DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 26, 2022

Israel to host ‘historic summit’ of US, Arab diplomats

AFPPublished March 26, 2022 - Updated March 26, 2022 07:51am

JERUSALEM: Israel said it will host a “historic summit” from Sunday of top diplomats from the United States and three Arab states with which it has normalised ties.

“At the invitation of Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, this upcoming Sunday and Monday... a historic diplomatic summit will be held in Israel,” the foreign ministry said on Friday.

A series of diplomatic meetings would be attended by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his counterparts from the UAE, Bahrain and Morocco, it said, without giving further details.

The United Arab Emirates forged diplomatic ties with Israel in 2020 under a series of US-brokered deals known as the Abraham Accords.

Bahrain and Morocco followed suit, while Sudan also agreed to normalise ties with Israel although it has yet to finalise a deal. The agreements — reached under former US president Donald Trump — broke with decades of Arab consensus that there would be no relations with Israel while the Palestinian question remains unresolved.

But the Arab countries said they were motivated by economic benefits of ties with Israel. The upcoming talks come against the backdrop of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a conflict that has sparked wider security concerns and sent oil and food prices soaring.

It also follows a three-way summit hosted by Egypt on Tuesday at the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh between Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and the UAE’s de facto ruler, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed.

Published in Dawn, March 26th, 2022

Mideast Ties
Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

PTI’s accounts
Updated 26 Mar, 2022

PTI’s accounts

THE scrutiny of the ruling PTI’s financial accounts and funding sources continues to bring troubling new facts to...
26 Mar, 2022

Housing shortage

THE recent pickup in the disbursement of subsidised bank loans among first-time homeowners for the construction or...
26 Mar, 2022

No education for girls

THE Afghan Taliban’s announcement of the indefinite closure of girls’ schools just two days after their ...
Updated 25 Mar, 2022

OIC declaration

There has long been legitimate criticism of the OIC’s lack of delivery and unity.
25 Mar, 2022

Much ado

THE combined opposition’s joint charter on the way forward, ambitiously titled Quwwat-i-Akhuwat-i-Awam and ...
25 Mar, 2022

Gang war murders

THE bodies are piling up yet again, which inevitably raises the question: are the infamous gangs of Lyari coming ...