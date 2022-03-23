DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 23, 2022

PM Imran purposely delayed COAS extension: Shehbaz

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished March 23, 2022 - Updated March 23, 2022 07:23am

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif believes Prime Minister Imran Khan had knowingly tried to delay the extension in the tenure of the army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, and has claimed that while his party always respected the military, the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) was behind a social media campaign targeting the armed forces.

In an interview with Adil Shahzeb of DawnNews, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president recalled that when PM Khan tried to extend the army chief’s tenure, the notification had to be redrafted three times.

While Mr Sharif admitted he had no solid information to back up his claims, it was his considered opinion that PM Khan intentionally tried to make the process of extension ‘controversial’.

Claims PTI, not opposition, behind anti-army campaign on social media

“The matter eventually went to the Supreme Court… in the past, army chiefs have been awarded extensions in service… all they had to do was copy-paste [from the previous summary]. No, this was all done as a deception, it was a fraud perpetrated by Imran Khan Niazi. He wanted to delay it, make a controversy out of it,” the opposition leader said.

He said that free and fair elections were the first rung of the ladder to prosperity, adding that all institutions should operate within their respective jurisdiction. “A consultative process is different from interference,” he remarked.

Separately, while addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Mr Sharif forcefully refuted the allegations that his party was behind an ongoing social media campaign against the army.

Instead, he accused the ruling PTI of maligning the armed forces, saying that video clips featuring PM Khan and his party members speaking out against the institution were available on YouTube.

Accompanied with senior party leaders at the news conference, the PML-N president said a video clip of a PTI MNA had recently surfaced where she could be heard “spewing venom” against the Pakistan Army.

Mr Sharif said that one could watch videos on YouTube that featured Mr Khan using the “derogatory” language against the army. “Nawaz Sharif never talked like this,” he added.

The opposition leader claimed that General Bajwa had, on several occasions during their interactions, categorically stated that Nawaz Sharif while he was the prime minister had always respected him.

He also quoted the army chief as saying that whenever he had asked the ex-premier to do something for the army or provide funds, he never refused.

Talking about the corruption allegations against the Sharif family, the opposition leader hailed the apology made by Broadsheet chief Kaveh Moussavi. He said it had not only vindicated Nawaz Sharif and his family, but also dealt a “resounding slap on the face of PM Imran Khan and his politically-inspired witch-hunt in the name of accountability.”

Published in Dawn, March 23rd, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Moud
Mar 23, 2022 08:10am
It seems that corruption has become a necessary normal way of life with these people
Reply Recommend 0
Suhail Kidwai
Mar 23, 2022 08:11am
These looters want to rob the country again.
Reply Recommend 0
Truth
Mar 23, 2022 08:21am
How could anyone refuse the army? Was he out of his mind?
Reply Recommend 0
Taimur
Mar 23, 2022 08:22am
The opposite is the truth of Anything that comes out of his mouth.
Reply Recommend 0
Jawad Asif
Mar 23, 2022 08:24am
Desperation on the face of opposition!
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Undermining the ECP
Updated 23 Mar, 2022

Undermining the ECP

Only way out is for courts to issue a clear and unambiguous order that stops the govt from further undermining the ECP's writ.
23 Mar, 2022

Reko Diq deal

IN what is being described as a breakthrough, Barrick Gold Corp has agreed to restart the suspended Reko Diq mine...
23 Mar, 2022

D-escalation

AFTER days of brinkmanship, it seems that better sense has prevailed. The PTI’s decision to move its much-hyped...
Speaker’s partisan approach
Updated 22 Mar, 2022

Speaker’s partisan approach

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser is playing a role that will not be favourable to his legacy.
22 Mar, 2022

Taliban acceptance

THE Afghan Taliban are veering closer to international acceptance. However, recognition of their hardline regime...
22 Mar, 2022

World Water Day

JUST three years... That’s the time left before taps in the country probably run dry as Pakistan faces “absolute...