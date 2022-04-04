DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 04, 2022

Imran Khan guilty of ‘high treason’, says Nawaz

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished April 4, 2022 - Updated April 4, 2022 08:49am
In this file photo, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif addresses supporters in Swat via video link. — DawnNewsTV/File
In this file photo, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif addresses supporters in Swat via video link. — DawnNewsTV/File

LAHORE: PML-N supr­emo Nawaz Sharif has laid into Prime Minister Imran Khan and all other “conspirators” for dismissing a no-confidence motion against Mr Khan, saying that “a man obsessed with power has trampled on the Constitution today”.

“Imran Khan, who puts his ego before the country and the nation, and all conspiratorial characters involv­ed in this conspiracy are guilty of high treason that attracts Article 6,” Mr Sharif, who was disqualified by the Supreme Court as prime minister, warned in a tweet on Sunday.

He pledged that the “abuse of Pakistan and desecration of the Constitution will be taken into account”.

He made these remarks after the dismissal of the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Khan by former National Assembly deputy speaker Qasim Suri and the subsequent dissolution of the assembly by President Arif Alvi.

Mr Sharif’s daughter and PML-N Vice President Mar­y­am Nawaz also reacted strongly to the developments.

“No one should be allowed to distort the Constitution of Pakistan to save his seat. If this crazy and fanatic person is not punished for this crime, the law of the jungle will prevail in this country after today!” she said in a Twitter post, referring to Prime Minister Khan.

“Obsessed with power, Imran Khan has targeted himself in a suicide attack today. Imran’s drama and story are over now, God willing,” Maryam said in another tweet.

In an earlier tweet, she posted a group photo featuring Imran Khan, Shahbaz Gill, Fawad Chaudhry, Babar Awan and Faisal Javed Khan, and said: “Mark their faces. This is the group, the mafia that has attacked and abrogated the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. They all must be tried under Article 6.”

Published in Dawn, April 4th, 2022

No Confidence
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (26)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
JustBecause
Apr 04, 2022 08:51am
And Nawaz Sharif is guilty of absconding, and lying, and faking!
Reply Recommend 0
JustBecause
Apr 04, 2022 08:53am
Nawaz Sharif is also guilty of corruption.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 04, 2022 08:54am
You have not attacked Imran Khan, you have conspiracy against Prime Minister of Pakistan. Better hide.
Reply Recommend 0
JustBecause
Apr 04, 2022 08:55am
And Nawaz Sharif is guilty of fake medical conditions and fake medical reports by fake practitioners who have never physically examined him!
Reply Recommend 0
JustBecause
Apr 04, 2022 08:55am
Oh the irony!
Reply Recommend 0
SachBol
Apr 04, 2022 09:00am
This corrupt character calling others traitor is himself a proven convict and plunderer of national wealth. Where all this luxurious lifestyle in London coming from?
Reply Recommend 0
Sam
Apr 04, 2022 09:01am
look who's talking
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistan Zindabad
Apr 04, 2022 09:04am
Says the person who is himself a fugitive.
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq
Apr 04, 2022 09:09am
Defeat PTI in election. I doubt you can.
Reply Recommend 0
Mehngai Khan
Apr 04, 2022 09:10am
For once I agree with nawaz. Imran should be tried under article 6
Reply Recommend 0
Masood
Apr 04, 2022 09:16am
What about you!
Reply Recommend 0
Jamshed Hashwani
Apr 04, 2022 09:17am
Nawaz Sharif and his family are all guilty of high treason. Why doesn’t he come to Pakistan now?
Reply Recommend 0
A. Mangal
Apr 04, 2022 09:18am
Guess who’s talking? You need to payback your looted money, complete sentence first!
Reply Recommend 0
Muhib E Watan
Apr 04, 2022 09:18am
Look, who is talking, the convicted & absconded.
Reply Recommend 0
Insaf
Apr 04, 2022 09:21am
Poor Nawaz Sharif. Cry baby;(
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Tarik
Apr 04, 2022 09:28am
A convicted criminal fugitive ran away faking an illness he doesn’t have is trying to pass a judgement on an honest leader of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmad R. Shahid
Apr 04, 2022 09:30am
NS is right!
Reply Recommend 0
Sam
Apr 04, 2022 09:31am
Look who is talking Mr Absconder!
Reply Recommend 0
Anjum Motorwala
Apr 04, 2022 09:32am
Now thieves are giving certificates of Honesty to everybody.
Reply Recommend 0
Factsmatter
Apr 04, 2022 09:36am
@JustBecause, Funny.
Reply Recommend 0
hamza
Apr 04, 2022 09:38am
Yell and scream as much as you want. There is a saying which goes like this. What goes around, comes around. Go! IK.
Reply Recommend 0
Malaria Garib Ahmed
Apr 04, 2022 09:40am
So what ? Nothing will come out of it.
Reply Recommend 0
pakpro
Apr 04, 2022 09:43am
Nawaz is a coward hiding abroad. Imran Khan isn't afraid of these hollow threats and he is going nowhere. The opposition's tears are delicious.
Reply Recommend 0
shazad
Apr 04, 2022 09:46am
Nawaz is guilty of every thing and his party should be band from the govt for life !
Reply Recommend 0
Shaikh
Apr 04, 2022 09:48am
Absconder has no shame
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Apr 04, 2022 10:28am
So when are you coming back??.... Tiger of Bengal
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

04 Apr, 2022

Democracy subverted

THE nation is stunned. Ahead of the vote of no-confidence, the prime minister had repeatedly hinted that he had a...
04 Apr, 2022

Dealing with militants

IN two recent back-to-back attacks in the southern district of Tank and neighbouring South Waziristan tribal...
Eyes on Islamabad
Updated 03 Apr, 2022

Eyes on Islamabad

Gen Bajwa seems to have chosen a questionable time to publicly break ranks with the PTI government.
03 Apr, 2022

Power in a few hands

THE PML-N decision to nominate Hamza Shehbaz Sharif for the job of chief minister in Punjab is a bad idea given that...
03 Apr, 2022

Sri Lanka crisis

EMERGENCY rule has been declared in the island nation of Sri Lanka after anti-government protests turned violent. ...
Rocking the boat
Updated 02 Apr, 2022

Rocking the boat

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan seems willing to go to any lengths in his determination to convert his looming defeat in...