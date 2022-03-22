DAWN.COM Logo

Media bodies demand PM Imran prove ‘anti-govt drive is funded’

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished March 22, 2022 - Updated March 22, 2022 10:11am

ISLAMABAD: The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the media has challenged the prime minister to prove his “scandalous allegations” that media houses have been bought by political parties and some are being funded by foreign sources.

Prime Minster Imran Khan made these allegations in his public address in Malakand on Sunday.

In a statement issued on Monday, the JAC said the PM’s statements amount to accusing the media of corruption. If these allegations cannot be proved “within a reasonable time”, the committee reserves the right to approach the judiciary for relief, it warned.

It requested PM Khan not to make such statements for “political point scoring”.

The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) sought an apology from PM Khan over the allegation that media houses were receiving funds for “anti-government campaigns”.

In a statement, PFUJ president Shahzada Zulfiqar and secretary general Nasir Zaidi expressed outrage over the “baseless remarks”, saying “it is surprising the head of the government is using a public forum for spreading unfoun­ded allegations agai­nst the media and the journalist fraternity instead of ordering an investigation”.

They urged the prime minister to order an inquiry through the FIA or a judicial commission ins­tead of spreading “fake news”.

Published in Dawn, March 22nd, 2022

F Khan
Mar 22, 2022 09:44am
PTI is allegation and accusations factory. Everyone who does not fit in their agenda is corrupt, foreign funded agent.
funnyman
Mar 22, 2022 09:46am
Taliban Khan cannot order inquiry into potential media corruption as the inquiry will also reveal how certain media houses are being funded by them as well. Instead, like the a hypocrite he is, he will make allegations and his cult of croonies will flood social media with fake news.
Anwar
Mar 22, 2022 09:46am
His royal highness doesn't need to prove any thing to you commoners.
funnyman
Mar 22, 2022 09:47am
All talk. That is all this coward is, talk, no guts to back up talk. What else can you expect from someone still living in 1992
Shafiq Ahmad
Mar 22, 2022 09:48am
Look who's talking
Fastrack
Mar 22, 2022 09:50am
The great noble kindhearted leader will prove it! Just like he has in the past, 35 punctures, how Shehbaz Sharif offered him 10 crores, how pmln took bribes from chinese!
M. Emad
Mar 22, 2022 10:11am
All IK has to do is play that leaked audio of Maryam telling her team which media station will accept her bribe
Salman
Mar 22, 2022 10:11am
PM IK has exposed this media
Ifti Malik
Mar 22, 2022 10:37am
@Salman, or vice versa ?
