DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 25, 2022

LG elections: 46 polling stations in Battagram most sensitive

The Newspaper's CorrespondentPublished March 25, 2022 - Updated March 25, 2022 10:12am

BATTAGRAM: About 46 polling stations have been declared as most sensitive and 118 sensitive in Battagram district for the local government elections scheduled to be held on March 31, according to officials.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has established 259 polling stations for 317,224 registered voters across the district.

Talking to this correspondent, ECP official Junaid Saeed said here on Thursday they had established 259 polling stations having 536 polling booths in the district, which included 322 polling booths for men and 214 for women.

He said that 178,923 men and 138,301 women registered voters would cast their votes in the district.

In Battagram tehsil, the ECP had established 161 polling stations having 326 polling booths, including 131 for women. About 109,060 men and 83,499 women registered voters would take part in the election process in the tehsil.

In Allai tehsil, 69,863 men and 54,802 women registered voters would cast their votes.

The officials said that keeping in view the law and order situation they had identified 46 polling stations as most sensitive, 118 sensitive and 95 normal in the district.

They said 23 polling stations had been identified as most sensitive and 73 sensitive in Battagram tehsil. In Allai tehsil, 23 polling stations have been declared as most sensitive and 45 sensitive.

Published in Dawn, March 25th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Healthy trends

Healthy trends

Zafar Mirza
In the wake of Covid-19, important developments have taken place in Pakistan’s health technology space...

Editorial

Updated 25 Mar, 2022

OIC declaration

There has long been legitimate criticism of the OIC’s lack of delivery and unity.
25 Mar, 2022

Much ado

THE combined opposition’s joint charter on the way forward, ambitiously titled Quwwat-i-Akhuwat-i-Awam and ...
25 Mar, 2022

Gang war murders

THE bodies are piling up yet again, which inevitably raises the question: are the infamous gangs of Lyari coming ...
24 Mar, 2022

Mental health

SOUND mental health eludes far too many Pakistanis. Statistics tell us that every fifth person living in this...
Taxing challenge
24 Mar, 2022

Taxing challenge

Govt must ensure that any increase in revenue collection through personal income taxes is done by increasing their progressivity.
24 Mar, 2022

World TB Day

ONE may well mistake it for some other respiratory illness — even Covid-19 at a time when the pandemic still...