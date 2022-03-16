DAWN.COM Logo

March 16, 2022

Dollar scales new peak against rupee

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished March 16, 2022 - Updated March 16, 2022 09:31am

KARACHI: Amid mounting geopolitical tensions, the rupee plunged to an all-time low against the US dollar at Rs179.22 in the interbank market on Tuesday.

The currency dealers said the demand for greenbacks was high despite falling oil prices on the international market. The dollar gained up to 25 paisa against the rupee on Tuesday. The dollar was slightly lower in the State Bank’s quoted prices compared to prices issued by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan.

The dollar was traded in the range of Rs179.22 to Rs179.30. Market experts said the dollar would maintain a bullish trend due to high oil prices and a subsequent increase in the import bill.

“If the State Bank of Pakistan sets the exchange rate free in the interbank, the dollar will immediately go beyond Rs180 within a day to two,” said a currency dealer of a large bank.

The SBP has been influencing the interbank market to defuse the tendency for a sudden increase in the dollar prices while it allows gradual appreciation of the dollar against the rupee.

The latest data showed that the SBP reserves slipped to $16.212bn in Ma­rch compared to $20.073bn in August 2021.

The higher inflows thro­ugh remittances and incr­eased export proceeds during the current fiscal year supported the exchange rate but it could not stop the rupee from day-to-day depreciation.

Published in Dawn, March 16th, 2022

M Emad
Mar 16, 2022 09:43am
1 Bangladesh Taka = 2.09 Pakistan Rupees.
Zak
Mar 16, 2022 09:52am
With Opposition causing so much problems in the nation, ofcourse uncertainty will affect the dollor rate.
Opinion

Editorial

Unwise positions
Updated 16 Mar, 2022

Unwise positions

PML-Q leader Chaudhry Shujaat Husain is right in advising both the government and opposition to call off their rallies.
16 Mar, 2022

Women’s cricket

THE start wasn’t ideal: a 107-run thumping by India in their Women’s World Cup opener, followed by a ...
16 Mar, 2022

Gutting CPLC

THERE is a dark cloud over the future of policing in Pakistan’s largest city. A one-of-its-kind initiative born ...
Faulty narrative
Updated 15 Mar, 2022

Faulty narrative

Cabinet ministers have been peddling a strange logic that the NA speaker can disqualify members even before they vote.
15 Mar, 2022

SBP’s unclear signal

’TIS the season of keeping your options open. While it is easy to appreciate the reasons that are preventing the...
15 Mar, 2022

Saudi executions

THE execution of 81 men by Saudi authorities on Saturday — the largest single-day execution in the kingdom’s...