Pakistan Day: Armed forces show off military might as OIC officials watch

Dawn.comPublished March 23, 2022 - Updated March 23, 2022 09:59am

The country is celebrating Pakistan Day on Wednesday with the armed forces displaying their might in the annual military parade in Islamabad while dignitaries participating in the 48th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) watch as guests of honour.

Pakistan Day commemorates the passing of the Lahore Resolution on March 23, 1940, when the All-India Muslim League demanded a separate nation for the Muslims of the British Indian Empire.

According to Radio Pakistan, the day started off with a 31-gun salute in the federal capital and a 21-gun salute in the provincial capitals.

A change of guards ceremony was also was held at the mausoleums of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal in Karachi and Lahore, respectively.

The report added that special prayers were offered in mosques after Fajr prayer for Pakistan's progress and prosperity.

The main feature of the day is the grand military parade — currently underway — in Islamabad in which the three contingents of the armed forces and other security forces conduct a march while fighter planes present aerobatic manoeuvres.

In his address on the occasion, President Dr Arif Alvi said Pakistan was a responsible atomic power that wanted peace with all other nations and respected their sovereignty.

He made it clear that Pakistan would never compromise on its security and sovereignty and would give a forceful response to any aggression directed towards it. "I believe our nation won't hesitate from any sacrifice for the country's security," Alvi added.

The president highlighted extremism and the spread of fake news as among the biggest challenges facing society and called on scholars, parents and teachers to play their part in tackling these societal problems.

Multiple organisations and departments have planned a number of activities including seminars, conferences and discussion programmes to highlight the historical significance of Pakistan Day.

'Hard work, honesty and morality'

In his message to the nation, Prime Minister Imran Khan stressed that the country came into being after a long democratic struggle and the key to its development lay in "hard work, honesty and morality".

"We need to adhere to the principles of Unity, Faith and Discipline given by Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, and rededicate ourselves to develop Pakistan as a truly democratic welfare state on the model of Riyasat-i-Madina. On this day, it is pertinent to reflect upon the challenges confronting us as a nation," he said.

The premier added his government had brought in long-term reforms and initiatives to alleviate poverty and promote justice and its focus remained on the marginalised segments of society and how to provide them equal opportunities.

“We are now on the path to regain our past glory that was disrupted by previous regimes who gave importance to self-interests rather than national interest and welfare of the people.

"The struggle to eliminate corruption and improve moral standards would require the same persistence as our founding fathers persevered during the freedom movement,” the prime minister said.

More to follow.

Comments (5)
Justice
Mar 23, 2022 09:23am
IK has put up a show in front of OIC before leaving PM office. Good PR exercise if not anything else while exiting.
Recommend 0
ZAK
Mar 23, 2022 09:31am
End of PDM today
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 23, 2022 09:32am
Super impressive. Pakistan zindabaad.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 23, 2022 09:34am
For Islamic Republic of Pakistan, we all stand united. Pakistan zindabaad.
Recommend 0
Justice
Mar 23, 2022 09:35am
Enjoy another holiday !!
Recommend 0

