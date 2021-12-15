Dawn Logo

Saudi Arabia ready to normalise ties with Israel based on Arab initiative

Anadolu AgencyPublished December 15, 2021 - Updated December 15, 2021 12:18pm
Saudi Arabia's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Abdallah Al-Mouallimi (R) speaks to the media next to Saudi general Mesfer Al-Ghanim during a news conference in New York, US. — Reuters/File
Saudi Arabia's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Abdallah Al-Mouallimi (R) speaks to the media next to Saudi general Mesfer Al-Ghanim during a news conference in New York, US. — Reuters/File

Saudi Arabia has said it is ready to normalise relations with Israel based on the 2002 Arab initiative proposal for peace.

In an interview with the Riyadh-based Arab News daily, Abdallah Al-Mouallimi, the kingdom’s permanent representative to the UN, said Riyadh is committed to the Arab Initiative for peace, which calls for the end of the Israeli occupation of all Arab territories occupied in 1967 and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital in return of normalising ties with Israel.

"The official and latest Saudi position is that we are prepared to normalise relations with Israel as soon as Israel implements the elements of the Saudi peace initiative that was presented in 2002," Al-Mouallimi said.

He added that once implementing the initiative, Israel will have recognition "not only from Saudi Arabia but the entire Muslim world, all 57 countries of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation".

"Time does not change right or wrong. The Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories is wrong no matter how long it lasts," the diplomat said.

Last month, Israeli media reported that a delegation of some 20 American Jewish leaders had visited Saudi Arabia and met with senior officials there, including at least six government ministers and senior representatives of the Saudi royal house, in an effort to review possibilities of establishing ties between Riyadh and Tel Aviv.

Saudi Arabia has repeatedly reiterated its commitment to the Arab parameters for peace with Israel expressed in the 2002 Saudi-proposed Arab Initiative.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war and annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move that has never been recognised by the international community.

Mideast Ties
World

Fastrack
Dec 15, 2021 12:13pm
This is going to sting Pakistan. You have taken loans from KSA now take their orders too
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Dec 15, 2021 12:23pm
All major OIC countries are making friends with Israel. Pakistan will be left alone as it is stuck with the past.
Reply Recommend 0
KAJ
Dec 15, 2021 12:23pm
What a twist in the policy - Pakistan is nuclear state , should have its own policy not to be dictated by any one ......
Reply Recommend 0
Shaun
Dec 15, 2021 12:28pm
Israel rules the Islamic world. When will Pakistan follow?
Reply Recommend 0
theMIRROR
Dec 15, 2021 12:32pm
So close!
Reply Recommend 0
Remrem
Dec 15, 2021 12:33pm
Good initiative
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabi Chronicles
Dec 15, 2021 12:35pm
@Fastrack, Absolutely KSA is right. All the OIC members including Pakistan be ready to establish diplomatic relations with one of the developed nation on earth. They are pioneers in inventions of nuclear medicine, the telecoms, modern agricultural ways. both Israelis & Palestinians have right to live side by side.
Reply Recommend 0
Ravi vacouver
Dec 15, 2021 12:36pm
@Fastrack, Pakistan is strongest supporter of Palestinian cause. Israel need to vacate all occupied Palestinian land before Pakistan notmalise relations with Israel.
Reply Recommend 0
Khan
Dec 15, 2021 01:04pm
Beautiful
Reply Recommend 0

