Detained in India, Pakistan’s Sumaira to return next week

ISLAMABAD: Sumaira Rehman, a Pakistani woman languishing in a prison in Bangalore, India, is set to return to her home country next week along with her four-year-old daughter Sana Fatima.

“Indian authorities have completed all formalities for the release of the Pakistani woman. She is expected to arrive in Pakistan next week with her four-year-old daughter Sana Fatima,” PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui told Dawn by phone from Dubai.

Meanwhile, Suhana Biswa Patna, an Indian woman lawyer working for the release from the Bangalore prison and her repatriation to Pakistan, has thanked Senator Siddiqui for raising the issue of Ms Sumaira’s release and her repatriation to Pakistan.

“Allow me to thank you for raising the matter in the Senate. We would not have seen this day without your help,” Ms Patna, a leading Indian lawyer fighting for human rights, especially for jailed women, told Mr Siddiqui by phone.

Her husband, an Indian national, took her there without a visa via Nepal border

“Thank you sir for all your help. Both Sumaira and I are very grateful,” Ms Patna said in a message. Senator Siddiqui also appreciated Ms Patna’s efforts and thanked her.

Senator Siddiqui said that he was in touch with the Indian lawyer, Pakistan Foreign Office and Asma Jahangir Legal Aid Cell and was getting information on a daily basis.

He said that after the issuance of an NoC from the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs has also completed all formalities and it was working with Pakistani authorities to finalise arrangements for Ms Sumaira’s return to the country. It is likely that she, along with her daughter, would return home next week.

He said the state had to play an important role with regard to Ms Sumaira and her daughter, adding that after the Pakistani woman’s return to the country he would table a formal resolution in the Senate on the negligence and dereliction of duty by Pakistani officials concerned.

Ms Sumaira married an Indian national Mohammad Shihab of Palakkad, Kerala, whom she had met in Qatar.

Shihab took her to India without a visa in September 2016 via Nepal border. She was arrested in May 2017 and was subsequently sentenced to three years in prison.

Two months later, she gave birth to a baby girl. Her husband left her when she was in custody. Since her release from prison, Ms Sumaira has been living at a detention centre in Banga­lore with her daughter.

Pakistan had finally issued a citizenship certificate to Sumaira on February 17, paving the way for her return to Pakistan with her daughter.

The same day the certificate was communicated to Pakistan’s High Commission in New Delhi through the Foreign Office to instantly reach relevant authorities.

The certificate was issued after Senator Siddiqui raised the issue in the House twice in a week.

Published in Dawn, March 21st, 2022