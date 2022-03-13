46 states confirm participation in OIC moot: FM Qureshi

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday said that foreign ministers of 46 Muslim countries had so far confirmed their participation in the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) conference.

Addressing the media in Multan, the foreign minister, however, said the number of participating states could increase further. “I humbly request the leaders of all opposition parties to cooperate in holding the OIC meeting and do not disturb it,” he said.

He said the opposition parties should cooperate [with the government] in holding of the OIC meeting as it was being held in Pakistan after a long time. “The state of Pakistan is holding the OIC meeting and it was not the government,” the foreign minister emphasized.

Foreign ministers to discuss Afghanistan, Kashmir, Palestine, Islamophobia issue

Highlighting the significance of the conference, scheduled to be held in Islamabad on March 22 and 23, Mr Qureshi said the meeting was expected to discuss Afghanistan, Kashmir and Palestine and other international issues including Islamophobia.

Mr Qureshi said Pakistan had issued a balanced statement about the Russia and Ukraine war and they would suggest solving the matter through dialogue.

About the issue of Pakistani students stranded in Ukraine, he said some of them had reached home safely while others who were still trapped there would be transported soon.

He also claimed that a C130 plane would be sent to Ukraine on a humanitarian basis for supply of food and other daily commodities.

Responding to a query regarding the no-confidence move by the opposition against the prime minister, Mr Qureshi believed that no member of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf would sell its vote and he was confident that they would win the no-confidence motion.

When asked about the latest video statement of PTI MNA Ahmad Hassan Dehar regarding his decision on vote of no confidence, the minister said that they would hold a meeting with the MNA and would address his apprehensions.

Published in Dawn, March 13th, 2022