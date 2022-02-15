Dawn Logo

Police rescue blasphemy suspect from lynch mob in Muzaffargarh

The Newspaper's CorrespondentPublished February 15, 2022 - Updated February 15, 2022 09:48am

MUZAFFARGARH: Police with the help of area notables foiled on Monday a lynching attempt and rescued a man from a mob over alleged blasphemy and shifted him to some undisclosed location.

According to complainant, after Isha prayers he saw a man was burning pages of the the Holy Quran in front of a mosque in Alipur tehsil near Jagmal area. He said he locked the suspect in a room and called police 15.

Soon a mob gathered there but a heavy contingent of police reached the spot, broke the lock and took the suspect into custody.

District Police Officer Mohammad Tariq Wilayat took notice of the incident and ordered shifting of the suspect to some safe place.

Alipur Saddar police have registered a case against the suspect under section 295B of PPC and sealed the first information report.

Dawn has learnt that a group of 25 to 30 people came to the police station and found no one there.

SHO Ghulam Mujtaba said the suspect seemed to be mentally deranged; however, “we are waiting for a medical report.”

Published in Dawn, February 15th, 2022

