Today's Paper | March 10, 2022

Maryam asks Imran to face no-trust move ‘with courage’

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished March 10, 2022 - Updated March 10, 2022 10:50am
In this file photo, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz speaks to the media in Lahore on March 15, 2021. — DawnNewsTV/File
In this file photo, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz speaks to the media in Lahore on March 15, 2021. — DawnNewsTV/File

LAHORE: PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz has asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to face the opposition’s no-confidence motion with courage, instead of acting like a ‘defeated man’.

“Imran Khan needs to have some patience and courage as a few days are left in the [execution of ] no-trust motion against him. He has already given up and moved to the opposition’s seat,” she said in a tweet on Wednesday.

She further said the premier was running from pillar to post to save his chair.

Meanwhile, PML-N Punjab Information Secretary Azma Bokhari predicts Imran Khan “will soon be in jail”.

She says the opposition will send the prime minister home through a constitutional move.

The whole “Tabdeeli sarkar” has got unnerved since the opposition submitted a no-trust motion against the premier in the National Assembly, she adds.

The PML-N lawmaker says that along with Imran Khan, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar will also be sent packing and both will be held accountable for their deeds after losing power.

Published in Dawn, March 10th, 2022

F NAWAZ
Mar 10, 2022 11:12am
Who is she?
