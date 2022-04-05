Crackdown on ‘repeat offenders’, their facilitators ordered in Karachi

KARACHI: The city police have decided to launch a crackdown on “repeated offenders” — the criminals who have been arrested multiple times — and their facilitators in a bid to curb street crime in the metropolis.

The decision in this regard was taken by Karachi police chief Additional Inspector General Ghulam Nabi Memon at a meeting attended by district SSPs and others.

Following the meeting, Central SSP Maroof Usman held a meeting at his office and directed his subordinates to take special measures to ensure peace and curb crimes in Ramazan.

The SSP reviewed the performance of the officers pertaining to action against absconders and issued necessary instructions to this effect. He directed that the orders of the city police chief should be implemented and CCTV footage of each crime must be obtained.

SSP Usman also took stock of the performance of the SHOs about ‘repeated offenders’ and directed them to take every possible step for arrest of such criminals.

The SSP also informed the participants that the city police chief had given directions for taking action against the persons who gave ‘surety’ and facilitated the release of such criminals on bail.

He asked the officers to lodge cases against such persons and arrest them.

He said that during the month of Ramazan, snap-checking of vehicles and patrolling should be enhanced to curb street crime.

‘Mugger’ held in Lyari

Police on Monday claimed to have arrested a suspect in a Lyari area for his alleged involvement in recent street crimes in the old city areas.

“The Napier police apprehended the suspect during a robbery and recovered one snatched cell phone and one pistol along with two rounds,” said City SSP Shabbir Ahmed Sethar.

The held suspect was a ‘repeated offender’ and professional street criminal.

“He was involved in many incidents of street crimes,” said the officer.

The police registered different cases against him and launched an investigation. His past criminal record was also being obtained and he was also being grilled about his accomplices.

The weapon seized from his custody had been sent to the police’s forensic science laboratory to ascertain as to whether the same was used in past crimes.

Six ‘bike-lifters’ held in Korangi

Police on Monday claimed to have busted a gang allegedly involved in stealing motorbikes in the metropolis.

Acting on a tip-off, the Zaman Town police arrested six suspects — Shafiq, Amir, Arif, Abid, Mohammed Husain and Syed Husain Badshah — in Korangi and recovered three motorbikes, as many mobile phones, cash and other valuable from their custody.

“The held suspects are habitual offenders, who had also been previously arrested by the Zaman Town and Awami Colony police and sent to prisons,” said an official.

Published in Dawn, April 5th, 2022