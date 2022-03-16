Traffic plan devised for Pakistan Day parade

ISLAMABAD: A traffic plan has been devised for the convenience of road users in connection with the March 23 parade and preparations for it, police said.

The police said as per the plan entry of heavy transport vehicles (HTV) will be banned in Islamabad on March 16, 18, 20 and 23 from 12am to 2pm. Alternative routes for light transport vehicles (LTV) have also been suggested to avoid any inconvenience.

All heavy vehicles will be stopped at Rawat T-Cross, Chungi No 26, 9th Avenue, Metro Ground, Sabzi Mandi and Satra Meel Toll Plaza. Restricted areas include the I-8 signal on IJP Road, ADBP checkpoint on Murree Road, Khanna Bridge, Zero Point Faisal Avenue, Garden Flyover, Best Western Hotel Murree Road, Chand Tara Chowk and Dhokri Chowk.

Light vehicles arriving from Lahore will be allowed to commute through Rawat T-Cross to get to Rawalpindi Saddar Road, Peshawar GT Road and the motorway. Traffic coming from the old airport will be able to access the expressway via Khanna Bridge, Lehtrar Road, Captain Naeem Tufail Shaheed Chowk (Taramri Chowk), Park Road, Jinnah Road, Korang Road through Murree Road to get to G and F sectors of Islamabad and Srinagar Highway.

Traffic will be able to make a turn from Malpur u-turn to reach Bhara Kahu and Murree.

Vehicles from Srinagar Highway, heading towards Rawalpindi airport and Lahore, will use 9th Avenue, Murree Road, Rawal Road and will have to take a right turn from Koral flyover to get to Lahore. Only those individuals who have a permit will be able to travel on the expressway.

The traffic arriving from the motorway will use Srinagar Highway for traveling to Aabpara, Bhara Kahu and Murree. Islamabad Expressway, Faisal Avenue (Zero Point), Murree Road (Rawal Dam to Faizabad) and IJP Road (I-8 signal Faizabad) will remain closed for all kinds of traffic on March 16, 18, 20 and 23 between 5am to 2pm.

Moreover, Murree Road from Rawal Dam Chowk to Faizabad will remain closed for all kinds of traffic on March 17, 19, 21 and 23 from 5am to 2pm.

Published in Dawn, March 16th, 2022