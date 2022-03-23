DAWN.COM Logo

ANP poll nominee shot dead in North Waziristan

The Newspaper's CorrespondentPublished March 23, 2022 - Updated March 23, 2022 10:43am

NORTH WAZIRISTAN: Gunmen killed Awami National Party election nominee for a general council seat Musawir Dawar in Mirali Bazaar here on Tuesday.

Witnesses said the armed attackers riding a motorcycle targeted the ANP candidate outside his office leaving him dead instantly. They said the gunmen escaped after the attack.

The police handed over the body to the deceased’s family after its postmortem at THQ hospital. Mr Dawar’s uncle Malik Gul Salih Jan has survived several attempts on his life.

The deceased, who was contesting the local body election in Haiderkhel area, was a social activist and worked for the Youth of Waziristan, a youth organisation.

ANP provincial president Aimal Wali Khan condemned the killing and directed the party’s workers to stage street protests against it in all district headquarters of the province.

In a statement issued in Peshawar, he said the law and order situation was deteriorating fast and a youth was killed in the daylight.

National Democratic Movement head and MNA Mohsin Dawar condemned the killing of the ANP candidate and complained that Pakhtuns were being killed despite the presence of security forces in the region.

Meanwhile, two beheaded bodies were found in different areas of South Waziristan on Tuesday.

The police registered FIRs against unidentified people. The police said Mirza Khan Mehsud, 25, was found dead near a grid station in Wacha Khwara area.

A bullet-riddled and beheaded body was recovered in Kalosha Lagad area of Birmel tehsil. The deceased was identified as Kala Khan.

Published in Dawn, March 23rd, 2022

