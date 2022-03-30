DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 30, 2022

Cabinet approves Rs2.5 billion food subsidy for Ramazan

Bureau ReportPublished March 30, 2022 - Updated March 30, 2022 10:00am
A file photo of the KP's cabinet meeting. — APP/File
A file photo of the KP's cabinet meeting. — APP/File

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet on Tuesday approved a Rs2.5 billion Ramazan subsidy package to ensure uninterrupted supply of edible items to the residents at subsidised rates during the upcoming month of fasting.

The cabinet met with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair. Ministers, advisers to the chief minister, and administrative secretaries attended the meeting.

Spokesman for the government Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif told reporters afterwards that 2,800 points had been established in the province to sell 20kg bag of wheat flour at the subsidised rate of Rs800 instead of the regular Rs1100 three times a day during Ramazan, while 10kg bag would be sold for Rs400.

He said the cabinet also decided to set up 123 Ramazan facilitation centres, 42 mobile utility stores, 83 sasta bazaars and 96 Ramazan dastarkhwans during the month, which would be supervised by the monitoring units headed by the respective secretaries and deputy commissioners, in order to check hoarding, price hike and shortage of essential commodities on the market.

Regularisation of more than 4,000 Rescue 1122 project employees also okayed

Barrister Saif said the cabinet approved Shuhada Package for field employees of the forest and wildlife department.

Under the compensation package, heirs of the martyred employees of BPS-3-16 will receive Rs3.3 million each, those of BS-17 employees Rs5.5 million, Rs9.9 million to BPS-18 and 19 employees and Rs11 million to BS-20 employees.

Under the compensation package, heirs of the martyred employees of BPS-3-16 will receive Rs3.3 million each, those of BPS-17 employees Rs5.5 million, those of BPS-18 and BPS-19 employees Rs9.9 million and those of BPS-20 employees Rs11 million.

The spokesman said the cabinet also approved the regularisation of more than 4,000 employees of 26 projects of Rescue 1122. It approved the tooling policy for highways.

It approved the reopening of De-radicalisation Centre, Mashal, in Malakand Division to get rid of the scourge of extremism as well as to inculcate the spirit of patriotism in those having tendency towards radicalization.

The centre, for which a supplementary grant of Rs360 million too was approved, will serve as a training and reformation platform for eradicating ‘negative tendencies among the people and will protect them from falling unintentionally in the hands of anti-state elements’.

The cabinet also approved a subsidy of 50 per cent per fertiliser bag for the major Kharif crops during the financial year 2022-23.

Barrister Saif said the cabinet allowed the transfer of two plots of eight and three kanals to the police department for establishing police stations in Loi Sam area of Bajaur district and Ambar area of Mohmand district, while the transfer of land to the relief department was approved for the establishment of Rescue 1122 stations in Dera Ismail Khan, Upper Kohistan and Bannu districts.

The cabinet approved the grant the status of sub-division to Shabqdar tehsil of Charsadda district and Baffa tehsil of Manshera district, while a supplementary grant of Rs700 million was okayed for the Pakistan-Austria Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology, Haripur.

It also approved the conversion of the Swat University’s Shangla campus into a full-fledged university, University of Shangla. In addition, an adjacent unutilised building of the technical college was allowed to be given away to the university.

The forum approved 10 kanals of land in urban areas and 20 kanal of land in rural areas for the establishment of government colleges for boys and girls. It returned the case of the upgradation of administrative staff of the Abdul Wali Khan University, Mardan, asking the varsity to take its approval from the relevant forum.

The cabinet reviewed the regularisation of project employees of Khar TMA in light of the orders of the Peshawar High Court’s Mingora Branch and recommendations of the cabinet’s sub-committee and decided to refer the matter to the Local Council Board for decision.

Published in Dawn, March 30th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Uyghur Ahmadi
Mar 30, 2022 10:05am
Great, so where is the money coming from? Foreign funding?
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Back to obscurity
Updated 30 Mar, 2022

Back to obscurity

His critics and the media have mostly painted Buzdar as an inept and ineffective administrator.
30 Mar, 2022

Negev meeting

THE recent meeting in the Negev desert, which brought together top officials from Israel, the US and those Arab...
30 Mar, 2022

Transgender killings

SPURNED by family and largely scorned by society as they live, even in death transgender persons cannot hope to be...
Tyranny of the minority
Updated 29 Mar, 2022

Tyranny of the minority

As intrigue rocked the government all of this outgoing month, its so-called allies prevaricated till the end.
29 Mar, 2022

Witness intimidation

ONE of the most infamous cases of sexual harassment has come to a fitting conclusion. On Friday, a sessions court in...
29 Mar, 2022

Depths of darkness

CONSIDERING that countless coal miners never return from what can aptly be termed as black holes in the earth, the...