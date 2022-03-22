DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 22, 2022

Shafique and Azhar firm in response to Australia's 391 in third Test

ReutersPublished March 22, 2022 - Updated March 22, 2022 09:09pm
Abdullah Shafique (R) and Azhar Ali (2L) run between the wickets during the second day of the third and final Test cricket match between Pakistan and Australia at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore. — AFP
Abdullah Shafique (R) and Azhar Ali (2L) run between the wickets during the second day of the third and final Test cricket match between Pakistan and Australia at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore. — AFP
Pakistan's Naseem Shah (2R) celebrates with teammates after bowling out Australia's Cameron Green (not pictured) during the second day of the third Test match between Pakistan and Australia at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on Tuesday. — AFP
Pakistan's Naseem Shah (2R) celebrates with teammates after bowling out Australia's Cameron Green (not pictured) during the second day of the third Test match between Pakistan and Australia at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on Tuesday. — AFP
Australia's Cameron Green is bowled out off Pakistan's Naseem Shah (not pictured) during the second day of the third Test match between Pakistan and Australia at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on Tuesday. — AFP
Australia's Cameron Green is bowled out off Pakistan's Naseem Shah (not pictured) during the second day of the third Test match between Pakistan and Australia at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on Tuesday. — AFP

Abdullah Shafique and Azhar Ali combined in an unbroken stand of 70 to launch Pakistan's solid response to Australia's first innings total of 391 on Tuesday in the deciding third and final Test in Lahore.

Opener Shafique was unbeaten on 45 with number three Azhar 30 not out as the hosts reached 90-1 at the close of the second day's play, trailing Australia by 301.

The 22-year-old Shafique and the experienced Azhar, playing his 94th Test but the first in his home city of Lahore, came together after the early loss of opener Imamul Haq and showed a lot of patience to keep the probing Australian bowlers at bay.

The touring side posted a healthy total, helped by resolute half-centuries from Cameron Green and Alex Carey earlier on Tuesday.

All-rounder Green scored 79 and wicketkeeper Carey made 67 before Australia were all out at the stroke of the tea interval after opting to bat at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Fast bowlers Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi finished with four wickets apiece for the hosts with a brilliant display of reverse-swing bowling in hot conditions on a pitch offering variable bounce.

“The wicket is really good for batting,” Afridi told reporters. “As a bowling unit, we tried to bowl in partnerships and good lengths. They had some good partnerships but we tried to stick to our plans.

“The batters have given us a good start. We will need to continue in the same way and hopefully, we will get a big score.”

The first two Tests of the series — the first between the sides in Pakistan since 1998 — were drawn.

Resuming on 232-5 against the second new ball which was taken overnight, Carey and Green batted through to lunch.

It was the second session in the match that Pakistan went wicketless after the hosts failed to claim one between lunch and tea on the opening day.

A few balls continued to stay low while the Pakistan fast bowlers extracted plenty of reverse swing but were unable to find a way through the dogged resistance of the Australian pair.

Lucky Carey

Pakistan came closest to picking up a wicket when Carey, on 27, survived despite a delivery from seamer Hasan Ali clipping his off-stump but failing to dislodge the bails.

Carey was given out caught behind by the umpire on that occasion but the left-hander overturned the decision, with replays confirming the ball had flicked the wicket on the way to the keeper.

Left-arm spinner Nauman Ali broke the stand when he dismissed Carey lbw with an arm-ball before teenager Naseem cleaned up Green with a fast reverse-swinging delivery for his third scalp of the innings.

It was the fourth 50 in Tests for the 22-year-old Green and he is getting desperate to bring up a maiden century.

“Unfortunately I keep having thoughts run through my head when I'm out in the middle,” Green said.

“It's something that's a bit of an issue now because they keep popping it. I've got to keep working on that, feeling comfortable when you get close to it. It (Test century) is something I've been working towards my whole life.”

After the 135-run stand between Green and Carey, Australia lost their last five wickets for 50 runs with the lower-middle order unable to stand up to the fiery fast bowling from Naseem and Afridi.

PakvsAus2022
Sport

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 22, 2022 03:26pm
Well played green shirts. As always, keep it up and hang on tough.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali B
Mar 22, 2022 04:51pm
It's a safe score.
Reply Recommend 0
M Emad
Mar 22, 2022 07:27pm
391 is a Good score by Australia.
Reply Recommend 0
JackJones
Mar 22, 2022 08:49pm
3 days to go, will we see a result?
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Speaker’s partisan approach
Updated 22 Mar, 2022

Speaker’s partisan approach

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser is playing a role that will not be favourable to his legacy.
22 Mar, 2022

Taliban acceptance

THE Afghan Taliban are veering closer to international acceptance. However, recognition of their hardline regime...
22 Mar, 2022

World Water Day

JUST three years... That’s the time left before taps in the country probably run dry as Pakistan faces “absolute...
OIC’s challenge
Updated 21 Mar, 2022

OIC’s challenge

At the best of times, the OIC has not been an effective body in global affairs.
21 Mar, 2022

Delay in funding

THE delay in the conclusion of the ongoing seventh review of the $6bn IMF funding programme for Pakistan may be...
21 Mar, 2022

Child labourers

IT is unfortunate that despite the existence of the relevant laws in all the provinces, the scourge of child labour...