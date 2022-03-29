DAWN.COM Logo

Woman slaughtered in DI Khan over alleged blasphemy, 3 seminary teachers arrested

SirajuddinPublished March 29, 2022 - Updated March 29, 2022 08:42pm

Three female teachers of a seminary in Dera Ismail Khan were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly killing a former colleague after accusing her of blasphemy, according to District Police Officer (DPO) Najamul Hasnain.

The DPO told Dawn.com the murder occurred early in the morning outside the Jamia Islamia Falahul Binaat. According to the first information report (FIR), a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, when police reached the site of the crime, they found the victim lying in a pool of blood with her throat slashed.

Sharp objects were used in the attack on the victim, the FIR added.

DPO Hasnain said the suspects — aged 17, 21 and 24 respectively — killed the 21-year-old victim over "difference of opinion on religious issues" and allegations of blasphemy.

He said the victim was a follower of well-known religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel, which was not liked by the suspects.

The DPO quoted the suspects as saying that a 13-year-old female relative of theirs "saw a dream last night" in which she found out about the alleged blasphemy committed by the victim and was subsequently "ordered to slaughter her".

A register containing details of the dream has been recovered during the initial investigation, the DPO said, adding that the trio of suspects, along with their relative, have been arrested.

The women belong to the Mehsud tribe and hail from South Waziristan tribal district, he said, adding that their current residence was in DI Khan's Anjumabad area.

Following the incident, Wafaqul Madaris al Arabia Pakistan, which is a board of seminaries, condemned the murder, terming it "unfortunate".

In a statement, the board demanded an independent and fair investigation into the incident and called for arresting and punishing the culprits.

