Amid PTI protest, Sindh Assembly slams rejection of no-trust motion against PM

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly on Wednesday echoed with slogans against the top leadership of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf and Pakistan Peoples Party from the two sides of aisle as the house passed a resolution to condemn ‘unconstitutional’ ruling given by National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri rejecting the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The resolution was jointly moved by the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party and opposition Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan that had recently signed a Charter of Rights with the former.

The assembly proceedings that started with a delay of almost two hours witnessed ruckus at the outset when Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani switched off the microphone of Opposition Leader Haleem Adil Sheikh during dua.

The opposition leader, who was allowed by the chair to offer dua, came down heavily on the PPP saying that they were endangering the integrity of the country for dollars.

House passes resolution jointly moved by PPP, MQM-P

The speaker interrupted him angrily saying that speeches were not allowed during dua. “I will not allow you to speak,” he snapped before switching of the microphone of the opposition leader.

The situation took an ugly turn when Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh, allowed by the chair to speak on a point of order, congratulated the people of Pakistan for “getting rid of cursed federal government”.

“It was an anti-Sindh federal government. The people of Sindh deserve special congratulations,” he added.

He also welcomed the MQM-P for taking a ‘right decision’ at ‘right time’ and ending its alliance with the PTI-led federal government.

Minister Shaikh said that a decision was awaited from the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA).

While the energy minister was still on his feet, the PTI lawmakers gathered in front of the speaker’s rostrum and started chanting slogans against PPP and its leadership.

They had also brought placards against the PPP.

The treasury members also rose and started raising slogans against PTI and PM Imran Khan.

Resolution

Amid sloganeering and protest from the two sides of the aisle, PPP’s Nida Khurho rose to table the resolution to condemn Qasim Suri’s ‘unconstitutional’ ruling.

She read out the resolution after chair’s permission. Sanjay Parwani of the MQM-P also read out the resolution.

The resolution said: “This House expresses serious reservations and concerns regarding unlawful ruling of Deputy Speaker in consequence of which the resolution for vote of no-confidence was unconstitutionally subverted and rejects the same.”

It further said that the provincial assembly raised a question regarding the subsequent dissolution of the National Assembly as a result of the constitutional ‘aberration’.

“This House expresses serious concerns and condemns the unlawful and illegal ruling given by the deputy speaker in National Assembly leading to the constitutional crisis in the country. This House considers it against the Constitution,” it added.

The speaker put the resolution to the house without speeches from both sides of the aisle and it was passed with a majority vote.

Soon after the passage of the resolution, the speaker read out the governor’s message to prorogue the house.

However, the PPP and PTI legislators kept on sloganeering and making remarks against each other.

There were as many as 11 items on the agenda including Question Hour, call attention notice given by Syed Abdul Rasheed of the Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal regarding construction of a sports complex at Kakri Ground, privilege motion of Muhammad Hussain Khan of the MQM-P, announcement of assent to the Sindh Students Union Bill, 2019 and two other bills, introduction of four government bills and laying of audit reports.

