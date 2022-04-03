DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 03, 2022

CJP takes notice of situation in country after dissolution of NA

Haseeb BhattiPublished April 3, 2022 - Updated April 3, 2022 04:59pm
Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial. — Photo via SC website/File
Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial. — Photo via SC website/File

Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial has taken notice of the current situation in the country following the dismissal of a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan by National Assembly (NA) Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri and the subsequent dissolution of the NA by President Arif Alvi, the spokesperson of the apex court said on Sunday.

The weeks-long political turmoil in the country reached its climax today as the NA deputy speaker prorogued a much-awaited sitting of the lower house of parliament without allowing voting on a no-trust motion against PM Imran.

Dismissal of no-trust motion

Suri, who was chairing the session, dismissed the motion in a shock move, terming it against Article 5 of the Constitution, which states that "loyalty to the State is the basic duty of every citizen".

At the outset of the session, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's (PTI's) Fawad Chaudhry took the floor and referred to the clause, reiterating the premier's earlier claims that a foreign conspiracy was behind the move to oust the government.

"On March 7, our official ambassador was invited to a meeting attended by the representatives of other countries. The meeting was told that a motion against PM Imran was being presented," he said, noting that this occurred a day before the opposition formally filed the no-trust move.

"We were told that relations with Pakistan were dependent on the success of the no-confidence motion. We were told that if the motion fails, then Pakistan's path would be very difficult. This is an operation for a regime change by a foreign government," he alleged.

The minister questioned how this could be allowed and called on the deputy speaker to decide the constitutionality of the no-trust move.

At that, Suri noted that the motion was presented on March 8 and should be according to the law and the Constitution. "No foreign power shall be allowed to topple an elected government through a conspiracy," he said, adding that the points raised by the minister were "valid".

He dismissed the motion, ruling that it was "contradictory" to the law, the Constitution and the rules.

Angered by the NA proceedings, opposition parties decided to hold their own meeting in the lower house of parliament with PML-N's Ayaz Sadiq sitting on the speaker's seat.

They conducted their own proceedings with 195 lawmakers voting in favour of the no-confidence motion, according to PPP's Sherry Rehman.

Dissolution of NA

Subsequently, in another shock move, PM Imran, in an address to the nation, said he had advised the president to "dissolve assemblies".

He also congratulated the nation for the no-trust motion being dismissed, saying the deputy speaker had "rejected the attempt of changing the regime [and] the foreign conspiracy".

The premier further said he had written to the president with advice to dissolve the assemblies, adding that the democrats should go to the public and elections should be held so the people could decide who they wanted in power.

"Prepare for elections. No corrupt forces will decide what the future of the country will be. When the assemblies will be dissolved, the procedure for the next elections and the caretaker government will begin," he added.

President Alvi then dissolved the NA on PM Imran's advice under Article 58 of the Constitution.

Fawad Chaudhry confirmed the development in a tweet, adding that the cabinet, too, had been dissolved while PM Imran would continue in office under Article 224 of the Constitution, which is related to elections and by-elections.

Meanwhile, PTI's Farrukh Habib said new elections would be held in 90 days.

These developments unfolded as opposition leaders lambasted the government for what they called a blatant violation of the Constitution and urged the SC to take notice of the situation and intervene.

'Political decisions shouldn't be taken in courtrooms'

Later, Fawad Chaudhry spoke to the media outside the SC and asserted that parliament was a separate institution and today's NA ruling couldn't be challenged in any court.

"Political decisions shouldn't be taken to courtrooms. I feel the processes have now moved forward," he said.

Chaudhry revealed that the president had dissolved the NA on the prime minister's advice and within 90 days elections would be held.

Within two to three days, he said, a letter would be sent to "former leader of Opposition Shehbaz Sharif", seeking "their names for the interim government".

Responding to a question, he added that the army had no relevance with the current situation. "This matter relates to parliament," he said.