Blasphemy
Pakistan

Sunny
Mar 29, 2022 08:22pm
Islamophobia?
RAja Raman
Mar 29, 2022 08:23pm
Thia is common with purana Pakistan, Naya Pakistan and future Pakistan
Nadeem
Mar 29, 2022 08:23pm
So what's next.........................
Ackmal
Mar 29, 2022 08:24pm
Pakistani society is beyond redemption
Ali
Mar 29, 2022 08:25pm
Killing spree continues and will not stop till the perpetrators are dealt with firmly. Slim chance of that happening
Dr Ahmad Somearea
Mar 29, 2022 08:27pm
blasphemy related killers seem to frightened of something and take these extreme measure in order to belong. this is psychotic. most of the population a whole country full of psychotics frightened of something
A. Din
Mar 29, 2022 08:32pm
These are deranged, dangerous killers and should be dealt with before they do more damage.
Constantine
Mar 29, 2022 08:33pm
Yeah and they cry islamaphabia. The world watches and knows the truth.
Constantine
Mar 29, 2022 08:35pm
“ A register containing details of the dream has been recovered during the initial investigation, the DPO said,”- wow what a backward nation, they’ve included a dream in official records.
Constantine
Mar 29, 2022 08:35pm
Pakistan zindabhag
Constantine
Mar 29, 2022 08:35pm
Dil dil Pakistan
Hindustani
Mar 29, 2022 08:35pm
Wow. Women as progressive as men. Well done Pakistan. Thank you Jinnah.
T-man
Mar 29, 2022 08:37pm
Where are we heading? Very sad.
Raja
Mar 29, 2022 08:40pm
Time for a new speech about islamafobia and indias threatment of minorities.
INDIAN DALIT DELTA
Mar 29, 2022 08:40pm
This madness sown by people like Fazlur Rehman must end!!
Banana Republic
Mar 29, 2022 08:40pm
Men and women of Pakistan are turning in to religious zombies ready to pounce on any one.
Vijay
Mar 29, 2022 08:41pm
Islamic Republic of Pakistan is becoming very intolerable country.
Kanth
Mar 29, 2022 08:43pm
And another killing in the name of Islam, this happens so many times in Pakistan wonder why.
Shail
Mar 29, 2022 08:43pm
This is sheer madness.
Yahoo
Mar 29, 2022 08:46pm
Islamophobia???
Harish Negi
Mar 29, 2022 08:48pm
naya pakistan, even teachers are involved in lynching. unique country in the world
Backtrack
Mar 29, 2022 08:50pm
"Saw a dream" People who settle personal score under the pretense of blasphemy law shall be counter charged for having committed one. Not for terrorism or manslaughter but for blasphemy itself.
Funny
Mar 29, 2022 08:53pm
Just amazing.
Soothsayer
Mar 29, 2022 08:53pm
A new low for our so called seminary educated herd.
Naseem Ahmad
Mar 29, 2022 08:53pm
Unfortunate. No. This is murder and nothing else.
Look in the mirror
Mar 29, 2022 08:57pm
So much for your lectures to others on tolerance and secularism Stop uttering anything on these lines
Cereal_Killer
Mar 29, 2022 09:01pm
I have started to become more and more cynical regarding the future of our country.
A Shah
Mar 29, 2022 09:02pm
Poor lady. RIP
Olimayam Dhasarathan
Mar 29, 2022 09:03pm
Islamophobia kyun nahi hoga
Attiya
Mar 29, 2022 09:03pm
How come places of learning and sharing of knowledge are raising monsters than mild characters?
bhaRAT©
Mar 29, 2022 09:05pm
Awful. Can't take law into your own hands. There is no justification for that!
JustSaying
Mar 29, 2022 09:08pm
Any Doubt about Talibanization...???
Akram
Mar 29, 2022 09:10pm
animals, young women killing each other over a dream? are you kidding me?
JustSaying
Mar 29, 2022 09:11pm
Now even Women not far behind... Highly Radicalized Society....
Dave
Mar 29, 2022 09:12pm
independent and fair investigation????
Amir
Mar 29, 2022 09:12pm
Sounds more like witchcraft jn practice in our land of pure
Mansoor
Mar 29, 2022 09:12pm
If we believe in conspiracy letter to topple our government, we have to believe in dreams ordering murders.
Dave
Mar 29, 2022 09:12pm
All these incidents happen only in punjab
MJ2
Mar 29, 2022 09:12pm
Islamophobia!
JustSaying
Mar 29, 2022 09:13pm
" Woman slaughtered in DI Khan over alleged blasphemy, 3 seminary teachers arrested.. " Slaughtered over Difference of Thinking and Opinion....
SydinUS
Mar 29, 2022 09:15pm
The brainwashing of our children continues in many madressah to make them extremists and now we have started to see it's fruits. Even teenage girls are becoming absoluteluy violent and crossing the boundaries of their parental training.
Advd
Mar 29, 2022 09:16pm
But India is the worst country. Enjoy.
Kris
Mar 29, 2022 09:17pm
Islamist-phobia.
Harambe
Mar 29, 2022 09:20pm
A DREAM! A DREAM? Of a 13 yr of GIRL and another GIRL is MURDERED! What kind oil HUMANS DO THAT? A DREAM! DISGUTING!
Zak
Mar 29, 2022 09:21pm
land of pure
Dr Daraliya
Mar 29, 2022 09:21pm
Naya Pakistan made by Mr Khan
iTron
Mar 29, 2022 09:21pm
A society where females too are extremists who can do anything for faith.
Takle K Toom Toom
Mar 29, 2022 09:22pm
"saw a dream last night" in which she found out about the alleged blasphemy committed by the victim and was subsequently "ordered to slaughter her". People in Pakistan are finding creative ways to kill each other...
Khalid
Mar 29, 2022 09:22pm
Lol send expert from PM house to see if they can do dream analysis
Someone
Mar 29, 2022 09:24pm
It’s daily routine job in Pakistan. Even women are sick minded. Nothing unusal.
Rahul
Mar 29, 2022 09:24pm
What a lovely country to live.
Adnan Mazher Khan
Mar 29, 2022 09:25pm
Absolute barbaric act. This cannot be allowed to continue ad infinitum.
Rainbow
Mar 29, 2022 09:26pm
Thank you Jinnah
PK Proud
Mar 29, 2022 09:27pm
Dream of q 13 years old girl.. Wow... Such a mature society
Khan is On Run
Mar 29, 2022 09:28pm
Another normal day.
Philosopher (From Japan)
Mar 29, 2022 09:30pm
Keep ready some flowers for them. they will be treated as Hero soon.
Khan is On Run
Mar 29, 2022 09:30pm
When you structurally infuse hate and dogma through school text such things r obvious.
Danish
Mar 29, 2022 09:32pm
@T-man, Not very far from where Pakistan has always has been. You don't get just one blasphemy killing in a county where half a million men marched for Salman Taseer's murderer's funeral. Imran Khan could have decoupled state from religion, instead he has done the exact opposite.
Zak
Mar 29, 2022 09:32pm
Superrrrr Powerrrrrr
spykarguy9@gmail.com
Mar 29, 2022 09:33pm
13 years old now giving command to kill someone for extremists thought.... Wow Pakistan is an truly terroristan.... Land of Jihadis!!!
