LG elections: 46 polling stations in Battagram most sensitive

BATTAGRAM: About 46 polling stations have been declared as most sensitive and 118 sensitive in Battagram district for the local government elections scheduled to be held on March 31, according to officials.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has established 259 polling stations for 317,224 registered voters across the district.

Talking to this correspondent, ECP official Junaid Saeed said here on Thursday they had established 259 polling stations having 536 polling booths in the district, which included 322 polling booths for men and 214 for women.

He said that 178,923 men and 138,301 women registered voters would cast their votes in the district.

In Battagram tehsil, the ECP had established 161 polling stations having 326 polling booths, including 131 for women. About 109,060 men and 83,499 women registered voters would take part in the election process in the tehsil.

In Allai tehsil, 69,863 men and 54,802 women registered voters would cast their votes.

The officials said that keeping in view the law and order situation they had identified 46 polling stations as most sensitive, 118 sensitive and 95 normal in the district.

They said 23 polling stations had been identified as most sensitive and 73 sensitive in Battagram tehsil. In Allai tehsil, 23 polling stations have been declared as most sensitive and 45 sensitive.

