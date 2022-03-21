DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 21, 2022

Khawaja and Smith miss milestones as Australia crawl to 232-5 in series-deciding third Test

AFPPublished March 21, 2022 - Updated March 21, 2022 06:21pm
Australia's Steve Smith, left, bombs his fist with Usman Khawaja after hitting a boundary on the first day of the third test match between Pakistan and Australia at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. — AP
Australia's Steve Smith, left, bombs his fist with Usman Khawaja after hitting a boundary on the first day of the third test match between Pakistan and Australia at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. — AP
Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi, centre, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Australia's Marnus Labuschagne on the first day of the third Test between Pakistan and Australia at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Monday. — AP
Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi, centre, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Australia's Marnus Labuschagne on the first day of the third Test between Pakistan and Australia at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Monday. — AP

Opener Usman Khawaja missed a century by nine runs on Monday and Steve Smith fell short of completing 8,000 runs as Australia ended the opening day of the third and final Test on 232-5 against Pakistan in Lahore.

Khawaja followed up his 160 in the drawn Karachi Test with a sedate 91, while Smith scored 59 as the pair helped Australia recover from pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi's double strike at the start of the match.

At the close, Cameron Green was on 20 and Alex Carey eight, surviving the second new ball until bad light brought closure two overs early.

Australia, who won the toss and chose to bat on a brownish Gaddafi Cricket Stadium pitch, owed their recovery to a third-wicket stand of 138 between Khawaja and Smith.

Shaheen had Australia in trouble at 8-2 in the third over when he trapped David Warner lbw for seven and then had Marnus Labuschagne edge behind to wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan for a duck two balls later.

But Pakistan-born Khawaja batted in the same vein, which earned him scores of 97, 160 and 44 not out so far in the series before he fell agonisingly short of a 12th Test century.

Khawaja edged spinner Sajid Khan to slip where Babar Azam dived to his right to take a brilliant one-handed catch.

Khawaja batted for 328 minutes, hit nine boundaries and a six.

Smith pushed spinner Sajid for two to reach his 36th Test half century but fell in the second over after tea when he was trapped leg-before by pacer Naseem Shah.

He fell just seven short of completing 8,000 Test runs.

Naseem then had Travis Head caught behind for 26 to finish with 2-36, while Shaheen had figures of 2-39.

Australia are unchanged from the second Test while Pakistan brought in fast bowler Naseem Shah for all-rounder Faheem Ashraf.

The match marks the return of Test cricket to Lahore for the first time since the 2009 terror attack on the Sri Lanka team bus.

Those attacks forced Pakistan to play their home matches abroad, mostly in the United Arab Emirates.

Australia are touring Pakistan for the first time since 1998, having previously refused to play in the country because of security fears.

Teams:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah

Australia: Pat Cummins (captain), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Swepson

Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK), Ahsan Raza (PAK) TV umpire: Asif Yaqoob (PAK)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

PakvAus2022
Sport

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 21, 2022 02:55pm
Well bowled Shaheen Shah Afridi. As always, keep it up and hang on tough.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

OIC’s challenge
Updated 21 Mar, 2022

OIC’s challenge

At the best of times, the OIC has not been an effective body in global affairs.
21 Mar, 2022

Delay in funding

THE delay in the conclusion of the ongoing seventh review of the $6bn IMF funding programme for Pakistan may be...
21 Mar, 2022

Child labourers

IT is unfortunate that despite the existence of the relevant laws in all the provinces, the scourge of child labour...
Losing control
Updated 20 Mar, 2022

Losing control

The injustices PTI perceives to have suffered in these past weeks do not give it licence to tear up the social contract.
20 Mar, 2022

Turning the corner

IT is news the nation has long hoped to hear on the pandemic front: Covid-19 is close to being eliminated in the...
20 Mar, 2022

Cops as domestic staff

EVEN in a situation where public faith in the police is exceedingly low, recent revelations are an eye-opener. It...