No Confidence
Pakistan

Comments (40)
joe
Apr 03, 2022 03:45pm
Does the public rule over Pakistan or a judge?
Reply Recommend 0
Foreigner
Apr 03, 2022 03:45pm
Dare you to take suo motor on foreign interference.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Apr 03, 2022 03:46pm
Only SCP can give directions to the Speaker of National Assembly in the present scenario.
Reply Recommend 0
Shamil
Apr 03, 2022 03:46pm
Imran khan will try to rig elections as caretaker
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabi Lion
Apr 03, 2022 03:49pm
Good Decision by CJ.IK and president Alvi should be prosecuted under the article 6 of the constitution.
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabi Chronicles
Apr 03, 2022 03:49pm
Article 69 now prevails. Look ahead.
Reply Recommend 0
SHAMSALTAMASH
Apr 03, 2022 03:49pm
Lets see where this Bajwa Doctorine take us to.
Reply Recommend 0
Azam
Apr 03, 2022 03:50pm
All the politicians should read and study the constitution. Seems IK is on incorrect path.
Reply Recommend 0
gumnam
Apr 03, 2022 03:58pm
pdm listen there is no short cut to become prime minister or president of Pakistan except election. now face the challenges of your corruptions. all foreign dollars would be return with interest by the pdm.
Reply Recommend 0
Fighter shame
Apr 03, 2022 03:59pm
PTI’s Speaker, deputy speaker and president, ruling like a dictator is IK.
Reply Recommend 0
TZaman
Apr 03, 2022 04:00pm
People of Pakistan deserves respect. Our constitution deserves respect.
Reply Recommend 0
Jan
Apr 03, 2022 04:01pm
@Punjabi Lion, like what you have done with pervez Musharaf Shame
Reply Recommend 0
TZaman
Apr 03, 2022 04:01pm
These ragtag PTI government and it's members should be taught lessons in constitutional democracy and societal decency.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Apr 03, 2022 04:07pm
Good decision by CJ
Reply Recommend 0
Sami
Apr 03, 2022 04:10pm
@joe, you answer who ruled over Pakistan in Nawaz Sharif case; Public or Judges?
Reply Recommend 0
Farooq
Apr 03, 2022 04:13pm
Those who buy and sell loyalties and trade parliamentarians as commodities are crying over violation of constitution.
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabi Chronicles
Apr 03, 2022 04:14pm
Courts always prefer fresh elections, as per precedents.
Reply Recommend 0
R.A
Apr 03, 2022 04:15pm
@joe, A Judge protects the constitution and ensure whatever is done is right
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabi Chronicles
Apr 03, 2022 04:15pm
@Syed A. Mateen, Things have moved forward. Assembly dissolved. Talk about new election.
Reply Recommend 0
Abs Uk
Apr 03, 2022 04:17pm
CJP is turning into a joke
Reply Recommend 0
Abs Uk
Apr 03, 2022 04:17pm
Please don't make mockery of such prestigious office
Reply Recommend 0
Khalid
Apr 03, 2022 04:20pm
@joe, the constitution my uneducated friend. Judges make sure it's followed
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Apr 03, 2022 04:21pm
Good to know he noticed something happened.
Reply Recommend 0
Sunny
Apr 03, 2022 04:22pm
Long live Imran Khan
Reply Recommend 0
Jo Original
Apr 03, 2022 04:26pm
Perhaps the Supreme Court will take note of horse trading whether this is constitutional! Sort out corruption first.
Reply Recommend 0
Crimsontide
Apr 03, 2022 04:28pm
Save the constitution, save democracy, save Pakistan, get Niazi out.
Reply Recommend 0
AlphaB
Apr 03, 2022 04:31pm
@Foreigner, Because they are politically appointed!
Reply Recommend 0
aisha
Apr 03, 2022 04:34pm
@TZaman, Then why but MPA's. Is that legal.
Reply Recommend 0
AlphaB
Apr 03, 2022 04:34pm
@Jo Original, They are biased beyond belief!
Reply Recommend 0
AlphaB
Apr 03, 2022 04:35pm
@Abs Uk, They will because they are politically appointees! They wills serve their masters!
Reply Recommend 0
ayesha
Apr 03, 2022 04:38pm
@joe, this is not banana republic .
Reply Recommend 0
Subhi
Apr 03, 2022 04:38pm
Before playing the last ball, Imran Khan ran away with the bat & uprooted the wickets . Did more damage to his political career. Real spoil sport.
Reply Recommend 0
zaya
Apr 03, 2022 04:39pm
Opposition should be thankful as is PTI for face saving for both and the intended consequence as was wished by all the parties, hence people will elect who will be the governing party without instructions from a foreign govt.
Reply Recommend 0
MA
Apr 03, 2022 04:40pm
Has this highest court in the country ever opened on a holiday for a common man ?
Reply Recommend 0
Iyer
Apr 03, 2022 04:41pm
Another loan for fresh elections?
Reply Recommend 0
Flyer
Apr 03, 2022 04:47pm
Good decision for the country. now Imran Khan will be elected with 2/3 najority and come back more stronger to clean up the country from corrupt PDM maffia,
Reply Recommend 0
Jawf
Apr 03, 2022 04:58pm
Imran Khan well done No one need this fake so called democracy and corrupt Govt officials and corrupt politicians
Reply Recommend 0
Yawar
Apr 03, 2022 05:00pm
Everyone knows there is foreign interference
Reply Recommend 0
Yawar
Apr 03, 2022 05:00pm
Why no Sou Moto against all the horse trading?
Reply Recommend 0
SZ
Apr 03, 2022 05:02pm
@Shamil, IK is not going to be the care taker during the election. The care taker will be proposed by opposition and approved by the current government.
Reply Recommend 0

