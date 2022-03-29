DAWN.COM Logo

Will leave office after PM accepts resignation, says Buzdar

Dawn.comPublished March 29, 2022 - Updated March 29, 2022 03:35pm
Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. — Photo courtesy of Usman Buzdar's Twitter

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Tuesday said he would leave office once his resignation is accepted by Prime Minister Imran Khan, vowing to stand by the premier for the greater good of the country.

The chief minister made these remarks in a series of tweets a day after submitting his resignation to PM Imran as the ruling PTI announced PML-Q leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as its candidate for the post of the provincial chief executive. In exchange for the chief ministership, the PML-Q has agreed to put its weight behind the embattled prime minister, who is facing a no-trust move against him by the opposition.

The PML-Q is a crucial ally of the PTI government in Punjab and Centre, with 10 and five seats, respectively, and the Chaudhrys support to PM Imran Khan is being seen as a revival of his hopes to save his government in the face of the no-confidence motion.

"I have never been desirous of any position as ministries and positions do not last long," Buzdar said, adding that that the interest of the country was dearer to him than his own self.

He said he would always stand by PM Imran in fulfilling his commitment to the nation for a "Naya Pakistan".

"The party and commitment to the nation are always important," the CM said.

Recalling the initiatives taken by his government, the chief minister said the provincial government undertook various uplift projects including the construction of 11 new hospitals, 21 universities, four dams, more than 150 colleges, 10 special economic zones, 36 public service centres, renovation of road infrastructure, up-gradation of 27,000 schools, issuance of health cards and commencement of work on various other development projects.

Expressing contentment on serving the masses, Buzdar said every district of the province was given its due share in resources.

"We also implemented the manifesto of an Islamic welfare state," he said.

More to follow.

Fastrack
Mar 29, 2022 03:39pm
Both can leave together.
Reply Recommend 0
Urooj
Mar 29, 2022 03:42pm
lol
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Mar 29, 2022 03:43pm
Usman Buzdar should leave the office once Chaudhry Pervez Elahi will take the vote of confidence from Punjab Assembly as new CM of Punjab.
Reply Recommend 0
Jamki
Mar 29, 2022 03:45pm
Do you think Imran khan sacrificed you for good of the country?
Reply Recommend 0
Ather
Mar 29, 2022 03:56pm
He and family will be happy if he is made an ambassador to a country like Portugal.
Reply Recommend 0
Rizwan
Mar 29, 2022 03:57pm
Resignation has to be accepted by Governor does the CM know the rules
Reply Recommend 0
Sajjadx
Mar 29, 2022 04:06pm
@Syed A. Mateen, good luck.
Reply Recommend 0

