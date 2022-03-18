DAWN.COM Logo

Limited over matches between Pakistan and Australia shifted from Pindi to Lahore: minister

Dawn.comPublished March 18, 2022 - Updated March 18, 2022 03:14pm
Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed. — PID/File
Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed. — PID/File

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Friday said that the limited over matches between Pakistan and Australia have been shifted to Lahore from Rawalpindi.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad, he said, "The decision has been made that all four matches scheduled in Rawalpindi will now take place in Lahore."

The first Test match between the two sides was held in Rawalpindi from March 4 to 8 while the second one took place in Karachi from March 12 to 16. Australia — who are on their first tour to Pakistan in 24 years — are scheduled to play the third Test in Lahore from March 21 to 25.

They were also scheduled to play three One Day Internationals (ODIs) on March 29, 31 and April 2, and a Twenty20 International (T20I) on April 5, all of them in Rawalpindi.

