0
Irfan
Apr 07, 2022 10:11pm
Hope the opposition stays united, acts in good faith and solve people issues.
Recommend 0
MD PhD
Apr 07, 2022 10:12pm
Pakistan won. People of Pakistan won. Constitution won.
Recommend 0
khangul
Apr 07, 2022 10:15pm
Alongwith politicians somw media houses which are alighned with different politcal parties are also celebrating.
Recommend 0
Taimur
Apr 07, 2022 10:21pm
Hate Imran
Recommend 0
Life
Apr 07, 2022 10:25pm
A straightforward judgement without Ifs and buts. Now this is called a surprise.
Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Apr 07, 2022 10:25pm
Everyone is accountable to this country . I hope next government learns from it and bring this country back on track . Nepotism and VIP culture should remained buried deep .
Recommend 0
Siva
Apr 07, 2022 10:26pm
Whole-hearted congratulations to Pakistanis and their judiciary for upholding the constitution and its laws.
Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Apr 07, 2022 10:27pm
Welcome to banana Republic of Pakistan. if you have few million dollars you can buy MNAs and install your own govt and loot as much as you want.Only criteria is that you must be a criminal.
Recommend 0
Siva
Apr 07, 2022 10:27pm
Arrogant, dictatorial, mentally unbalanced Khan to go out without further loss of time. He had done enough damage to foreign relations and domestic economy. No more.
Recommend 0
Simanjit Singh Mann
Apr 07, 2022 10:32pm
Judges restored the respect of Pakistan .
Recommend 0
TimeToMovveOn
Apr 07, 2022 10:34pm
IK did not lose and the opposition did not win The constitution won. If a PM can wave a piece of paper and dismiss the opposition, and not follow laws, then why have a constitution in the first place.
Recommend 0
Saleem Ansari
Apr 07, 2022 10:35pm
Why is the opposition afraid to go to the people for a fresh mandate? That is the real test for a mature political party.
Recommend 0
Haider
Apr 07, 2022 10:35pm
Verdict was expected but the depressing part is the same corrupt politicians, dacoits, robbers, murderers, traitors and oppurtunists are on one page and now will be ruling this country. The good thing is that we all know who they are. In the next election these people need to be thrown out for good. Finally the last conclusion is no independent policy decision can be made by Pakistan without the consent of the masters. U go against them you will pay the price. U are either with us or against us.
Recommend 0
J
Apr 07, 2022 10:38pm
Ro niazi ro
Recommend 0
zahid
Apr 07, 2022 10:48pm
Imran khan Drama Part 2.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Apr 07, 2022 10:48pm
@Irfan, "Hope the opposition stays united, acts in good faith and solve people issues." They are only interested in to bury their own cases and to plunder more for themselves!
Recommend 0
MD PhD
Apr 07, 2022 10:55pm
@khangul, every Pakistani should celebrate the victory of the Constitution of Pakistan irrespective of party affiliation. This is huge. Has never happened in the history of Pakistan.
Recommend 0

