DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 16, 2022

Army chief orders more security for OIC summit

Baqir Sajjad SyedPublished March 16, 2022 - Updated March 16, 2022 07:53am
Army Chief Gen Qamar Bajwa presides over the corps commanders’ meeting at the General Headquarters on Tuesday. — DawnNewsTV
Army Chief Gen Qamar Bajwa presides over the corps commanders’ meeting at the General Headquarters on Tuesday. — DawnNewsTV

ISLAMABAD: Army Chief Gen Qamar Bajwa on Tuesday ordered that security be stepped up for the safe conduct of next week’s Organisation of Islamic Conference (OIC) foreign ministers’ meeting and the Pakistan Day parade in the capital.

Gen Bajwa, while presiding over the corps commanders’ meeting at the General Headquarters, directed that comprehensive security measures be ensured for peaceful conduct of the two events, the ISPR said in a statement.

The meeting of OIC’s Council of Foreign Minis­ters is being held on March 22-23 in Islamabad. Foreign ministers of 48 countries have confirmed their participation in the event. The March 23 Pakistan Day parade, another annual high-profile event, has assumed greater significance this time as it will be witnessed by the foreign ministers attending the OIC meeting.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi too will be in Islamabad for the two events. Mr Yi will be the guest of honour at the OIC CFM meeting, according to a diplomatic source.

The ISPR’s statement of the corps commanders meeting, meanwhile, said Gen Bajwa lauded the ongoing counter-terrorism operations.

The generals attending the meeting, according to the statement, “expressed resolve to take all requisite measures to ensure security of the country”.

Although terrorism is a major concern especially because of recent incidents, growing political instability and opposition’s call for the long march against the government starting from March 23 and converging on Islamabad the next day was a bigger headache. However, the opposition Pakistan Democratic Movement on Tuesday night announced that the march’s participants would now enter the capital on March 25, instead of March 24.

The postponement of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Islamabad in 2014 because of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf’s sit-in is still fresh in the minds of the organisers of the OIC event.

Published in Dawn, March 16th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

16 Mar, 2022

Unwise positions

APPREHENSIONS of a violent conflict between the ruling PTI and the opposition political parties are growing after ...
16 Mar, 2022

Women’s cricket

THE start wasn’t ideal: a 107-run thumping by India in their Women’s World Cup opener, followed by a ...
16 Mar, 2022

Gutting CPLC

THERE is a dark cloud over the future of policing in Pakistan’s largest city. A one-of-its-kind initiative born ...
Faulty narrative
Updated 15 Mar, 2022

Faulty narrative

Cabinet ministers have been peddling a strange logic that the NA speaker can disqualify members even before they vote.
15 Mar, 2022

SBP’s unclear signal

’TIS the season of keeping your options open. While it is easy to appreciate the reasons that are preventing the...
15 Mar, 2022

Saudi executions

THE execution of 81 men by Saudi authorities on Saturday — the largest single-day execution in the kingdom’s...