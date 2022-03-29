DAWN.COM Logo

'Non-partisan countries like Pakistan' can help end Ukraine-Russia conflict, PM Imran tells Zelensky

Sanaullah KhanPublished March 29, 2022 - Updated March 29, 2022 10:56pm
A combination photo of Prime Minister Imran Khan (L) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L). — APP/Reuters
A combination photo of Prime Minister Imran Khan (L) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L). — APP/Reuters

Prime Minister Imran Khan, during a phone call from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday, underlined that "non-partisan countries like Pakistan" could play a "helpful role" in emboldening efforts for the cessation of hostilities between Kyiv and Moscow during their ongoing conflict.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), PM Imran reiterated Islamabad's stance to the Ukrainian president, highlighting that "non-partisan countries like Pakistan are in a position to play a helpful role in reinforcing efforts for cessation of hostilities and a diplomatic solution".

"He expressed deep regret that the military conflict was continuing and reiterated Pakistan’s principled position in support of immediate cessation of hostilities and resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy," the statement read.

The prime minister added that he had been persistently highlighting the "adverse economic impact of the conflict on the developing countries".

He emphasised the importance of humanitarian relief for the civilians and pointed out that Pakistan had dispatched two C-130 airplanes with humanitarian relief assistance for people in Ukraine.

Recalling the recently concluded two-day meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers, PM Imran told Zelensky that the moot's participants had expressed deep concerns at the deteriorating security and humanitarian situation arising from the conflict in Ukraine.

"The foreign ministers called for an immediate cessation of hostilities and expressed the willingness of OIC member states to support and facilitate the dialogue process," he said.

PM Imran also thanked Zelensky for the support extended by Ukrainian authorities to evacuate Pakistani students and nationals as well as its embassy staff from Ukraine.

He also appreciated the efforts made by other countries to facilitate a diplomatic solution between Russia and Ukraine, the PMO said.

bhaRAT©
Mar 29, 2022 11:00pm
Absolutely. Pakistan should actively try to defuse this conflict.
